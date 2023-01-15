Juarez vs Tijuana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Juarez vs Tijuana Live Score in Liga MX 2023
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juarez vs Tijuana match for the Liga MX 2023.
What time is Juarez vs Tijuana match for Liga MX 2023?
This is the start time of the game Juarez vs Tijuana of January 14th in several countries:
Argentina: 10:10 PM to be confirmed
Bolivia: 9:10 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 10:10 PM to be confirmed
Chile: 10:10 PM to be confirmed
Costa Rica: 7:10 PM to be confirmed
Colombia: 8:10 PM to be confirmed
Ecuador: 8:10 PM to be confirmed
United States (ET): 8:10 PM on TUDN and ViX
Spain: 2:10 AM to be confirmed
Mexico: 7:10 PM on Fox Sports and Fox Sports Premium
Paraguay: 10:10 PM to be confirmed
Peru: 8:10 PM to be confirmed
Uruguay: 10:10 PM to be confirmed
Last games Juarez vs Tijuana
The Xolos have the slightest advantage over the Bravos in the last five meetings, winning two games, drawing two and losing one.
Xolos Tijuana 0-2 Juárez, Apertura 2022
Xolos Tijuana 1-0 Juárez, Clausura 2021
Juárez 1-1 Xolos Tijuana, Apertura 2021
Juárez 0-0 Xolos Tijuana, Clausura 2021
Xolos Tijuana 2-1 Juárez, Apertura 2021
Key Player Tijuana
He is not the most technical player, but he is a guarantee in the midfield to recover and distribute balls. Although José Vázquez's best years are over, he still has what it takes to be one of the important men in Ricardo Valiño's team.
Key player Juarez
Even though he committed the controversial penalty at C.U., Alfredo Talavera continues to be synonymous with security under the three posts and his experience makes him a player who will provide solidity to the lower system to obtain the first win of the Clausura 2023 at home.
Last lineup Tijuana
2 Antonio Rodríguez, 34 Víctor Guzmán, 4 Lisandro López, 6 Nicolás Diaz, 33 Rodrigo Godínez, 11 Lucas Rodríguez, 14 Federico Lértora, 23 José Vázquez, 31 Braian Romero, 25 Pedro Canelo, 22 Fernando Valenzuela.
Last lineup Juarez
1 Alfredo Talavera, 3 Carlos Salcedo, 4 Alejandro Arribas, 15 Maximiliano Olivera, 28 Luis Rodríguez, 25 Denzell García, 29 Jesús Dueñas, 6 Javier Salas, 19 Gabriel Fernández, 11 Darwin Machis, 17 Alan Medina.
Tijuana: consolidate away from the Perrera
The same situation is being experienced by the Xolos de Tijuana, who have had a hard time playing as visitors in the last tournament and need to rescue as many points as possible to avoid or try to avoid paying the fine because they are second to last in the percentage and have just dropped a win with a 1-1 draw against the Cruz Azul Machine.
Juárez: to add points
It should be remembered that the Bravos of Ciudad Juárez have two missions for this championship: the first is to score as many points as possible to save themselves from the percentage issue and avoid paying the fine under the leadership of Hernán Cristante and the second is to score points to qualify for the Liguilla or at least another reclassification; however, the start was not good at all because, despite having the advantage, they lost 2-1 at the home of Pumas de la UNAM where Gabriel Fernández was sent off.
The Kick-off
The Juarez vs Tijuana match will be played at the Olimpico Benito Juarez Diez Stadium, in Juarez, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:10 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Juarez vs Tijuana!
We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.