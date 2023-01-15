New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
9:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons live game, as well as the latest information from the Little Caesars Arena. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
8:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Live Stream on TV and Online?

The New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons game will not be broadcast on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: NBA League Pass

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

8:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons game for NBA?

This is the start time of the game New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons of January 15th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 1:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 1:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass

8:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Detroit Pistons

In Detroit Pistons the presence of Bojan Bogdanovic stands out. The 33-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans. In the season he has an average of 21.2 points per game, achieved in 44 games played, where he has an average of 31.4 minutes played per game.

8:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player - New York Knicks

In New York Knicks the presence of Jalen Brunson stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Washington Wizards. In the season he has an average of 22.2 points per game, achieved in 40 games played, where he has an average of 33.6 minutes played per game.

8:35 AM2 hours ago

Last starting five - Detroit Pistons

7- Killian Hayes

9- Nerlens Noel

23- Jaden Ivey

41- Saddiq Bey

44- Bojan Bogdanovic

8:30 AM2 hours ago

Last starting five - New York Knicks

6- Quentin Grimes

9- Rowan Alexander

11- Jalen Brunson

23- Mitchell Robinson

30- Julius Randle

8:25 AM2 hours ago

Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are coming off a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, and were unable to post their second consecutive win. The season results have not been good at all and that worries the team, which in the last 10 games has accumulated four wins, six losses and currently ranks second to last in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .261, product of 12 wins and 34 losses.

8:20 AM2 hours ago

New York Knicks

The New York Knicks are coming off a win over the Washington Wizards, which marked their second consecutive victory and keeps them in the playoffs. In the last 10 games, they have accumulated six wins and four losses and are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a .558 percentage, product of 24 wins and 19 losses.

8:15 AM2 hours ago

The game will be played at Little Caesars Arena

The New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons match will be played at the Little Caesars Arena, located in the city of Detroit, in the state of Michigan, in the United States. This venue, inaugurated in 2017, has a capacity for 20,491 spectators.
8:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the NBA 2022-23 match: New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo
  • More news about
  • NBANBA