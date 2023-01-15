Monaco vs AC Ajaccio LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Ligue 1

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow Monaco vs AC Ajaccio
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monaco vs Ajaccio as well as the latest news from the Stade Louis II. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Monaco vs Ajaccio?
The match between Monaco and Ajaccio can be followed on TV on Bein Sports
However, a good option is to follow it through ;VAVEL. com.
What time is the Monaco vs Ajaccio match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries.
Argentina: 10:05 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:05 hrs.
Brazil: 11:05 hrs.
Chile: 10:05 hrs.
Colombia: 10:05 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:05 hrs.
Spain: 17:05 hrs.
México: 10:05 hrs.
Paraguay: 11: 05 hrs.
Peru: 10:05 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:05 hrs.
England: 16: 05 hrs
EEUU:11:05 hrs.
Australia: 01:05 hrs.
India: 20:15 hrs
Watch out for this player at AC Ajaccio
Youcef Belaili, who arrived as a free agent at AC Ajaccio this season 2022/23, has four goals and two assists this season. The 30-year-old Algerian striker has not scored since December 28th, when his goal gave his team the victory against Angers.
Watch out for this player at Monaco
Ben Yedder stands out at Monaco, he has eight goals and two assists in Ligue 1, plus a goal in the Coupe de France, three in the UEFA Europa League and one in the qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. The 32-year-old French striker has scored in the last three matches he has played.
How is AC Ajaccio coming along?
AC Ajaccio has just lost at home to Reims by the minimum but is already in the next round of the Coupe de France after beating Jura Sud. In the French league standings, they are in the relegation places, with 16 points from the tenth position but tied on points with 16th-placed Strasbourg.
How is Monaco coming along?
Mó naco comes from a 2-2 draw against Lorient and also from being eliminated in the Coupe de France by 2-3 against Rodez in a penalty shootout. In Ligue 1, they are in European positions in fifth place with 34 points, the same as Stade Rennais in fourth and two points ahead of Lorient in sixth. They will play the round of 32 against Bayer Leverkusen in the UEFA Europa League.
Background
A total of 18 times Mónaco and AC Ajaccio have met with a favorable balance for the first of these as they have won 10 times, five times AC Ajaccio has won, while three times the duel has ended in a draw. The última time these two teams met was in 2017 in the Coupe de France in which Mónaco won 2-1. They have not met in Ligue 1 since 2014;
Venue: The match will be played at the Stade Louis II, which was built in 1985 and has a capacity of 16360 spectators.
Preview of the match
Mó naco and AC Ajaccio will meet in the match corresponding to the 19th matchday of Ligue 1
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Monaco vs Ajaccio in Ligue 1
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.