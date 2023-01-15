Santos vs Pumas LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match
Image: VAVEL

6:00 PMan hour ago

Everything you need to know about this match of the Liga MX  is on VAVEL USA. Do not miss a detail of the match Santos vs Pumas live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.

 

5:55 PMan hour ago

How to watch Santos vs Pumas Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: Saturday, January 14

USA Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

USA TV channel (English): Fox Sports

USA TV channel (Spanish): No options

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

5:50 PMan hour ago

What time is Santos vs Pumas match for Clausura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Santos vs Pumas match on January 14th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 23:00 hrs

Bolivia: 23:00 hrs

Brazil: 23:00 hrs

Chile: 22:00 hrs

Colombia: 19:00 hrs

Ecuador: 21:00 hrs

Spain: 5:00 hrs

USA: 21:00 hrs PT y 22:00 hrs ET

Mexico: 21:00 hrs

Paraguay: 21:00 hrs

Peru: 23:00 hrs

Uruguay: 23:00 hrs

Venezuela: 22:00 hrs

5:45 PMan hour ago

Key player Pumas

Eduardo Salvio: This Argentinean player, who arrived to reinforce Pumas, has been one of the best signings for the universitarios in the last few tournaments, as his undeniable talent has been key in rescuing results and continuing to add points. Toto' plays as a winger or right-sided midfielder and is very participative up front, both with assists and mid-range shots. In the last game against Juárez, he scored the goal that would mean the partial tie.

5:40 PMan hour ago

Key player Santos Laguna

Carlos Acevedo: In the previous match against Tigres, Santos' defense did not look good at all, so this Mexican goalkeeper will have to be at his best tonight to prevent the same thing from happening today that happened against the University of Nuevo León. Acevedo has always been a goalkeeper with great qualities for coming out, cutting crosses and with great reflexes, so he is undoubtedly one of the players with the most weight on the field.

5:35 PMan hour ago

Last lineup Santos

Carlos Acevedo, Raúl López, Hugo Rodríguez, Félix Torres, Omar Campos, Alan Cervantes, Aldo López, Diego Medina, Jair González, Juan Brunetta, Harold Preciado.
5:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Pumas


Sosa, Bennevendo, Galindo, Ortíz, Aldrete, Del Prete, Alaffita, Rivas, Salvio, González, Dinneno.
5:25 PM2 hours ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The central referee for Santos vs Pumas will be Luis Enrique Santander; Michel Alejandro Morales, first line; Enrique Martínez Sandoval, second line; Iván Antonio López, fourth assistant.
5:20 PM2 hours ago

How does Pumas arrive?

On the other hand, Pumas UNAM has already started a new cycle with Rafael Puente del Río at the helm of the first team. During the preseason, the blue and gold team played in the Sky Cup, but failed to advance after two draws, one defeat and one victory. Now, in this current competition, they want revenge and to forget the bitter pill that the Apertura 2022 left them, since in that tournament, they could not qualify for the playoffs after finishing in 16th place with 14 points. In their debut in the Clausura 2023, the universitarios managed to come from behind at home against Bravos de Juárez and ended up with the three points after a 2-1 victory.

5:15 PM2 hours ago

How does Santos arrive?

The team from the Comarca Lagunera, led by Eduardo Fentanes, has regained a bit of prominence in the last two tournaments, but has not been able to achieve the longed-for championship. In the Apertura 2022, Santos entered the playoffs as third place in the table and had high expectations, but Toluca left them out of any aspirations in the quarterfinals. Now, once again, the Laguna team has another opportunity and wants to make its home advantage count in this competition and turn the page on the previous match against Tigres. With a resounding 3-0 win, the Nuevo León team won the match at the Corona Stadium and handed Santos de la Laguna their first defeat of the tournament.

5:10 PM2 hours ago
5:05 PM2 hours ago

Matchday 2

We continue with Liga MX! Today is the second matchday of the 2023 Closing Tournament. On this Saturday night, as usual, we will have a match that promises to be attractive, as Santos will be playing their second match at home and will be facing Pumas, who are looking for their second victory in the tournament and a surprise away from home. Both teams owed a debt to their fans in the last tournament, so they want to settle the debt in this new opportunity to lift the highest trophy in Mexican football.
5:00 PM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Stadium Corona TSM

The Santos - Pumas match will be played at Corona TSM Stadium, in Torreon, Mexico. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:05 pm (ET).
4:55 PM2 hours ago

Welcome!

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Liga MX match: Santos Laguna vs Pumas Live Updates! 

My name is Silvia and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. Don't move from here!

