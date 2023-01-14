Lecce vs Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Lecce vs Milan live stream.
Where and how to watch Lecce vs Milan live online
Lecce vs Milan can be tuned in from the live streams on ESPN+ App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Lecce vs Milan, matchday 18 of Serie A?
Argentina: 13:00 hours
Bolivia: 13:00
Brazil: 13:00
Chile: 13:00 hours
Colombia: 11:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:00 a.m.
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 11:00 a.m. PT and 1:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 13:00 hours
Peru: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 13:00 hours
Venezuela: 12:00 noon
Japan: 12:00 noon
India: 11:00 a.m.
Nigeria: 11:00 a.m.
South Africa: 11:00 a.m.
Australia: 13:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 12:00 noon
Milan Statements
"It will be a very difficult game because they have a lot of confidence, they are doing well on the field, mentally and physically. Colombo is doing very well, he is young but he is improving a lot and AC Milan are watching him very carefully."
"I think it's quite normal that there is a more critical eye on us, we won the Scudetto and we showed our quality. We want to improve: in the last performances the criticism is fair. The season "It's still long and the league does not end after this game. The Supercoppa is a very important goal and it's a separate matter from the league. Let's not forget how we won the Scudetto last year, winning so many points since February."
"The group is strong when it is complete, Origi and Kjær have recovered. Rebić is traveling with us because the trip starts today and will last a week between Lecce and Riyadh, and he could recover for the Super Cup. It will be very important in time to have other players back."
"Aster has very good qualities and is growing well, he will have the space that I will give him within the context of a lot of competition in all roles. Yacine is training well with a lot of availability ", he was the most affected by my choices because there are many players in his role but he has no problems to adapt. Charles played a good game, especially as a center forward. When Torino dropped back, and with shorter and tighter spaces, he has had more difficulties. Sergi had a good game, he has to have that attitude, that concentration and that application every day. He has an important intensity and needs to be resolute in the defensive phase as well."
"Big goals are achieved with small steps: after the draw against Roma we hung the league table in the dressing room from the first half of last season, which ended with 42 points."
