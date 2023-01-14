Lecce vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023
Where and how to watch Lecce vs Milan live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Lecce vs Milan can be tuned in from the live streams on ESPN+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match of Osasuna vs Mallorca, matchday 18 of Serie A?

This is the kick-off time for Napoli vs Juventus on January 14, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:00 hours

Bolivia: 13:00

Brazil: 13:00

Chile: 13:00 hours

Colombia: 11:00 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.

Spain: 4:00 p.m.

United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Paraguay: 13:00 hours

Peru: 13:00 hours

Uruguay: 13:00 hours

Venezuela: 12:00 noon

Japan: 12:00 noon

India: 11:00 a.m. 

Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.

South Africa: 11:00 a.m.

Australia: 13:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon

Milan Statements

Stefano Pioli spoke before facing Lecce and after the team's elimination from the Coppa Italia: "I saw will and determination in the players, in the last games we didn't get the results we deserved. I saw the desire to do something more and to learn from our mistakes. I asked the team to go to sleep at Milanello after the defeat against Torino because when something doesn't go well I find it hard to wait for the next day, I preferred to explain right away the things we have to do better". 

"It will be a very difficult game because they have a lot of confidence, they are doing well on the field, mentally and physically. Colombo is doing very well, he is young but he is improving a lot and AC Milan are watching him very carefully."

"I think it's quite normal that there is a more critical eye on us, we won the Scudetto and we showed our quality. We want to improve: in the last performances the criticism is fair. The season "It's still long and the league does not end after this game. The Supercoppa is a very important goal and it's a separate matter from the league. Let's not forget how we won the Scudetto last year, winning so many points since February." 

"The group is strong when it is complete, Origi and Kjær have recovered. Rebić is traveling with us because the trip starts today and will last a week between Lecce and Riyadh, and he could recover for the Super Cup. It will be very important in time to have other players back."

"Aster has very good qualities and is growing well, he will have the space that I will give him within the context of a lot of competition in all roles. Yacine is training well with a lot of availability ", he was the most affected by my choices because there are many players in his role but he has no problems to adapt. Charles played a good game, especially as a center forward. When Torino dropped back, and with shorter and tighter spaces, he has had more difficulties. Sergi had a good game, he has to have that attitude, that concentration and that application every day. He has an important intensity and needs to be resolute in the defensive phase as well."  

"Big goals are achieved with small steps: after the draw against Roma we hung the league table in the dressing room from the first half of last season, which ended with 42 points."

How does Milan arrive?

Milan arrive after a 2-2 draw against AS Roma in the last round of Serie A, and also lost to Torino in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia by the narrowest of margins.

How do Lecce arrive?

The last match Lecce played in Serie A was against Spezia, the score ended goalless, so tonight they will go all out to make it three points.

The match will be played at the Via del Mare Stadium.

The match Lecce vs Milan will be played at the Via del Mare Stadium, located in Lecce, Italy. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Lecce vs Milan live stream, corresponding to the match of the 18th matchday of the Serie A. The match will take place at the Via del Mare Stadium, at 12:00 pm.
