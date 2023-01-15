Rennes vs PSG LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Rennes vs PSG match for Ligue 1 2023?
This is the start time of the game Rennes vs PSG of January 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 3:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on ESPN and ESPN Plus
Spain: 8:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 1:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 2:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 4:45 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Rennes vs PSG
The record between these two teams has been very even in the last five matches, with two wins each side and one draw, highlighting that PSG has failed to win in its last three visits.
Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Rennes, season 2022
Rennes 2-0 Paris Saint-Germain, season 2021
Rennes 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain, season 2021
Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Rennes, season 2020
Rennes 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain, 2019 season
Key Player PSG
After having a great end of 2022 with the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar 2022 that brought him all kinds of awards, it is time for Lionel Messi to turn the page and focus on what will be the first semester with Paris Saint-Germain with the mission to win as many titles as possible, but starting by getting into rhythm to arrive in the best way to face the Champions League Round of 16 that will begin in February.
Key player Rennes
If Rennes want to think about getting the three points even though they are playing at home, they must not fail with the few or many chances they can generate and one of the key players will be striker Amine Gouiri, whom they must supply with balls in order to give the Parisian team their second defeat in the last few weeks.
Last lineup PSG
99 Gianluigi Donnarumma, 5 Marquinhos, 4 Sergio Ramos, 2 Achraf Hakimi, 26 Nordi Mukiele, 7 Kylian Mbappé, 15 Danilo Pereira, 28 Carlos Soler, 6 Marco Verratti, 8 Fabian Ruiz, 44 Hugo Ekitike.
Last lineup Rennes
30 Steve Mandanda, 5 Arthur Theate, 15 Christopher Wooh, 25 Birger Meling, 27 Hamari Traoré, 21 Lovro Majer, 80 Xeka, 7 Martin Terrier, 14 Benjamin Bourigeaud, 9 Arnaud Kalimuendo, 19 Amine Gouiri.
PSG: increase the lead
PSG cannot afford to lose to rivals who want to take the top spot away from them, as happened against Lens, so with their full arsenal of Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, they will be looking for three more points to consolidate their position at the top of Ligue 1 after defeating Angers in midweek in a double-header in French soccer.
Rennes: closing the gap
Rennes have had a good season and could qualify for international tournaments next season, but they still want to think about the possibility of the title and as they host the overall leaders, who are not invincible, they will be looking to take advantage of their home advantage.
The Kick-off
The Rennes vs PSG match will be played at the Roazhon Park Stadium, in Rennes, France. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
