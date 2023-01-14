Osasuna vs Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga 2023 Match
Image: Osasuna

8:00 AM14 minutes ago

7:55 AM19 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Osasuna vs Mallorca online live streaming

The match will be broadcast on ESPN.

Osasuna vs Mallorca can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN+ App. 

7:50 AM24 minutes ago

What time is the match Osasuna vs Mallorca, matchday 17 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for Napoli vs Juventus on January 14, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:30

Bolivia: 13:30

Brazil: 13:30

Chile: 1:30 p.m.

Colombia: 11:30 am

Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.

Spain: 4:30 p.m.

United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.

Japan: 12:30 p.m.

India: 11:30 a.m. 

Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.

South Africa: 11:30 a.m.

Australia: 1:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 12:30 p.m.

7:45 AM29 minutes ago

Mallorca Statements

Javier Aguirre spoke ahead of the match: "Osasuna is a good example to follow because they have been in Primera for several years, they are consolidated, they make good signings, their coach has been there for several years and promoted Osasuna... they are a team that is competing at a very high level. It is true that we are close to them in the standings, but at their ground, and I say this as my own experience, they are very difficult to beat because they have very clear ideas, because of the climate and the drive of their fans. We are two teams that, a priori, should not be a game of many goals, but I think it will be a nice duel."

"The first thing I told them is to remember the attitude of that match. It was a nice day, but Osasuna didn't make things easy for us. I think it will be a different game, especially in terms of the opponent's mood, because in those circumstances the rivals in need catch you".

7:40 AM34 minutes ago

How does Mallorca arrive?

Mallorca arrives to this match after beating Valladolid by the minimum, in a very tough match, so they will try to continue with the same tune and keep winning.

7:35 AM39 minutes ago

How does Osasuna arrive?

Osasuna arrives after a goalless draw against Athletic in the previous round of LaLiga, in this match they will be looking to make it three and get the victory.

7:30 AM44 minutes ago

The match will be played at El Sadar Stadium.

The Osasuna vs Mallorca match will be played at the Estadio El Sadar, located in Pamplona, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people. 
7:25 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Osasuna vs Mallorca, corresponding to the matchday 17 of LaLiga. The match will take place at El Sadar Stadium, at 12:30 pm.
