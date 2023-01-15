Roma vs Fiorentina LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Roma vs Fiorentina in the Serie A on VAVEL
How and where to watch Roma vs Fiorentina live online in Serie A
Argentina: 16:45 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 15:45 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 16:45 hours on Star+, ESPN
Chile: 16:45 hours on Star+
Colombia: 14:45 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 14:45 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 14:45 hours on Paramount+
Spain: 20:45 hours on Moviestar+
Mexico: 13:45 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 16:45 hours on ESPN, Star+
Peru: 14:45 hours in ESPN, Star+
Uruguay: 16:45 hours in ESPM, Star+
Venezuela: 15:45 hours on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Latest Fiorentina lineup
1. P. Terracciano.
23. L. Venuti.
4. N. Milenković.
98. Igor.
3. C. Biraghi.
42. A. Bianco.
32. A. Duncan.
11. J. Ikoné.
5. G. Bonaventura.
99. C. Kouamé.
9. Arthur Cabral.
Latest Roma lineup
1. Rui Patrício.
3. Ibañez.
6. C. Smalling.
23. G. Mancini.
59. N. Zalewski.
7. L. Pellegrini.
4. B. Cristante.
19. Z. Çelik.
21. P. Dybala.
22. N. Zaniolo.
9. T. Abraham.
He will be a player to watch and will probably be fundamental to his team's attack this afternoon.
Fiorentina is not an easy opponent
The previous matchday they defeated Sassuolo, with a 2-1 score and goals from Sponara and Nicolás González.
Roma will be looking for victory
In that match, the final score was a 2-2 draw, in which Ibañez da Silva and Tammy Abraham scored goals in the last minutes of the match to equalize a 2-0 deficit.
The match will be played at the Rome Olympic
Mainly dedicated to the practice of soccer, this building located in the capital of Italy serves as a regular venue for A.S. Roma and S.S. Lazio, teams of Serie A, which serves as the highest category in this country, the fans of this pair of teams occupy the south and north stands respectively.
This historic stadium was the main venue for the 1960 Olympic Games and the 1990 World Cup Final.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023 Serie A match: Roma vs Fiorentina Live Updates!
Today we will have a very interesting match between two Serie A teams that are very close to the qualification zone, so both will want the victory to continue adding units that bring them closer to the Champions and Europa League qualification zone.