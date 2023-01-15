Toluca vs America LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

What time is Toluca vs America match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Toluca vs America of January 14th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:10 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:10 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:10 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:10 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 7:10 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:10 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:10 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 8:10 PM on TUDN and ViX

Spain: 2:10 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:10 PM on Las Estrellas, TUDN, ViX and ViX Plus

Paraguay: 10:10 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:10 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:10 PM to be confirmed

Last games Toluca vs America

The series has been very even in the last five matches between these two clubs, with two wins per side in exchange for a draw, remembering that this series was the one of the last Semifinal where the Diablos Rojos managed to advance to the Grand Final of Mexican soccer.

América 1-1 Toluca, Apertura 2022, Semifinal Second Leg

Toluca 2-1 América, Apertura 2022, Semifinal Second Leg

America 1-0 Toluca, Apertura 2022

América 3-0 Toluca, Clausura 2022

Toluca 3-1 America, Apertura 2021

Key Player America

Despite the draw, Alejandro Zendejas looked good in the first 90 minutes of the season, beyond his disallowed goal, where he gave some creativity to the midfield and when he touches the ball he can give depth to the team offensively, highlighting his good mid-distance shot.
Key player Toluca

One of the reasons for the Red Devils to transcend in the Apertura 2022 was thanks to the return of Brazilian goalkeeper Tiago Volpi, who will have to be attentive to those oversights so that they do not happen again, because he is a quality goalkeeper and one of the best in Mexico.

 

Foto: Mexsport
Photo: Mexsport
Last lineup America

27 Óscar Jiménez, 2 Luis Fuentes, 4 Sebastián Cáceres, 3 Israel Reyes, 19 Miguel Layún, 17 Alejandro Zendejas, 7 Brian Rodríguez, 10 Diego Valdés, 5 Pedro Aquino, 11 Jonathan Rodríguez, 8 Álvaro Fidalgo.
Last lineup Toluca

1 Tiago Volpi, 17 Brian García, 18 Fernando Navarro, 21 Bryan Angulo, 26 Andrés Mosquera, 28 Juan Gamboa, 204 Everardo López, 11 Maxi Araujo, 16 Jean Meneses, 10 Leo Fernández, 26 Carlos González.
Much room for improvement

At the end of the draw against Querétaro, Fernando Ortiz acknowledged which is the point he needs to work on throughout the week, recognizing that at times the team worked, but in other lapses it left much to be desired.

"It's a difficult feeling to analyze quickly, but the team tried in every way to open the scoreboard, we couldn't achieve it, I have homework for the week, but at times, the team looked good, at times I didn't like it," he commented.

América: sharpen their aim

The Águilas del América did not have the best of debuts despite the fact that they played at home, because they simply could not find the formula to break down the goal of Gil Alcalá of the Gallos del Querétaro and settled for a goalless draw, which is why they should have worked on their aim in order to achieve their first victory of the campaign.
Toluca: reaffirming Nacho Ambriz's project

The reality is that the Diablos Rojos del Toluca started last season with a bang and closed in the same way, but in the Final they were eliminated by the Tuzos del Pachuca, however, they will seek to reach the Grand Final again to have a rematch with themselves and be able to give their fans something to cheer about.
The Kick-off

The Toluca vs America match will be played at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, in Toluca, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:10 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Toluca vs America!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
