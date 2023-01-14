Burnley vs Coventry City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Burnley vs Coventry City match live?
What time is Burnley vs Coventry City match for Championship?
Argentina 12 pm: Star +
Bolivia 11 am: Star +
Brazil 12 pm: Star +
Chile 11 am: Star +
Colombia 10 am: Star +
Ecuador 10 am: Star +
USA 10 am ET: ESPN+
Mexico 10 am: Star +
Paraguay 11 am: Star +
Peru 10 am: Star +
Uruguay 12 pm: Star +
Venezuela 11 am: Star +
Speak up, Mark Robins!
I said the other year about Norwich being the best team to play in this league, but now I think Burnley is special. They are one of those teams that have quality all over the place and have depth. They don't have many injuries and they have great talent, and they play relentlessly. They try to put you under enormous pressure and we have to face that. We won't have Jonathan Panzo tomorrow, so things will have to change a bit for us.
We need to keep working towards what we are working towards while bringing in some numbers. I also have Josh Eccles, Matty Godden and Tyler Walker in transition, so they are making progress. Hopefully in the next few weeks they'll be back in training and I'm looking for a game where maybe Preston's game would have been to try to do something. But I have to look at it sensibly with how the recovery is going and hopefully, if everything goes according to plan, they will be very close at that stage."
🔙 on the grass.
Good to see you, Tyler and Matty! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/aSvWSr0VFG — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) January 12, 2023
Probable lineup for Coventry
Coventry's situation
Speak up, Kompany!
The reverse game seems like a long time ago, they were losing a lot of key players at that time and had a lot of games cancelled at that time. They were never going to be at the bottom of the table and with all the players missing is what hurt them the most. They would be much higher up the table if they didn't have their players lost and continuous games cancelled.
We know they have great players and it will be a tough test for us and a challenge we will look to meet."
