Sassuolo vs Lazio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the Sassuolo vs Lazio game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Sassuolo vs Lazio as well as the latest information from the Mapei Stadium. Don't miss any detail of the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Sassuolo vs Lazio live?
If you want to watch Sassuolo vs Lazio live on TV, your options are Paramount +
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match between Sassuolo vs Lazio?
This is the kick-off time for the Sassuolo vs Lazio match in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 6:30 AM
Brazil: 7:30 AM
Chile: 6:30 AM
Colombia: 5:30 AM
Ecuador: 5:30 AM
USA (ET): 6:30 AM
Spain: 12:30 PM
Mexico: 5:30 AM
Paraguay: 6:30 AM
Peru: 6:30 AM
Uruguay: 6:30 AM
Venezuela: 6:30 AM
England : 11.30 AM
Australia : 20:30 AM
India: 15:30 AM
Watch out for this player at Lazio
Ciro Inmobile is the top scorer of Lazio, he has eight goals and five assists this season. The 32-year-old striker scored last January 4 against Lecce, but it was not enough to prevent the defeat of his team;
Watch out for this player at Sassuelo
Davide Frattesi has scored four goals this season. The 23-year-old midfielder has already surpassed his goal tally from last year and has not scored in an official match since Sassuelo's last Serie A victory.
How is Lazio coming along?
Lazio are coming from a draw at home against Empoli and have started badly this 2023 as they do not know the victory this year. They have not won in Serie A since November 10 when they beat Monza 1-0 and are in fifth place in the table with 31 points, although the same as Atalanta and Roma, who are in sixth and seventh place respectively, while they are six points behind the fourth place that gives access to play in the UEFA Champions League.
How are Sassuolo coming along?
Sassuolo arrives after losing the first two games of the 2023 after losing the most recent one at home to Fiorentina 2-1. A team that has gone six consecutive matches without a win in the Italian league and has not won since October 24 when it beat Hellas Verona 2-1. In the standings they are 16th in the table with 16 points and seven points ahead of the relegation zone;
Background
A total of 19 times Sassuolo and Lazio have met, with the latter winning on 10 occasions. Five times Sassuolo have won, while the other four meetings have ended in a draw. The última time that these two teams have met was last April 2, 2022 in which Lazio won 2-1, although the última time they met at the Mapeu Stadium, the victory was for Sassuolo by 2-1.
Venue: The match will be played at Mapei Stadium, which was inaugurated in 1995 and has a capacity of 2,21525 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sassuolo and Lazio meet in the matchday 18 of Serie A
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Sassuolo vs Lazio in Serie A
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.