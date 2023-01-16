Mali vs Angola LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship
Photo: CAF

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
4:00 AM32 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow the Mali vs Angola game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Mali vs Angola, as well as the latest information from the Olympic Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
3:55 AM37 minutes ago

How to watch Mali vs Angola?

If you want to watch the match Mali vs Angola you can follow it on TV on beIN SPORTS CONNECT or beIN SPORTS XTRA.
However,  a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
3:50 AM42 minutes ago

What time is Mali vs Angola in African Nations Championship?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

 Argentina: 8:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.

Brazil: 11:00 hrs.

Chile: 10:00 hrs.

Colombia: 10:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 10:00 hrs.

Spain: 17:00 hrs.

México: 10:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 11:00 hrs.

Peru: 10:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 12:00 hrs.

England: 16:00 hrs

EEUU:11:00 hrs.

Australia: 01:00 hrs.

3:45 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player in Angola

Daniel Jose Kilola, a 23-year-old defender, was instrumental in Angola's qualification to the African Nations Championship with his two goals in the qualifiers;
3:40 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player in Mali

Makan Samabaly, a 27-year-old midfielder currently plays for Real Bamako. A player who scored against Congo in a friendly and also scored in the play-off against Sierra Leone;
Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
3:35 AMan hour ago

How does Angola arrive?

Angola has not played since November, when they played two friendly matches in which they drew one against South Africa and beat Botswana by the minimum (0-1). It comes to this tournament after overcoming two qualifiers, first Mauritius by 0-3 at the end of the qualifying round and South Africa by 6-1 on aggregate;
3:30 AMan hour ago

How does Mali arrive?

The Mali team arrives after playing three friendlies at the beginning of the year in which they drew 0-0 against Uganda and Chebba, while defeating DR Congo by the minimum. They qualified for this tournament after finishing first in the group with six points and beating Sierra Leone 3-1 in a play-off
3:25 AMan hour ago

Background

The teams of Mali and Angola have met three times, with Mali winning twice, while the other match ended in a draw. The last time these two national teams met was in 2019 in the group stage of the African Cup in which Mali won 0-1.
3:20 AMan hour ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Olympic Stadium, located in Oran, with a capacity of 4,044 spectators.

Photo: Getty Images
Photo: Getty Images
3:15 AMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Mali and Angola will meet in Matchday 1 of Group D of the African Nations Championship, these teams are in Group D along with Mauritania;
 
3:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Mali vs Angola in African Nations Championship

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo