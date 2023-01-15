Almeria vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga Game

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Almeria vs Atletico Madrid live matchday 17 of the Spanish League, as well as the latest information from the Estadio de los juegos mediterráneos. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
Other meetings tomorrow
Tomorrow, Espanyol vs Getafe and Cadiz vs Elche will also be played to close the weekend in the Spanish League.
Where and how to watch Almeria vs Atletico de Madrid online live in LaLiga match day 17?
This is the kick-off time for the match Almeria vs Atletico Madrid on January 15 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 on Sky Sports
Bolivia: 11:00 hours on Sky Sports
Brazil: 12:00 hours on Sky Sports
Chile: 12:00 hours on Sky Sports
Colombia: 10:00 hours on Sky Sports
Ecuador: 10:00 hours on Sky Sports
USA (ET): 10:00 A.M. ON SKY SPORTS USA (ET): 10:00 hours on Sky Sports
Spain: 17:00 hours No Broadcast
Mexico: 09:00 hours on Sky Sports and Blue To go.
Paraguay: 12:00 hours on Sky Sports
Peru: 10:00 hours on Sky Sports
Uruguay: 12:00 hours on Sky Sports
Venezuela: 11:00 hours on Sky Sport
Mediterranean Games Stadium
The stadium where Almeria plays has a capacity for 15 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 31, 2004. It will be the venue where Almeria and Atletico de Madrid will play the match corresponding to the 17th day of the Spanish League.
Referee
The central referee in charge of dispensing justice will be José Sanchez, who will have the tough task of enforcing justice in this match that gives away 3 points in the overall standings.
Absences
In this match only Atletico de Madrid will have some casualties and it is the player Savic who was expelled in their last match against Barcelona, on the part of Almeria will have a full squad for this match which is undoubtedly one of the most important for them this season.
Background
The record is leaning towards Atlético de Madrid since in the last 8 matches the record indicates 4 wins for Atlético de Madrid, 2 draws and 2 victories for Almería, tomorrow Atlético will be the favorite to take the 3 points in another LaLiga match day.
How does Atlético de Madrid arrive?
Atlético de Madrid comes from a 1-0 loss at the Wanda Metropolitano against Barcelona, a game that was full of tension, but finally they could not rescue the tie, Atlético is in 6th position with 27 points and a record of 8 wins, 3 draws and 5 defeats, they will try to get out of the bad streak against Almeria, a team that looks not so complicated for the team coached by Simeone.
How does Almeria arrive?
Almeria comes from a 2-0 home loss to Real Sociedad, in the general table this team is in 14th position with 17 points and a record of 5 wins, 2 draws and 9 defeats, will have a tough task tomorrow against Atletico Madrid, a team that is always very dangerous and one of the favorites in the Spanish League.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Almería vs Atlético de Madrid, corresponding to the match of the 17th match day of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos at 10:15.