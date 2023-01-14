Ajax vs Twente LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Eredivisie Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Ajax vs Twente online and live from the Eredivisie 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Ajax vs Twente match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on Star+
Bolivia: 16 hours on Star+
Brazil: 5:00 p.m. on ESPN/ Star+
Chile: 17 hours on Star+
Colombia: 15 hours in Star+
Ecuador: 15 hours in Star+
USA (ET): 15 hours on ESPN+
Spain: 21 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 14 hours on ESPN/Star+
Paraguay: 17 hours on Star+
Peru: 15 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 17 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 16 hours on Star+
Rick van Wolfswinkel, a must see player!
The Twente striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Dutchman continues his development and comes after a bad season with the team, in which he scored 17 goals and 8 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the Twente forward line and be able to show a better level than last season. At the moment he marches with 6 goals and 5 assists in 13 games played.
How does Twente arrive?
Twente continues its Eredivisie season, ranking fourth with 30 points, after 9 wins, 3 draws and 3 losses. The team has made big moves bringing in players like Michel Vlap, Michal Sadilek, Christos Tzolis, Alfons Sampsted and Sem Steijn to look to have a good year and try to fight for the Eredivisie championship. At the moment, the club is only 4 points below Feyenoord, who is the leader of the competition. These will try to take advantage of the game with Ajax to climb positions in the table and make a splash in the league. The Twente team is going through a great run, adding 3 wins and 2 draws in the last 5 games, adding points to get closer to the leaders. Between them and Ajax there is only one point of difference, so we can expect a very close duel.
Steven Bergwijn, a must see player!
The Ajax winger is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and help the team fight PSV and Feyenoord for the Eredivisie championship, having many minutes to show its quality. During last season he played 32 games, where he got 4 goals and 2 assists for Tottenham. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the Ajax forward and show a high level in the face of the Netherlands' call for the World Cup in Qatar 2022. This started the season in a good way, for now March with 8 goals and 1 assist in 13 games played.
How does the Ajax get here?
Ajax comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of Group A of the Champions League, the team is tied for second position with 3 units, after 1 win and 1 loss as well than Liverpool. Ajax started the season with victories against Cambuur, Sparta, Utrecht, Fortuna and Groningen, most recently losing to Liverpool by a score of 2-1 on the road. Those led by Alfred Schreuder come into this season with a great squad, including Lucas Ocampo, Steven Bergwijn, Edson Álvarez, Brian Bobbrey and Devyne Rensch. Undoubtedly, Ajax is one of the candidates to fight for the Eredivisie championship, but its most important objective is to fight to be among the best in the UEFA Champions League, in which the team was left out of the Round of 16 Upon finishing in third place, however, they entered the elimination phase of the Europa League, where they will face Unión Berlin. Ajax will go out to this game to get the victory to close the first round of the season in good shape before the World Cup break.
Where's the game?
The Johan Cruyff Arena located in the city of Amsterdam will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this Eredivisie season. This stadium has a capacity for 55,900 fans and was inaugurated in 1977.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Ajax vs Twente match, corresponding to the duel of Date 16 of the Eredivisie 2022-2023. The match will take place at the Johan Cruyff Arena, at 3:00 p.m.