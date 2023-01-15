New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NBA Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons game for NBA?
Argentina: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Brazil: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Chile: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Colombia: 1:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 PM on NBA League Pass
USA (ET): 1:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Spain: 7:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Paraguay: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Peru: 1:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Venezuela: 2:00 PM on NBA League Pass
Key player - Detroit Pistons
In Detroit Pistons the presence of Bojan Bogdanovic stands out. The 33-year-old player is coming from being the best scorer of the team in the previous game against the New Orleans Pelicans. In the season he has an average of 21.2 points per game, achieved in 44 games played, where he has an average of 31.4 minutes played per game.
Key player - New York Knicks
In New York Knicks the presence of Jalen Brunson stands out. The 26-year-old player is coming from being the team's best scorer in the previous game against the Washington Wizards. In the season he has an average of 22.2 points per game, achieved in 40 games played, where he has an average of 33.6 minutes played per game.
Last starting five - Detroit Pistons
9- Nerlens Noel
23- Jaden Ivey
41- Saddiq Bey
44- Bojan Bogdanovic
Last starting five - New York Knicks
9- Rowan Alexander
11- Jalen Brunson
23- Mitchell Robinson
30- Julius Randle
Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons are coming off a loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, and were unable to post their second consecutive win. The season results have not been good at all and that worries the team, which in the last 10 games has accumulated four wins, six losses and currently ranks second to last in the Eastern Conference with a percentage of .261, product of 12 wins and 34 losses.
New York Knicks
The New York Knicks are coming off a win over the Washington Wizards, which marked their second consecutive victory and keeps them in the playoffs. In the last 10 games, they have accumulated six wins and four losses and are currently in sixth place in the Eastern Conference with a .558 percentage, product of 24 wins and 19 losses.