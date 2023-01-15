Groningen vs Feyenoord LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Eredivisie Match
Photo: Feyenoord

4:00 AM10 minutes ago

In a few moments we will share with you the Groningen vs Feyenoord live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Farmers Stadium, such as statements from the protagonists, players to watch, interesting facts about these two teams.
3:55 AM15 minutes ago

USA Date: Sunday, January 15, 2023.

USA Time: 10:45 PM ET

USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.

USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.

3:50 AM20 minutes ago

This is the start time of the game Groningen vs Feyenoord: of Friday, january 15th, 2023 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Sunday, January 15, 2023.

12:55 hours

In Star +.

Bolivia

Sunday, January 15, 2023.

11:45 hours

 In Star +.

Brazil

Sunday, January 15, 2023.

12:45 hours

 In Star +.

Chile

Sunday, January 15, 2023.

12:45 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Sunday, January 15, 2023..

10:45 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Sunday, January 15, 2023.

15:45 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Sunday, January 15, 2023.

15:45 hours

 In Onefootball o Bet 365

Canada

Sunday, January 15, 2023.

11:45 hours

 In FuboTV Canadá.

USA

Sunday, January 15, 2023.

10:45 hours

In ESPN +.

Mexico

Sunday, January 15, 2023.

9:45 hours

 In Star +

Paraguay

 Sunday, January 15, 2023.

10:45 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Sunday, January 15, 2023.

10:45 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Sunday, January 15, 2023..

12:45 hours

 In Star + .

Venezuela

Sunday, January 15, 2023.

11:45 hours

 In Star +.

 

3:45 AM25 minutes ago

Watch out for these players

It is going to be a great duel up front due to the presence of both nines that are rivals in their CONCACAF section, on one side, Ricardo Pepi and on the other Santiago Giménez.

 Ricardo Pepi in this season in the Eredivisie in 10 games has scored 6 goals and 2 assists. In the KNVB Beker Cup he has scored 1 goal.

Santiago Giménez in the Eredivisie with 13 games has scored 2 goals and 1 assist. In the Europa League he remains the leading scorer with 4 goals.

Photo: Feyenoord Rotterdam
3:40 AM30 minutes ago

Last lineups

Feyenoord: Bijlow, Pedersen, Geertruida, Hancko, Hartman, Wieffer, Kokcu, Szymanski, Jahanbaksh, Danilo and Paixao.

Groningen: Verrips, Maatta, Balker, Blokzijl, Van Gelderen, Kasanwirjo, Ortamangoen, Valente, Van Bergen, Pepi and Suslov.

3:35 AM35 minutes ago

Historic duels

In 21 duels between these two teams, 11 times Feyenoord has won against the farmers, with only 2 wins for Groningen, only 8 times they have drawn.

In 2011, Groningen beat the popular team by a great victory by 6 goals to 0. But Feyenoord has also scored, that was in 2016 by 5 goals to 0.

The most recent duel was on March 6, 2022 with a one-goal draw, just as in the two dates they played in 2021, the most recent victory was in 2020 by the club of the pride of the south by 2 goals.

3:30 AM40 minutes ago

How does Feyenoord arrive?

The popular team comes into this game as the leaders of the competition with 34 points, behind them are Ajax and PSV.

They come to this match with a victory in the Dutch Cup against Zwolle by 3 goals to 1. In the league they drew against Utrecht.

Their next match will be against Ajax, a very important duel, which will be for more than just 3 points.

Photo: Feyenoord Rotterdam
3:25 AMan hour ago

How does Groningen arrive?

The farmers come into this game with a defeat against Spakenburg by 3 goals to 2 in the Dutch Cup. In the league they are struggling to avoid relegation with 12 points in 15th position. Their last game in the Eredivisie was against Excelsior, losing by one goal.

Their next game will be against Heerenveen next Sunday 22nd.

Photo: FC Groningen
3:20 AMan hour ago

The Stadium

The Euroborg Stadium is the home of Euroborg, located in the Netherlands with a capacity of 22, 579 spectators, opened in 2006, this facility will be the venue for this Groningen vs Feyenoord game.
3:15 AMan hour ago

