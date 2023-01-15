Newcastle vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:00 AM10 minutes ago

Tune in here Newcastle vs Fulham Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Newcastle vs Fulham live match, as well as the latest information from the St. James Park. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
3:55 AM15 minutes ago

How to watch Newcastle vs Fulham Live Stream on TV and Online?

Newcastle vs Fulham will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

3:50 AM20 minutes ago

What time is Newcastle vs Fulham match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Newcastle vs Fulham of January 15th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN y Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN y Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN y Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN y Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on Peacock
Spain: 3:00 PM on DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN y Star +

3:45 AM25 minutes ago

Key player - Fulham

In Fulham, the presence of Aleksandar Mitrovic stands out. The 28-year-old Serbian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has 11 goals and one assist in 15 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 1286 minutes in total.
3:40 AM30 minutes ago

Key player - Newcastle

In Newcastle, the presence of Miguel Almirón stands out. The 28-year-old Paraguayan striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has nine goals and one assist in 18 matches played, where he has started all of them. He has 1499 minutes in total.
3:35 AM35 minutes ago

Newcastle vs Fulham history

These two teams have met 76 times. The statistics are in favor of Fulham, who have emerged victorious on 31 occasions, while Newcastle have won on 30 occasions, leaving a balance of 15 draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 45 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Fulham with 20 wins, while Newcastle has won 16, for a balance of nine draws.

If we take into account the number of times Newcastle have played Fulham at home in the Premier League, there are 22 matches, where the Magpies have the advantage with 10 wins over the five that the Cottagers have won, and the seven draws that have taken place.

3:30 AM40 minutes ago

Fulham

Fulham comes into this match on the back of a very important victory over Chelsea, which has brought them to four straight Premier League wins. For a season of return to the top flight, they have obtained excellent results and will try to continue on that path.

3:25 AMan hour ago

Newcastle

Newcastle is having a dream season. The Magpies have just drawn their two matches in the Premier League against Arsenal and Leeds, but they have accumulated more than 10 matches without losing and this good performance has them in the first places of the table, from where they hope not to go down.

3:20 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at St. James Park

The match Newcastle vs Fulham will be played at St. James Park, located in the city of Newcastle-upon-Tyne, belonging to the metropolitan county of Tyne and Wear in the North East of England, United Kingdom. This venue, inaugurated in 1880, has a capacity for 52,387 spectators.
3:15 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Newcastle vs Fulham Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo