Roma vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match
Follow Roma vs Fiorentina in the Serie A on VAVEL

In a few moments we will present you with all the details: data, statistics and the latest news of the match, as well as the best coverage that you will surely love, we will also leave you the best moments and video highlights so you can enjoy them over and over again. Stay with us!
How and where to watch Roma vs Fiorentina live online in Serie A

This is the start time of the Brighton vs Liverpool match in various countries:
Argentina: 16:45 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 15:45 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 16:45 hours on Star+, ESPN
Chile: 16:45 hours on Star+
Colombia: 14:45 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 14:45 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 14:45 hours on Paramount+
Spain: 20:45 hours on Moviestar+
Mexico: 13:45 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 16:45 hours on ESPN, Star+
Peru: 14:45 hours in ESPN, Star+
Uruguay: 16:45 hours in ESPM, Star+
Venezuela: 15:45 hours on ESPN, Star+

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.

Latest Fiorentina lineup

The visitors used these elements as starters for their last match:

1. P. Terracciano.

23. L. Venuti.

4. N. Milenković.

98. Igor.

3. C. Biraghi.

42. A. Bianco.

32. A. Duncan.

11. J. Ikoné.

5. G. Bonaventura.

99. C. Kouamé.

9. Arthur Cabral.

Latest Roma lineup

This is how the home team came out to face their rival in the previous day's match:

1. Rui Patrício.

3. Ibañez.

6. C. Smalling.

23. G. Mancini.

59. N. Zalewski.

7. L. Pellegrini.

4. B. Cristante.

19. Z. Çelik.

21. P. Dybala.

22. N. Zaniolo.

9. T. Abraham.

Fiorentina's key player

Arthur Cabral is a center forward who can make a difference for the visiting team, has important conditions to be present in the opponent's area and usually collaborates for his teams with some goals.

Rome's key player

One of the strongest elements and the one everyone is looking forward to in the Roma team is none other than the Argentine Paulo Dybala. 

He will be a player to watch and will probably be fundamental to his team's attack this afternoon.

Fiorentina is not an easy opponent

Despite not being underdogs on paper, the Fiorentina team has a seven-game unbeaten streak, so they will surely want to extend that streak.

The previous matchday they defeated Sassuolo, with a 2-1 score and goals from Sponara and Nicolás González. 

Roma will be looking for victory

The previous day, La Loba's team was left with the desire to get three points, as they had a very difficult match against AC Milan. 

In that match, the final score was a 2-2 draw, in which Ibañez da Silva and Tammy Abraham scored goals in the last minutes of the match to equalize a 2-0 deficit. 

The match will be played at the Rome Olympic

The Rome vs Fiorentina match will be played at the Rome Olympic Stadium, in Rome, Italy with a capacity of 80,000 people.

Mainly dedicated to the practice of soccer, this building located in the capital of Italy serves as a regular venue for A.S. Roma and S.S. Lazio, teams of Serie A, which serves as the highest category in this country, the fans of this pair of teams occupy the south and north stands respectively. 

This historic stadium was the main venue for the 1960 Olympic Games and the 1990 World Cup Final.

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Serie A match: Roma vs Fiorentina Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

Today we will have a very interesting match between two Serie A teams that are very close to the qualification zone, so both will want the victory to continue adding units that bring them closer to the Champions and Europa League qualification zone. 

