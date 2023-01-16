Thailand vs Vietnam LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Final Mitsubishi Electric AFF

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned here to follow Thailand vs Vietnam
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Thailand vs Vietnam as well as the latest information from the Thammasat Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match live online at VAVEL.
How to watch Thailand vs Vietnam live?
If you want to watch the Thailand vs Vietnam match live you can follow it on You Tube
If you want to watch it online,VAVEL is your best option.
What time is the match between Thailand vs Vietnam?
This is the time the match starts in several countries:
Argentina: 6:30 AM
Bolivia: 5:30 AM
Brazil: 6:30 AM
Chile: 5:30 AM
Colombia: 4:30 AM
Ecuador: 4:30 AM
USA (ET): 7:30 AM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Paraguay: 7:30 AM
Peru: 7:30 AM
Uruguay: 8:30 AM
Venezuela: 7:30 AM
England: 12:30 AM
Australia : 21:30 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Statement by Park Hang-seo (Vietnam coach)
"Some people may think that the result of the first game is a disadvantage, but we are confident in knowing that we should win and, in fact, we are used to playing away games in Thailand and beating them. I think Thailand also don't think they have the advantage and it will be a beautiful game that we can both enjoy.Thailand will not be happy with a draw, I am sure they will play attacking football. I was surprised that they played with three center backs, maybe because of the pressure of playing an away game, but I hope they will go back to having two center backs and play attacking football which we will also do"
Statement by Mano Polking (Thailand coach)
"I promise you one thing, we are not going to just try to defend because we know how dangerous it can be to play for a draw. We are here to play our game, build on what we did well in the first game and win"
Watch out for this player in Vietnam
Nguyen Linh Nguyen also has six goals in this AFF championship and the forward who belongs to Binh Duong has three goals in his last two games and scored in the first leg of the final;
Watch out for this player in Thailand
Teeresil Dangda is the top scorer of this AFF Championship tournament with six goals and two assists. The 35-year-old striker missed the first leg of the final due to injury and we will see if he is available for the second leg of the final.
How does Vietnam arrive?
The Vietnam national team has played five friendlies in which it has beaten India (0-3), Singapore (0-4), Afghanistan (0-2), Borussia Dortmund (2-1) and the Philippines (1-0). This cameó to dispute the third phase of the World Cup in which á ended as ú last in the group with four points to nine points behind Australia, which ended ó in the third position ó. They scored in their first two games of the tournament, 6-0 against Laos and 3-0 against Malaysia, then drew 0-0 against Singapore and closed the group stage with a 3-0 win over Myanmar. They qualified as top of the group with 10 points. They qualified for the final after overcoming Indonesia in which they won by 2-0 in the second leg, since in the first leg they were held to a goalless draw. To become champions of this tournament they need to win or draw but with a result higher than 2-2, i.e. 3-3 or 4-4 to win the trophy.
How does Thailand arrive?
The Thai national team has played two friendlies in the month of December in which they beat Burma 6-0 but in the last one they lost by the minimum against Chinese Taipei (0-1). In September they played in the Kings Cup where they lost in the semifinals in the penalty shootout against Malaysia but won in the bronze medal match against Trinidad and Tobago. They will be in the Asian Cup after finishing second in Group C with six points, but finished among the top five runners-up to qualify for the Asian tournament. They won the first two matches of the Mitsubishi Cup in style after defeating Brunei and the Philippines, drew against Indonesia and closed the group stage with a win over Cambodia to finish top of Group A with 10 points. After coming from behind against Malaysia they qualified for the final. A team that is the reigning champion of this tournament and for that they will have to beat Thailand in the final to become champions, also a 1-1 draw is enough for them.
Background
A total of 46 times the teams of Vietnam and Thailand have faced each other with a favorable balance for Thailand that has won 20 times, 13 times Vietnam has won while 13 times the confrontation has ended in a draw. The last time they met was last Friday in the first leg of the final in a match that ended 2-2 although Vietnam took the lead, Thailand turned it around, but a goal by Vu Van Thanh in the 88th minute tied the tie;
Venue: The match will be played at the Thammasat Stadium, located in Bangkok, which was inaugurated in 1998 and has a capacity of 25,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Thailand and Vietnam will meet in the final of the second leg of the Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup. Recall that the first leg ended in a 2-2 draw, so everything is evenly matched and will be decided in this second leg match;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Thailand vs Vietnam in the Mitsubishi Electric AFF Cup Final.
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.