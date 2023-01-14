Wolves vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Wolves vs West Ham live on Match day 19 of the Premier League.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Wolves vs West Ham live, as well as the latest information from Molineux Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Wolves vs West Ham online live in Premier League match day 19
The match will not be broadcast on television.
Wolves vs West Ham can be tuned in from Paramount+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the match of Wolves vs West Ham, match day 19 of the Premier League?
This is the kick-off time for the Wolves vs West Ham match on January 14, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 11:00 a.m.
Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.
Brazil: 11:00 a.m.
Chile: 11:00 a.m.
Colombia: 09:00 hours
Ecuador: 9:00 a.m.
Spain: 13:00 hours
United States: 9:00 a.m. PT and 11:00 a.m. ET
Mexico: 09:00 hours
Paraguay: 11:00 a.m.
Peru: 11:00 a.m.
Uruguay: 11:00 a.m.
Venezuela: 10:00 a.m.
Japan: 10:00 a.m.
India: 09:00 hours
Nigeria: 9:00 a.m.
South Africa: 9:00 a.m.
Australia: 11:00 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 10:00 a.m.
Molineux Stadium
It is the Wolverhampton stadium, it has a capacity for 32 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 2, 1889. It will be the stadium where Wolves and West Ham will face each other in the next Premier League match day.
Referee
The central referee in charge of one of the most anticipated matches in the Premier League will be referee Simon Hooper.
Absences
In this match there will be absences, Wolves will miss Pedro Neto due to injury and Boubacar Traore due to injury, and for West Ham the only player who will not be in the squad is the attacker Maxwel Cornet, these are the players who will not see activity tomorrow in the 19th round of the Premier League.
Background
In the last 13 matches, the record shows 5 wins for Wolves, 2 draws and 6 wins for West Ham. There is no favorite for tomorrow's match, but it will undoubtedly be a match that will spark with two teams that urgently seek to get out of the red zone and be able to be calmer in the next few rounds.
How is West Ham coming along?
On the other hand, West Ham arrives in 17th position in the same way in the relegation line, has 15 points and a record of 4 wins, 3 draws and 11 defeats, a team that has not been able to generate points and if they lose against Wolves they would go down to the red zone, something that no team is looking for this season, in the Premier League comes from a two-goal draw against Leeds, so these two teams arrive to week 19 of the Premier League with the intention of getting out of the relegation zone and continue adding units.
How does Wolves arrive?
In the Premier League, Wolves come from a one-goal draw against Aston Villa, a match where there were many goal attempts but little effectiveness, Wolverhampton arrives in the penultimate position and with relegation problems, with 14 points with a record of 18 games played, 3 wins, 5 draws and 10 defeats, a team that has suffered a lot and that needs urgent points to be able to get out of the relegation zone.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of Wolves vs West Ham, match day 19 of the Premier League. The match will take place at Molineux Stadium, at 09:00.