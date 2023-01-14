Bristol City vs Birmingham City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Bristol City vs Birmingham City live, as well as the latest information from Ashton Gate Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Bristol City vs Birmingham City live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
What time is Bristol City vs Birmingham City?
This is the kick-off time for the Bristol City vs Birmingham City match on January 14, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 12:00 hrs. -
Bolivia: 11:00 hrs. -
Brazil: 12:00 hrs. -
Chile: 11:00 hrs. -
Colombia: 10:00 hrs. -
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs. -
Spain: 17:00 hrs. -
Mexico: 9:00 hrs. -
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs. -
Peru: 10:00 hrs. -
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs. -
Key player at Birmingham City
One of the players to keep in mind in Birmingham City is Scott Hogan, the 30-year-old Irish-born center forward, has played 21 games in the current edition of the EFL Championship, in the total of matches, he already has one assist and eight goals, these against; Huddersfield Town, Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion twice, Burnley, Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Swansea City.
Key player at Bristol City
One of the key players in Bristol City is Nahki Wells, the 32-year-old Bermuda-born center forward has played 25 games so far in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, in which he already has three assists and eight goals against Luton Town, Huddersfield Town, Blackburn Rovers twice, Burnley, Queens Park Rangers, West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City.
History Bristol City vs Birmingham City
In total, the two sides have met 69 times, Birmingham City dominate the record with 36 wins, there have been 17 draws and Bristol City have won 16 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Birmingham City with 101 goals to Bristol City's 70.
Actuality - Birmingham City
Birmingham City has had a poor performance in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, because after playing 26 games they are in the 17th position in the standings with 32 points, this score was achieved after winning eight games, drawing eight and losing ten, they have also scored 27 goals and conceded 29, for a goal difference of -2.
- Last five matches
Birmingham City 3 - 2 Reading
Burnley 3 - 0 Birmingham City
Birmingham City 0 - 1 Hull City
Birmingham City 1 - 3 Middlesbrought
Actuality - Bristol City
Bristol City has been performing poorly in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, as after playing a total of 26 matches, they are in 19th place in the standings with 29 points, this after winning seven matches, drawing eight and losing 11, leaving a goal difference of -3 after scoring 32 goals and conceding 35.
- Last five matches
Bristol City 0 - 2 West Bromwich Albion
Millwall 0 - 0 Bristol City
Conventry City 1 - 1 Bristol City
Bristol City 1 - 1 Swansea City
The match will be played at the Ashton Gate Stadium
The match between Bristol City and Birmingham City will take place at the Ashton Gate Stadium in the city of Bristol (England), the stadium is where Bristol City Football Club plays its home matches, was built in 1887 and has a capacity for approximately 27,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Bristol City vs Birmingham City match, valid for the 27th matchday of the EFL Championship 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
