Newcastle vs Fulham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Newcastle vs Fulham Live Score!
How to watch Newcastle vs Fulham Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Newcastle vs Fulham match for Premier League?
Argentina: 11:00 AM on ESPN y Star +
Bolivia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 11:00 AM on NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+
Chile: 11:00 AM on ESPN y Star +
Colombia: 9:00 AM on ESPN y Star +
Ecuador: 9:00 AM on ESPN y Star +
USA (ET): 9:00 AM on Peacock
Spain: 3:00 PM on DAZN 2, Movistar+, DAZN
Mexico: 8:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Peru: 9:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 11:00 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 10:00 AM on ESPN y Star +
Key player - Fulham
Key player - Newcastle
Newcastle vs Fulham history
These two teams have met 76 times. The statistics are in favor of Fulham, who have emerged victorious on 31 occasions, while Newcastle have won on 30 occasions, leaving a balance of 15 draws.
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 45 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Fulham with 20 wins, while Newcastle has won 16, for a balance of nine draws.
If we take into account the number of times Newcastle have played Fulham at home in the Premier League, there are 22 matches, where the Magpies have the advantage with 10 wins over the five that the Cottagers have won, and the seven draws that have taken place.
Fulham
Fulham comes into this match on the back of a very important victory over Chelsea, which has brought them to four straight Premier League wins. For a season of return to the top flight, they have obtained excellent results and will try to continue on that path.
Newcastle
Newcastle is having a dream season. The Magpies have just drawn their two matches in the Premier League against Arsenal and Leeds, but they have accumulated more than 10 matches without losing and this good performance has them in the first places of the table, from where they hope not to go down.