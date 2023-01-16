Cameroon vs Congo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow the Cameroon vs Congo game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of Cameroon vs Congo as well as the latest information from the Olympic Stadium of Oran.
How to watch Cameroon vs Congo?
If you want to watch Cameroon vs Congo, it will not be possible to follow it live on television.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is Cameroon vs Congo?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4 p.m.
Australia: 6 a.m.
Bolivia: 3 p.m.
Brazil: 4 p.m.
Chile: 4 p.m.
Colombia: 14 hours
Ecuador: 14 hours
Spain: 20 hours
United States (New York): 2 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11 hours
India: 1 hour
Japan: 4 hours
Mexico: 13 hours
Nigeria: 20 hours
Paraguay: 16 hours
Peru: 14 hours
United Kingdom: 19 hours
Watch out for this player in Congo
Kader Bidimbou, a 26-year-old forward who plays for Otoho D'Oyo scored a goal in the playoffs to qualify for the African Nations Championship. He has already scored in 2018 in this competition in which he scored a goal.
Watch out for this player in Cameroon
Souaibou Marou who was in the Qatar 2022 World Cup, although he did not have any minutes. The 22-year-old striker plays for Cotonsport and scored in the qualifier against Equatorial Guinea to help his national team qualify for the tournament.
How does the Congo arrive?
Congo has not played since September when they played two friendly matches in which they lost against Mauritania and drew against Madagascar. They qualified for this tournament after coming from behind against Central African Republic and thanks to the away goal;
How is Cameroon coming along?
Cameroon have played three matches in 2023, all of them friendly matches in which they beat South Africa, while drawing with Ivory Coast and Uganda. They were eliminated from the group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup and qualified for this tournament after beating Equatorial Guinea in a play-off that ended 2-1.
Background
A total of 15 times Cameroon and Congo have met, with a favorable balance for the former who won seven times, four times Cameroon won four times and the other four encounters ended in a draw. The última time they met was in 2020 in a friendly match that ended in a 1-1 draw, while they met in 2018 in this tournament precisely in the group stage in which Omó Omán won by the minimum (0-1).
Venue: The match will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Oran, which was built in 2021 and has a capacity for 4,044 spectators.
Preview of the match
Cameroon and Congo will face each other on the first day of the group stage of the African Championship. Both teams are in Group E along with Niger
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Cameroon vs Congo in African Nations Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.