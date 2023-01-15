Santos vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Santos vs Pumas Live Score
Everything you need to know about this match of the Liga MX is on VAVEL USA.
How to watch Santos vs Pumas Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Saturday, January 14
USA Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): Fox Sports
USA TV channel (Spanish): No options
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
What time is Santos vs Pumas match for Clausura 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the Santos vs Pumas match on January 14th, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 23:00 hrs
Bolivia: 23:00 hrs
Brazil: 23:00 hrs
Chile: 22:00 hrs
Colombia: 19:00 hrs
Ecuador: 21:00 hrs
Spain: 5:00 hrs
USA: 21:00 hrs PT y 22:00 hrs ET
Mexico: 21:00 hrs
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs
Peru: 23:00 hrs
Uruguay: 23:00 hrs
Venezuela: 22:00 hrs
Key player Pumas
Eduardo Salvio: This Argentinean player, who arrived to reinforce Pumas, has been one of the best signings for the universitarios in the last few tournaments, as his undeniable talent has been key in rescuing results and continuing to add points. Toto' plays as a winger or right-sided midfielder and is very participative up front, both with assists and mid-range shots. In the last game against Juárez, he scored the goal that would mean the partial tie.
Key player Santos Laguna
Carlos Acevedo: In the previous match against Tigres, Santos' defense did not look good at all, so this Mexican goalkeeper will have to be at his best tonight to prevent the same thing from happening today that happened against the University of Nuevo León. Acevedo has always been a goalkeeper with great qualities for coming out, cutting crosses and with great reflexes, so he is undoubtedly one of the players with the most weight on the field.
Last lineup Santos
Carlos Acevedo, Raúl López, Hugo Rodríguez, Félix Torres, Omar Campos, Alan Cervantes, Aldo López, Diego Medina, Jair González, Juan Brunetta, Harold Preciado.
Last lineup Pumas
Sosa, Bennevendo, Galindo, Ortíz, Aldrete, Del Prete, Alaffita, Rivas, Salvio, González, Dinneno.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for Santos vs Pumas will be Luis Enrique Santander; Michel Alejandro Morales, first line; Enrique Martínez Sandoval, second line; Iván Antonio López, fourth assistant.
How does Pumas arrive?
On the other hand, Pumas UNAM has already started a new cycle with Rafael Puente del Río at the helm of the first team. During the preseason, the blue and gold team played in the Sky Cup, but failed to advance after two draws, one defeat and one victory. Now, in this current competition, they want revenge and to forget the bitter pill that the Apertura 2022 left them, since in that tournament, they could not qualify for the playoffs after finishing in 16th place with 14 points. In their debut in the Clausura 2023, the universitarios managed to come from behind at home against Bravos de Juárez and ended up with the three points after a 2-1 victory.
How does Santos arrive?
The team from the Comarca Lagunera, led by Eduardo Fentanes, has regained a bit of prominence in the last two tournaments, but has not been able to achieve the longed-for championship. In the Apertura 2022, Santos entered the playoffs as third place in the table and had high expectations, but Toluca left them out of any aspirations in the quarterfinals. Now, once again, the Laguna team has another opportunity and wants to make its home advantage count in this competition and turn the page on the previous match against Tigres. With a resounding 3-0 win, the Nuevo León team won the match at the Corona Stadium and handed Santos de la Laguna their first defeat of the tournament.
Matchday 2
We continue with Liga MX! Today is the second matchday of the 2023 Closing Tournament. On this Saturday night, as usual, we will have a match that promises to be attractive, as Santos will be playing their second match at home and will be facing Pumas, who are looking for their second victory in the tournament and a surprise away from home. Both teams owed a debt to their fans in the last tournament, so they want to settle the debt in this new opportunity to lift the highest trophy in Mexican football.
The match will be played at the Stadium Corona TSM
The Santos - Pumas match will be played at Corona TSM Stadium, in Torreon, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:05 pm (ET).
Welcome!
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Santos Laguna vs Pumas Live Updates!
My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!