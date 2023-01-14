Braga vs Boavista: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga Match
Photo: Braga

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
11:00 AM26 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Braga vs Boavista match live?

If you want to directly stream it: GOLTV, GolTV Español

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

10:55 AM31 minutes ago

What time is Braga vs Boavista match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Braga vs Boavista of 14th January 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 5:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Bolivia 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil 5:30 pm: No transmission

Chile 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Colombia 2 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Ecuador 2  pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

USA 3:30 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Español

Mexico 1:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Paraguay 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Peru 1:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Uruguay 5:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Venezuela 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

10:50 AM36 minutes ago

Speak up, Petit!

"With the victory (last round), we reached 20 points, which is a very important barrier, we moved up the league table and reacted to the not so good moment we were having in the championship. We were out of competition for a while, but we always worked well and the team was hungry to get back to winning ways."
10:45 AM41 minutes ago

Probable lineup of Boavista

Bracali; Reis, Abascal, Onyemaechi; Malheiro, Makouta, Perez, Mangas; Lourenço, Bozenik, Njie.
10:40 AMan hour ago
Photo: Boavista
Photo: Boavista
10:35 AMan hour ago

Boavista' situation

Petit will not be able to count on Cannon, who will serve a suspension after being sent off in the last game against Gil Vicente. Filipe Ferreira is also out because of a muscle injury.
10:30 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Arthur Jorge!

"The message stays with us. It was also one of confidence, of believing and, above all, of being able to do more than in the first delivery (against Vitória SC). We didn't enter well, we had minutes with little speed, we lost many duels, we missed many passes and, in this way, we had difficulties. We conceded the first goal, we tried to react, but what is our main engine wasn't working.

In a transition, which we knew was Vitória SC's main weapon, it was part of their strategy to have that speed, we conceded the second goal. The second half is worth the soul that my players put into the game, with a huge belief and quality, which allowed us to reverse the result, bringing justice to the result in the ninety minutes. We were the team that tried hardest to win the challenge.

10:25 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup of Braga

Lima; Gomez, Niakaté, Paulo Oliveira, Sequeira, Iuri  Medeiros, Racic, Al-Musrati; André Horta, Abel Ruiz, Ricardo Horta.
10:20 AMan hour ago
Photo: Braga
Photo: Braga
10:15 AMan hour ago

Braga's situation

Diego Lainez is no longer part of Artur Jorge's plans. The club is looking to reduce the loan time with Betis and not carry out the option to buy from the contract.
10:10 AMan hour ago

Checkered

With victory in the last round against Gil Vicente, Boavista won two positions in the standings. The Checkered appear in 10th, with 20 points, the same as Rio Ave and Chaves, eighth and ninth, respectively, but have advantage on balance.
10:05 AMan hour ago

Arsenalists

Braga comes from an incredible Taça de Portugal classification, over rival Vitória SC, in the middle of the week. Now, with their heads in the national league, the Arsenalists are in second place with 34 points, six points behind leaders Benfica.
10:00 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Braga vs Boavista FC live this Saturday (14), at the Braga Municipal Stadium at 3:30 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 16th round of the competition
9:55 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga match: Braga vs Boavista Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo