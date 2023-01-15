Fortuna Sittard vs PSV LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Fortuna Sittard vs PSV Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Fortuna Sittard vs PSV live, as well as the latest information from Fortuna Sittard Stadion. Don't miss a detail of the match Fortuna Sittard vs PSV live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Fortuna Sittard vs PSV match live on TV and online?
The Fortuna Sittard vs PSV match will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Fortuna Sittard vs PSV?
This is the kick-off time for the Fortuna Sittard vs PSV match on January 15, 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 10:30 hrs. - STAR+
Bolivia: 9:30 hrs. - STAR+
Brazil: 10:30 hrs. - STAR+
Chile: 9:30 hrs. - STAR+
Colombia: 8:30 hrs. - STAR+
Ecuador: 8:30 hrs. - STAR+
Spain: 15:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:30 hrs. - STAR+
Peru: 8:30 hrs. - STAR+
Uruguay: 10:30 hrs. - STAR+
Argentina: 10:30 hrs. - STAR+
Bolivia: 9:30 hrs. - STAR+
Brazil: 10:30 hrs. - STAR+
Chile: 9:30 hrs. - STAR+
Colombia: 8:30 hrs. - STAR+
Ecuador: 8:30 hrs. - STAR+
Spain: 15:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 7:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 9:30 hrs. - STAR+
Peru: 8:30 hrs. - STAR+
Uruguay: 10:30 hrs. - STAR+
Key player at PSV
One of the players to keep in mind in PSV is Xavi Simons, the 19 year old attacking midfielder born in the Netherlands, has played 15 games in the current edition of the Eredivisie, in the total of games he already has three assists and eight goals, these against; Go Ahead Eagles twice, Excelsior twice, Volendam twice and Ultrecht twice.
Key player in Fortuna Sittard
One of the most outstanding players in Fortuna Sittard is Burak Yilmaz, the 37 year old Turkish born center forward, has played 14 games in the current edition of the Eredivisie, in the total of games he already has one assist and four goals, this against; Ajax, Cambuur, Heerenveen and Utrecht.
History Fortuna Sittard vs PSV
In total, the two teams have met 47 times, PSV dominate the record with 36 wins, there have been six draws and Fortuna Sittard have won five meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by PSV with 120 goals to Fortuna Sittard's 43.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by PSV with 120 goals to Fortuna Sittard's 43.
Actuality - PSV
PSV has been performing well in the current edition of the Eredivisie. After playing a total of 15 matches, they are in third place in the standings with 31 points, this after winning 10 matches, drawing one and losing four, leaving a goal difference of +22 after scoring 42 goals and conceding 20.
PSV 4 - 2 Rakow Czestochowa
- Last five matches
PSV 4 - 2 Rakow Czestochowa
PSV 2 - 1 Sassuolo
PSV 3 - 0 AC Milan
PSV 0 - 0 Sparta Rotterdam
Sparta Rotterdam 1 - 2 PSV
Actuality - Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna Sittard has been having a bad performance in the Eredivisie 2022-2023, because after playing 15 matches they are in the 13th position in the standings with 15 points, this score was achieved after winning four matches, drawing three and losing eight, they have also scored 18 goals and conceded 27, for a goal difference of -9.
Groningen 2 - 3 Fortuna Sittard
- Last five matches
Groningen 2 - 3 Fortuna Sittard
Adana Demirspor 1-2 Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna Sittard 0 - 3 Livingston
MSV Duisburg 1 - 1 Fortuna Sittard
Fortuna Sittard 0 - 2 Go Ahead Eagles
The match will be played at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion
The match between Fortuna Sittard and PSV will take place at the Fortuna Sittard Stadion Stadium in the city of Sittard (Netherlands), the stadium is where the Fortuna Sittard Club plays its home matches, it was built in 1999 and has a capacity for approximately 12,500 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Fortuna Sittard vs PSV, valid for matchday 16 of the Eredivisie 2022-2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.