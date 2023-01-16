Iraq vs Qatar LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Arabian Gulf Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch Iraq vs Qatar Live Score Here
Speak, Casas!
''Of course, any of the teams will be selected. You are strong and deserve to qualify, and in any case, the next match will be next. It's hard. I was afraid of players who played consecutive games and some players who received yellow cards, so I tried to keep the players.''
“Of course, as I mentioned before, he is here. happy and accepting of the players' performance.” In the first half we suffered more and the team had a certain nervousness, but after Amir entered the midfield, we were more stable as a group inside the stadium. We are happy with Iraq's performance. We needed these changes. When we put stability in the midfield, we play better.''
“ It is very difficult to hit some players”. I like to put players on hold at any time, and players participating in the match cannot relax because others are present. Players are the same everywhere and we must look for talent; they are present in Iraq as well as in Spain; just we are trying; It's similar to Spain and I think some players have the potential to play in Spain.''
“I do not wish to be fired from the team; I'm still young and hope to be around for a long time; the team we have is; It's an integrated team and plays in many ways.”
Probable Iraq!
How does Iraq arrive?
Speak, Bruno!
“The match was difficult and most of the players are young. There was pressure from the fans and it is It is an opportunity for young players to adapt to this pressure, which generates a new idea for players”.
“I won’t be sad because we’re going to lose heart, the Iraqi team needs the fans, the weather will be good, Iraq and Qatar will be at the meeting, and we’ll be surprised with the welcome of the fan.”
“The match against Iraq will be the best of the world. like other matches, and we will use the video to analyze the match”.
“Another game tomorrow! in the semi-finals, I hope all players are prepared due to the short break between matches. It will be a difficult match, and whoever makes the fewest mistakes will win, but we are sure of our tactical preparation.”
‘ an achievement, tomorrow; we crave victory, Iraq is the It's a strong team in its homeland and among its public, but we will strive to win despite the advantage of taking an extra day to recover, the public is strong. the 12thº player for sure in Iraq.”
“Iraq is the world's largest country. It's a good team, they have impressive physical strength, they have the advantage of the public for sure and the team wants to win, they will do their best to win, but we are also ready&rdquo ;.
“The substitution depends on the player’s performance; all players are important and I won't announce the list of course but I'm focusing now on recovery. Everyone put in a lot of effort and due to the short time there is not enough time. room for many substitutions until that players are fully aware of the tactics implemented on the field.”
“The Iraqi public has had a very strong presence since the beginning, always the public is important. It's a big support and I believe it's going to be a big support for Iraq, but it's not going to put us under pressure. , it's going to be fun and we're ready to soak up the pressure while it's still there. It is a good experience for players to play in these circumstances.”
“The story is not just a story. If it's a measure, we can change history as far as the outcome is concerned, winning is the way to go. It is important for everyone to change their image and win. We are focused on what we can change, perhaps this represents a motivation to win a victory that has long been lost. much was lacking.”
Qatar likely!
How does Qatar arrive?
Arabian Gulf Cup
The first edition of the tournament was played in 1970, in Bahrain, when Kuwait won and amended a sequence of four straight titles. Of the 24 editions, Kuwait has won 10 times, followed by Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Iraq with three titles. The current champions are Bahrain, who defeated Saudi Arabia in 2019 to win their first title.
This year's competition attracts great attractions, such as Saudi Arabia, which beat Argentina and played well in the World Cup. Qatar, the team that hosted the last edition of the World Cup, is also guaranteed.
The last edition was held in Qatar. in three stadiums: Khalifa International Stadium, Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium and Al Janoub Stadium. The tournament served as a test for the country that hosted the last edition of the biggest football tournament in the world. The tournament was well contested and the semifinals featured balanced games, where Iraq beat Bahrain on penalties and Saudi Arabia defeated the hosts by 1-0.
In the decision, Bahrain beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 with a goal from Al-Romaihi. Ali Mabkhout, from the United Arab Emirates, was the competition's top scorer with five goals.
The 25th edition of the Persian Gulf Cup will be played in Iraq from the 6th of January to the 19th of the same month. There will be eight teams divided into two groups with four teams; In Group A: Iraq, Yemen, Saudi Arabia and Oman. In Group B, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar and United Arab Emirates. Two from each quadrangular qualify, disputing a single game semifinal until the decision. Only two stadiums will host. The Basra International Stadium, with a capacity of 65,000 fans and the Al-Minaa Olympic Stadium, which has 30,000 available seats.