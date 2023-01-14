Preston vs Norwich LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Preston vs Norwich match live?
What time is Preston vs Norwich match for EFL Championship?
Argentina 14:00 pm: Star +
Bolivia 14:00 pm: Star +
Brazil 16:00 pm: Star +
Chile 14:00 pm: Star +
Colombia 14:00 pm: Star +
Ecuador 14:00 pm: Star +
USA 12:00 pm ET: Star +
Spain 2:00 am: Star +
Mexico 12:00 pm: Star +
Paraguay 14:00 pm: Star +
Peru 14:00 pm: Star +
Uruguay 14:00 pm: Star +
Venezuela 14:00 pm: Star +
Tom Cannon
📺 "𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝗶𝘁'𝘀 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗽 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗲 𝗺𝘆𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗳."
Hear more in our extended chat with @tomcannon_ on the latest episode of The Weekend Warm Up. 👇#pnefc — Preston North End FC (@pnefc) January 13, 2023
Norwich
Despite the distance in positioning in relation to the G-6, the club remains close in points – it is only 3 points behind. That is, Norwich is still alive in the fight for a place in the postseason. And there is quality available for recovery. However, she needs to come immediately and the lack of confidence is a big problem. Norwich has not won for 5 matches, having suffered 4 defeats in this stretch. The club did not score goals in 3 of these matches.
However, Norwich has recently performed well as a visitor. For example, it won 2 of the last 6 games played in this condition, but the negative numbers prevail – 3 defeats. In their last away game, they lost to Luton by 2-1.
Preston
Beating this afternoon's strong opponent would make the club stay close to the G-6 of the 22/23 Championship, completely changing Preston's prospects for the season. Managing to maintain the focus and dedication of the last games, removing the common irregularities in their daily lives, will be decisive for Preston to have greater possibilities of winning the winning triple. Betting on the attack is the way. After all, Preston scored an average of 1.5 goals in their last 6 appearances.
However, Preston still leaves doubts when playing in front of their fans. After all, their recent record at home is full of ups and downs – they have won half of their last 6 games, while being defeated in the other half of matches. But the classification obtained by the FA Cup in the last round happened at home, with a victory over Huddersfield by 3 to 1.
