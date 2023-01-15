Groningen vs Feyenoord LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Eredivisie Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow here Groningen vs Feyenoord Live Score
How to watch Groningen vs Feyenoord Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 10:45 PM ET
USA TV channel (English): In ESPN +.
USA TV channel (Spanish): In ESPN +.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Groningen vs Feyenoord: match for the in Eredivisie Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Sunday, January 15, 2023.
|
12:55 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Sunday, January 15, 2023.
|
11:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Brazil
|
Sunday, January 15, 2023.
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Sunday, January 15, 2023.
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Sunday, January 15, 2023..
|
10:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Sunday, January 15, 2023.
|
15:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Sunday, January 15, 2023.
|
15:45 hours
|
In Onefootball o Bet 365
|
Canada
|
Sunday, January 15, 2023.
|
11:45 hours
|
In FuboTV Canadá.
|
USA
|
Sunday, January 15, 2023.
|
10:45 hours
|
In ESPN +.
|
Mexico
|
Sunday, January 15, 2023.
|
9:45 hours
|
In Star +
|
Paraguay
|
Sunday, January 15, 2023.
|
10:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Sunday, January 15, 2023.
|
10:45 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Sunday, January 15, 2023..
|
12:45 hours
|
In Star + .
|
Venezuela
|
Sunday, January 15, 2023.
|
11:45 hours
|
In Star +.
Watch out for these players
Ricardo Pepi in this season in the Eredivisie in 10 games has scored 6 goals and 2 assists. In the KNVB Beker Cup he has scored 1 goal.
Santiago Giménez in the Eredivisie with 13 games has scored 2 goals and 1 assist. In the Europa League he remains the leading scorer with 4 goals.
Last lineups
Groningen: Verrips, Maatta, Balker, Blokzijl, Van Gelderen, Kasanwirjo, Ortamangoen, Valente, Van Bergen, Pepi and Suslov.
Historic duels
In 2011, Groningen beat the popular team by a great victory by 6 goals to 0. But Feyenoord has also scored, that was in 2016 by 5 goals to 0.
The most recent duel was on March 6, 2022 with a one-goal draw, just as in the two dates they played in 2021, the most recent victory was in 2020 by the club of the pride of the south by 2 goals.
How does Feyenoord arrive?
They come to this match with a victory in the Dutch Cup against Zwolle by 3 goals to 1. In the league they drew against Utrecht.
Their next match will be against Ajax, a very important duel, which will be for more than just 3 points.
How does Groningen arrive?
Their next game will be against Heerenveen next Sunday 22nd.