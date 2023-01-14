Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Photo: VAVEL

5:00 AM2 hours ago

4:55 AM2 hours ago

What time is Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City match for Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City of 14th January in several countries:

 

Live Streams

Country

Date

Local Time

TV CHANNEL and Live Streams

USA

January 14, 2023

10:00 ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

January 14, 2023

12:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

January 14, 2023

10:00 AM

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

January 14, 2023

12:00 AM

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

January 14, 2023

11:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

January 14, 2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

January 14, 2023

10:00

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

January 14, 2023

16:00 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

January 14, 2023

9:00

Paramount +

Peru

January 14, 2023

10:00 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
4:50 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Nottingham Forest player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Swiss midfielder and national team selection; Remo Freuler. The current Nottingham Forest MC/MCO has played a key role in the few victories obtained so far this season, as without his participation on the pitch, helping to retain possession of the ball and having a great ability to distribute it in the opponent's half, Nottingham Forest would have a much more complicated scenario to overcome.    

4:45 AM2 hours ago

Latest Nottingham Forest lineup:

W. Hennessey; Renan Lodi, W. Boly, J. Worrall, S. Aurier; O. Mangala, R. Freuler, R. Yates; T. Awoniyi, J. Lingard, B. Johnson.
4:40 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Leicester City player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the Foxes' iconic center forward Jamie Vardy. The English striker is always a latent danger in the box, whether or not he has the ball under his control, so opposing defenses must always be alert because like a fox, Jamie Vardy knows how to sneak between the defensive lines to get unmarked and score a goal for Leicester City. Likewise, so far this season, the English striker has been of great importance for the former Premier League champions to keep fighting to move up the overall table and get rid of the pressure of being in the relegation places.

4:35 AM2 hours ago

Last Leicester City line-up:

D. Ward; L. Thomas, W. Faes, D. Amartey, T. Castagne; B. Soumaré; H. Barnes, K. Dewsbury-Hall, Y. Tielemans, J. Maddison; P. Daka.
4:30 AM2 hours ago

Background:

Nottingham Forest and Leicester City have met on a total of 106 occasions (39 wins for Nottingham Forest, 26 draws, 41 wins for Leicester City) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, Leicester City have the advantage with 168 goals scored, while Nottingham Forest have scored only 158 goals. Their last meeting dates back to matchday 9 of the Premier League where the Foxes thrashed Nottingham 4-0. 
4:25 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium

The City Ground is a sports ground located in the city of Nottingham, England and is dedicated to the professional practice of soccer, currently is the home of Nottingham Forest, a team that plays its home matches in the English Premier League. It has a capacity to receive more than 30,000 spectators between its seats and was inaugurated on September 3, 1898.

The City Ground is located on the banks of the River Trent, just a few meters from Trent Bridge, the former Nottingham Forest stadium. On the opposite bank of the river is Meadow Lane, home stadium of Forest's rivals Notts County FC.

4:20 AM2 hours ago

They want to remain in the first division

On the other hand, the Nottingham Forest team continues to fight to extend their stay in the Premier League as they have not had a very good performance throughout the campaign and it has been difficult for the team to adapt to the level of pace with which they play in the highest category in England. Nottingham Forest is currently in 13th place in the general table with 17 points from 4 wins, 5 draws and 9 defeats. In the statistics they average 13 goals for and 34 against, leaving them with a goal difference of -21 goals.  
4:15 AM2 hours ago

Need to get the win

Leicester City wants to get rid of the bad streak they have had since the return to the Premier League, as they have not been able to score points and have been on a losing streak, one against Newcastle United on Boxing Day, another against Liverpool and one more against Fulham at home, putting the Foxes' squad on red alert as they could return to the relegation battle. Leicester City is currently in 13th place in the table with 18 games played, with 5 wins, 2 draws and 11 defeats, giving a total of 17 points. In the statistics they have 26 goals for and 31 against, leaving them with a difference of -6.
4:10 AM2 hours ago

The second half of the Premier League goes full steam ahead

The Premier League has reached the halfway point of the season and now begins the real challenge for all the teams, to have a good performance to close the season with everything and seek to achieve the goals set at the beginning of the soccer year, as well as to remain in the top flight of English soccer. In this match, Leicester City and Nottingham Forest will face each other, two teams that are currently living two totally different scenarios, as one of them is fighting to stay in the mid-table zone with aspirations to climb some more positions in the general ranking, while Nottingham Forest is fighting for not being relegated in England and is looking to get as many points as possible with the hope of clinging to the Premier League for another season. Finally, the second part of the 22/23 season will demand a lot from the teams as those who play in several competitions will have a very tight schedule, full of physical wear and tear and with few days of rest to close the season in May, so it will be a big factor to rotate the starting squads in order to avoid any injury to the players.
4:05 AM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City match will be played at City Ground, in Nottingham, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 10:00 am ET.
4:00 AM3 hours ago

