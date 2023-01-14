Preston vs Norwich LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Foto: Norwich

How and where to watch the Preston vs Norwich match live?

If you want to directly stream it: Star +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

What time is Preston vs Norwich match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Preston vs Norwich of 14th January 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina 14:00 pm: Star +

Bolivia 14:00 pm: Star +

Brazil 16:00 pm: Star +

Chile 14:00 pm: Star +

Colombia 14:00 pm: Star +

Ecuador 14:00 pm: Star +

USA 12:00 pm ET: Star +

Spain 2:00 am: Star +

Mexico 12:00 pm: Star +

Paraguay 14:00 pm: Star +

Peru 14:00 pm: Star +

Uruguay 14:00 pm: Star +

Venezuela 14:00 pm: Star +

“I think the next 18 months at Preston could be very positive. If you look at where we are in the league too, it looks like there could be big and exciting times for Preston. I'm happy here, very happy. I'm friends with all the guys, I get along with everyone, so it was an easy decision. I feel good, I feel strong at the moment and it's probably the best position I've been in in years and I'm really pleased with how things are going."
“First of all, I'm pleased for Ched and his family because we felt he deserved this extended contract. The timing with the contracts has to be worked out, and with the way Ched has been playing, he certainly deserves it, and I'm pleased that we got this resolved relatively easily and quickly. I've said many times that if you do good for me and the football club, we'll do good for you, and that's what we did. We also want to continue helping Ched with his trainer badges. He's already done some stuff here with Greg [Cunningham] and we feel like we can help him with that.", Ryan Lowe said.
Norwich

Norwich came to be disputing the leadership of the competition point-to-point with Sheffield United, at the time. At first, it even lost performance, but managed to stay in the G-6 of the Championship 22/23. However, the second wave of the bad phase came with even more strength, making the club plummet in the leaderboard. Norwich is currently 11th in the competition.

Despite the distance in positioning in relation to the G-6, the club remains close in points – it is only 3 points behind. That is, Norwich is still alive in the fight for a place in the postseason. And there is quality available for recovery. However, she needs to come immediately and the lack of confidence is a big problem. Norwich has not won for 5 matches, having suffered 4 defeats in this stretch. The club did not score goals in 3 of these matches.

However, Norwich has recently performed well as a visitor. For example, it won 2 of the last 6 games played in this condition, but the negative numbers prevail – 3 defeats. In their last away game, they lost to Luton by 2-1.

Preston

This afternoon's game could start to define Preston's direction for the season. After all, the club still hasn't managed to be stable, alternating bad streaks with better ones. The current experience is positive. Preston comes into this match motivated by 2 consecutive victories, the last of them by the FA Cup, which earned them a place in the next phase.

Beating this afternoon's strong opponent would make the club stay close to the G-6 of the 22/23 Championship, completely changing Preston's prospects for the season. Managing to maintain the focus and dedication of the last games, removing the common irregularities in their daily lives, will be decisive for Preston to have greater possibilities of winning the winning triple. Betting on the attack is the way. After all, Preston scored an average of 1.5 goals in their last 6 appearances.

However, Preston still leaves doubts when playing in front of their fans. After all, their recent record at home is full of ups and downs – they have won half of their last 6 games, while being defeated in the other half of matches. But the classification obtained by the FA Cup in the last round happened at home, with a victory over Huddersfield by 3 to 1.

Eye on the Game

Preston x Norwich live this Saturday (14), at Deepdale Stadium, at 10:00 am, for the EFL Championship.
