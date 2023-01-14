Burnley vs Coventry City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Championship Match
Photo: Burnley

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 AM39 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Burnley vs Coventry City match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

5:55 AM44 minutes ago

What time is Burnley vs Coventry City match for Championship?

This is the start time of the game Burnley vs Coventry City  of 14th January 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 12 pm: Star +

Bolivia 11 am: Star +

Brazil 12 pm: Star +

Chile 11 am: Star +

Colombia 10 am: Star +

Ecuador 10 am: Star +

USA 10 am ET: ESPN+

Mexico 10 am: Star +

Paraguay 11 am: Star +

Peru 10 am: Star +

Uruguay 12 pm: Star +

Venezuela 11 am: Star +

5:50 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Mark Robins!

"One thing I will say, people think when they have a new hire that we have a lot of money now and we're going to spend it all, but that's not going to happen. What we have is more stability and control, we will continue to do things incrementally like we did before.

I said the other year about Norwich being the best team to play in this league, but now I think Burnley is special. They are one of those teams that have quality all over the place and have depth. They don't have many injuries and they have great talent, and they play relentlessly. They try to put you under enormous pressure and we have to face that. We won't have Jonathan Panzo tomorrow, so things will have to change a bit for us.

We need to keep working towards what we are working towards while bringing in some numbers. I also have Josh Eccles, Matty Godden and Tyler Walker in transition, so they are making progress. Hopefully in the next few weeks they'll be back in training and I'm looking for a game where maybe Preston's game would have been to try to do something. But I have to look at it sensibly with how the recovery is going and hopefully, if everything goes according to plan, they will be very close at that stage."

5:45 AMan hour ago
5:40 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Coventry

Moore; Rose, Doyle, Bidwell; Norton-Cuffy, Sheaf, Allan, Hamer, Wilson-Esbrand; Waghorn, Gyokeres.
5:35 AMan hour ago

Coventry's situation

Mark Robins will be able to count on new signings Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Josh Wilson-Esbrand. On the other hand, Panzo will serve a suspension after being red-carded, while Matt Godden and Josh Eccles with ankle injuries, Kyle McFadzean with calf injuries, and Callum O'Hare and Tyler Walker with ACL cases.
5:30 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Kompany!

"Turf Moor has been very good for us this season, there is a real connection between the players, the team and the fans, it is always there for us.  We know this weekend will be tough, Coventry are a strong team and full of talented players all over the pitch. So hopefully we can draw the fans in on Saturday with our performance and they can turn up the noise to push us along the way.

The reverse game seems like a long time ago, they were losing a lot of key players at that time and had a lot of games cancelled at that time. They were never going to be at the bottom of the table and with all the players missing is what hurt them the most. They would be much higher up the table if they didn't have their players lost and continuous games cancelled.

We know they have great players and it will be a tough test for us and a challenge we will look to meet."

5:25 AMan hour ago
Foto: Burnley
Photo: Burnley
5:20 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Burnley

Muric; Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Beyer, Maatsen; Bastien, Cullen; Manuel, Brownhill, Zaroury; Rodriguez.
5:15 AMan hour ago

Burnley's situation

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is doubtful for the game. The defender left the pitch in the last match after feeling his foot. Coach Vincent Kompany will also be without Vitinho, who has a leg injury.
5:10 AMan hour ago

Sky Blues

In 14th, Coventry City owns 35 points. The Sky Blues come from three draws, one win, won on December 20, and one defeat.
5:05 AM2 hours ago

The Clarets

Burnley are the competition leaders with 56 points, five more than second-placed Sheffield United. The Clarets have only two losses and are on a six-game winning streak.
5:00 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Burnley FC vs Coventry City live this Saturday (14), at the Turf Moor at 10 am ET, for the Championship. TThe match is valid for the 27th round of the competition
4:55 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Championship match: Burnley vs Coventry City Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo