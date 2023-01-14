Luton Town vs West Bromwich LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Championship 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Luton Town vs West Bromwich match live?
What time is Luton Town vs West Bromwich match for Championship
PROBABLE LINEUP OF WEST BROMWICH
Palmer; Furlong, O'Shea, Pieters, Townsend; Molumby, Yokuslu; Wallace, Swift, Phillips; Dike.
PROBABLE LINEUP OF LUTON TOWN
Horvath; Bree, Lockyer, Potts; Doughty, Campbell, Watson, Mpanzu, Bell; Morris, Adebayo.
SPEAK, ROD EDWARDS! - WEST BROMWICH MANAGER
"We have to be relentless in what we do," Edwards said at his pre-game press conference. “We have to keep working hard, keep training hard and keep doing the things that make us successful and try to keep doing better and better. It's about being relentless now, that's what football really is, especially in the EFL. 46 games of a lot of hard work and it can be hard work, but if you succeed it could be worth it.”
"Consistency. There are thin margins in every game. Let's be very honest, we're very pleased with the recent results and that's great and that's down to the quality of players, hard work and desire, things we talk about. But these games they also had good margins, it could have gone the other way and I'm well aware of that and we are again, it's down to earth and keep working very, very hard.
“Practically all games, not all, in the Championship are won by an odd goal, they are very, very tight. We have a team coming in at the weekend that are in really good shape so we expect another very tough challenge and another tight game I thought.
“Freezer has unfortunately had to do further assessments after picking up his groin injury against QPR when he came on, he had to have surgery there which he had a few days ago and so he will now be out for several weeks. At the moment we are going to support him, he was there today to see everyone, but he will be out for a few weeks. It's frustrating for any player, they don't want to be left out, they want to play football."
SPEAK, CARLOS CORBORAN! - LUTON TOWN MANAGER
“Gardner-Hickman, for example, is a player whose main position is not to play at right-back, although he has already played in that position before I arrived at the club and I agree that he can play (there)".
“Zac (Ashworth) wasn't playing with the first team, (Semi) Ajayi was injured for a long time and (Martin) Kelly was too".
“It is normal that there is a lack of adaptation in the game that can create some problems that you are not prepared to solve".
REFEREEING
Referee: Josh Smith.
LUTON TOWN VS WEST BROMWICH
Luton Town and West Bromwich are on three consecutive wins this season. The two English teams project their fourth triumph this Saturday when they face each other at Kenilworth Road.
Luton occupies the seventh position and has 39 points. Before the 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup, coach Rod Edwards' team had managed to beat Norwich City and Queens Park Rangers.
West Bromwich coach Carlos Corberan occupies the ninth position, with 38 points. If they win this Saturday, the English team can advance to the playoffs.
Kenilworth Road
The Luton Town vs West Browmich match will be played at the stadium Kenilworth Road, England with a capacity of 10.356 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Championship match: Luton Town vs West Bromwich Live Updates!
My name is Lucas Monteiro and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
