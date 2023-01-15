Atalanta vs Salernitana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Atalanta vs Salernitana match for Serie A 2023?
This is the start time of the game Atalanta vs Salernitana of January 15th
Last games Atalanta vs Salernitana
Due to Salernitana's recent incorporation into Serie A, this match has little history with just two games favoring the Black-and-whites with a record of one win and one draw.
Atalanta 1-1 Salernitana, season 2021-22
Salernitana 0-1 Atalanta, season 2021-22
Key Player Salernitana
Despite the fact that since his arrival the team has not been able to win, Guillermo Ochoa has been key to not conceding more goals and has been named the most outstanding goalkeeper in recent weeks, so with his saves it is expected that Salernitana can get a positive result.
Key player Atalanta
The Colombian Duván Zapata continues to have that gunpowder that at any moment can change the course from his boots, so they will have to supply him with balls, especially inside the box.
Last lineup Salernitana
13 Guillermo Ochoa, 5 Flavius Daniliuc, 17 Federico Fazio, 2 Dylan Bronn, 8 Emil Bohinen, 10 Tonny Vilhena, 41 Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, 3 Domagoj Bradaric, 87 Antonio Candreva, 29 Boulaye Dia, 9 Federico Bonazzoli.
Last lineup Atalanta
57 Marco Sportiello, 6 José Palomino, 42 Giorgio Scalvini, 2 Rafael Tolói, 13 Éderson, 15 Marten de Roon, 7 Teun Koopmeiners, 22 Matteo Ruggeri, 3 Joakim Maehle, 91 Duván Zapata, 11 Ademola Lookman.
Salernitana: Picking up points
Salernitana comes from rescuing a point at home where they will have to improve defensively, as they have been vulnerable at times, and take points from wherever they can to avoid relegation problems at the end of the season.
Atalanta: Getting back on track
Atalanta was one of the teams that were disputing the top with Napoli a few weeks ago, but adverse results started to appear and dropped them to seventh in the general table, so in their return home after two consecutive visits they will look to return to victory in front of their fans in a game that seems not so complicated.
The Kick-off
The Atalanta vs Salernitana match will be played at the Gewiss Stadium, in Bergamo, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:00 pm ET.
