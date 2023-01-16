Tigres vs Pachuca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:00 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Tigres vs Pachuca Live Score in Liga MX 2023

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Tigres vs Pachuca match for the Liga MX 2023 on VAVEL US.
2:55 PMan hour ago

What time is Tigres vs Pachuca match for Liga MX 2023?

This is the start time of the game Tigres vs Pachuca of January 14th in several countries:

Argentina: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Bolivia: 9:05 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Chile: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Costa Rica: 7:05 PM to be confirmed

Colombia: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Ecuador: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

United States (ET): 8:05 PM on TUDN and ViX

Spain: 2:05 AM to be confirmed

Mexico: 7:05 PM on ViX Plus

Paraguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

Peru: 8:05 PM to be confirmed

Uruguay: 10:05 PM to be confirmed

2:50 PM2 hours ago

Last games Tigres vs Pachuca

The balance between these two teams has been very even, with three wins for the Tuzos and two for the regios, with the home side having won in the last five matches.

Pachuca 2-1 Tigres, Apertura 2022 (Quarterfinals, Second Leg)

Tigres 1-0 Pachuca, Apertura 2022 (Quarterfinals First Leg)

Pachuca 2-0 Tigres, Apertura 2022 (First Leg Quarterfinals)

Pachuca 2-1 Tigres, Clausura 2022 (First Leg Quarterfinals)

Tigres 3-0 Pachuca, Apertura 2021

2:45 PM2 hours ago

Key Player Pachuca

Just as he closed last season, where he played a vital role in the championship, Argentine Nicolás Ibáñez has also started the Clausura 2023 season, as he contributed a brace in the opener against Puebla and will be looking to keep his powder keg burning in a complicated field.
2:40 PM2 hours ago

Key player Tigres

Despite his seniority, Frenchman André-Pierre Gignac continues to silence critics and in the first matchday he scored a goal in the victory against Santos Laguna, where he took the opportunity to celebrate as "Viejito" to all those journalists who criticize him for his age; it was Miguel Herrera who assured that the message was not for him, but gave the opportunity to do so after his controversial statements that left him out of the feline institution.
Foto: Marca
Photo: Marca
2:35 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Pachuca

5 Óscar Ustari, 12 Mauricio Isais, 2 Kevin Álvarez, 22 Gustavo Cabral, 4 Miguel Tapias, 16 Javier López, 28 Jesús Hernández, 24 Luis Chávez, 19 Paulino De La Fuente, 7 Nicolás Ibáñez, 10 Érick Sánchez.
2:30 PM2 hours ago

Last lineup Tigres

1 Nahuel Guzmán, 13 Diego Reyes, 2 Igor Lichnovsky, 27 Jesús Angulo, 14 Jesús Garza, 19 Guido Pizarro, 5 Rafael Carioca, 8 Fernando Gorriarán, 10 André-Pierre Gignac, 23 Luis Quiñones, 20 Javier Aquino.
2:25 PM2 hours ago

Will he be the star player?

At the end of the drubbing against Santos, Diego Cocca assured that he still doesn't know the whole team and some players are still not at a good level, so he hopes that there will be greater competitiveness for the following days:

"I don't know, I don't know them yet, 32 days of training are going, what I want is for them to make it more difficult for me, I still don't have it as difficult as I want, I am convinced that there are players who are not at the highest level, when that happens we will have more tools, more player movements, it is a very big challenge ahead of me, it is just the first step" 1Nahuel Guzmán

2:20 PM2 hours ago

Pachuca: keeping up the pace

It seems that in the first matchday there were no champions after a 5-1 thrashing of Puebla, but this will truly be their first litmus test to show what they are made of and to be able to score points and remain at the top, despite the fact that these are just the first games of the Clausura 2023.
2:15 PM2 hours ago

Tigres: roar at home

The Felinos' mission is to start roaring at home in order to strengthen their relationship with their fans and, above all, with their new coach Diego Cocca, who began his time with Tigres with the best of sensations by defeating Santos Laguna 3-0, a venue that is normally difficult for them.
2:10 PM2 hours ago

The Kick-off

The Tigres vs Pachuca match will be played at the Universitario Stadium, in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The kick-off is scheduled at 20:05 pm ET.
2:05 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Liga MX 2023: Tigres vs Pachuca!

My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.
VAVEL Logo