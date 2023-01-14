Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Brentford vs AFC Bournemouth of January 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Chile: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 11:30 AM on Star+.
Ecuador: 11:30 AM on Star+.
United States (ET): 12:30 PM on UNIVERSO NOW and NBC Sports.
Spain: 6:30 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 11:30 AM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 1:30 PM on Star+.
Peru: 12:30 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 1:30 PM on Star+.
AFC Bournemouth last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Mark Travers, Marcos Senesi, Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Adam Smith, Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook, Jaidon Anthony, Ryan Christie, Phillip Biling, and Dominic Solanke.
Brentford last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
David Raya, Ethan Pinnock, Ben Mee, Mathias Jorgensen, Mathias Jensen, Josh Dasilva, Christian Norgaard, Rico Henry, Mads Roerslev, Bryan Mbeumo, and Ivan Toney.
AFC Bournemouth Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the squad and are responsible for the AFC Bournemouth offense. The first is Phillip Biling (#29), he plays in the midfielder position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's top scorer with 4 goals in 18 Premier League games. The next player is midfielder Marcus Tavernier (#16), in 16 games played he has 2 goals and 4 assists which makes him the highest assister for the team in the Premier League. Finally, 28-year-old midfielder Kieffer Moore (#21), is the team's second highest scorer with 4 goals in 18 games played and we could see him score on Saturday against Brentford.
AFC Bournemouth in the tournament
Unlike Brentford, AFC Bournemouth started the 2022-2023 season very poorly in the Premier League and are at the bottom of the tournament. After 4 wins, 4 draws and 10 losses, they have 16 points, which places them in sixteenth position in the general table. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. For that they must win as many matches as possible. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was against Manchester United on January 3, the game ended in a 3-0 loss at Old Trafford and thus they got their 10th Premier League loss. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Brentford Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Brentford's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against AFC Bournemouth. The player Ivan Toney (#17) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 12 goals in 16 games played and he scored one goal last game against West Ham United. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced AFC Bournemouth multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Next up is Mathias Jensen (#8), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has achieved 4 assists which makes him the highest assister in the team. At just 27 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Lastly, Bryan Mbeumo (#19) the 23-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the second highest scorer on the team with 4 goals in 18 games and we could see him score on Saturday.
Brentford in the tournament
Brentford had a good start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the ninth position of the general table after 6 games won, 8 drawn and 4 lost, together with 26 points. His goal this season is to be among the first 7 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game resulted in a win against West Ham United, they prevailed 2-0 at the London Stadium to claim their sixth win in the tournament. They arrive as favorites to win this game and stay with the victory because of the incredible team they have and the good moment they are going through. They have an advantage in Saturday's game by playing at home and having their fans support them.
The stadium
The Gtech Community Stadium is located in the city of Brentford, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 17,250 spectators and is the home of Brentford FC in the Premier League. It was opened on 1 September 2020 and cost £71 million.