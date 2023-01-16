Mali vs Angola LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL. com.
What time is Mali vs Angola in African Nations Championship?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.
Brazil: 11:00 hrs.
Chile: 10:00 hrs.
Colombia: 10:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs.
Spain: 17:00 hrs.
México: 10:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs.
Peru: 10:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs.
England: 16:00 hrs
EEUU:11:00 hrs.
Australia: 01:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Angola
Daniel Jose Kilola, a 23-year-old defender, was instrumental in Angola's qualification to the African Nations Championship with his two goals in the qualifiers;
Watch out for this player in Mali
Makan Samabaly, a 27-year-old midfielder currently plays for Real Bamako. A player who scored against Congo in a friendly and also scored in the play-off against Sierra Leone;
How does Angola arrive?
Angola has not played since November, when they played two friendly matches in which they drew one against South Africa and beat Botswana by the minimum (0-1). It comes to this tournament after overcoming two qualifiers, first Mauritius by 0-3 at the end of the qualifying round and South Africa by 6-1 on aggregate;
How does Mali arrive?
The Mali team arrives after playing three friendlies at the beginning of the year in which they drew 0-0 against Uganda and Chebba, while defeating DR Congo by the minimum. They qualified for this tournament after finishing first in the group with six points and beating Sierra Leone 3-1 in a play-off
Background
The teams of Mali and Angola have met three times, with Mali winning twice, while the other match ended in a draw. The last time these two national teams met was in 2019 in the group stage of the African Cup in which Mali won 0-1.
Venue: The match will be played at the Olympic Stadium, located in Oran, with a capacity of 4,044 spectators.
Preview of the match
Mali and Angola will meet in Matchday 1 of Group D of the African Nations Championship, these teams are in Group D along with Mauritania;
