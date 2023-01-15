Tottenham vs Arsenal LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Tottenham vs Arsenal live, as well as the latest information from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. 
Where and how to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal live online

The match will be broadcasted on Peacock

Tottenham vs Arsenal can be tuned in from the live streams on Peacock App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match of Tottenham vs Arsenal, matchday 19 of Premier League?

This is the kickoff time for Napoli vs Juventus on January 14, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 12:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 12:30 p.m.

Brazil: 12:30 p.m.

Chile: 12:30 p.m.

Colombia: 10:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 10:30 a.m.

Spain: 3:30 p.m.

United States: 10:30 a.m. PT and 12:30 a.m. ET

Mexico: 10:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 12:30 p.m.

Peru: 12:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 12:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 11:30 a.m.

Japan: 11:30 a.m.

India: 10:30 a.m. 

Nigeria: 10:30 a.m.

South Africa: 10:30 a.m.

Australia: 12:30 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 11:30 a.m.

Arsenal Statement

Mikel Arteta spoke ahead of the match, "I try to do the best I can for this soccer club, defend it, promote it, play with the passion I think it should be played with." "Every match is special and every coach behaves very differently depending on the circumstances. And you can't take that situation out of context. That's not fair, that's me! Here and on the court, for better and for worse."

"I will always try to be better. If I have to change something, believe me, I will look in the mirror and change it very fast."

"We expected this, a very physical team and a really lively crowd. The condition of the court is also different from what we are used to, but we have to win in any context and we competed very well."

"I think we had to adjust [at halftime] and show more purpose. We needed more threat and a little more pace in both possessions and it worked. In the second half, we had a little more control of the game and attacked some of the spaces better, and we were really dangerous."

Tottenham Statement

Antonio Conte spoke ahead of the match: "When you are at the top of the league, the perception of your opponents changes completely. At that moment they are the best team in the league. That's why everyone wants to try to beat you."

"Without a doubt, Arsenal have to deal with this situation of being favorites to win the league at the moment because they are at the top of the table. They have to show that they are good at dealing with this kind of situation."

"In the last 10 years it was always the same, between City, Chelsea and Liverpool. Maybe Leicester. Now Arsenal have a great opportunity and they are doing very well. Now they have to prove they can stay there until the end of the season."

"I'm sure Manchester City disagree and will feel a real chance to win again. I think it's a battle between Arsenal and Manchester City."

"They have been working on a project for many years. They are doing very well. They have sacked a lot of players, brought in a lot of players and spent a lot of money. It's normal when you work with the same young players and after four years they develop and become stronger."

"You have two paths you can follow. If you want to speed up the process it is important to bring in experienced players, winners, who know how to win, but you have another way, which is that you need to have time and patience to develop young players."

How are Arsenal coming into the game?

Arsenal come into this game on the back of a goalless draw against Newcastle and a win over Oxford United in the FA Cup to qualify for the next round.

How does Tottenham arrive?

Tottenham beat Crystal Palace four goals to nil, and also came out victorious in the FA Cup after beating Porstmouth.

The match will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Tottenham vs Arsenal match will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, located in Tottenham, England. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream, corresponding to the 18th matchday of the Premier League matchday 19. The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at 10:30 am.
