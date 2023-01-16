Wolves vs Liverpool Live Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:30 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Wolves vs Liverpool Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Wolves vs Liverpool match.
10:25 AMan hour ago

What time is Wolves vs Liverpool match for FA Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Wolves vs Liverpool of 17th January in several countries:

Where to watch Wolves vs Liverpool around the world?

Country

Start date

Local time

TV CHANNELS AND STREAMS

United States

January 17, 2023

14:45

ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

January 17, 2023

16:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

January 17, 2023

15.45

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

January 17, 2023

16:45

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

January 17, 2023

16:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

January 17, 2023

14:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

January 17, 2023

14:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

January 17, 2023

20:45 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

January 17, 2023

13:45

Star +

Peru

January 17, 2023

14:45 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
10:20 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Liverpool player:

For this match, the player to watch will be left winger and African runner-up; Mohamed Salah. The pharaoh Salah is the most important piece in the team if we talk about leadership and offense, he is also one of the most experienced men on the field and with the ability to make the difference in such a tight match because his great ball control and dribbling skills between defenders, make him a very dangerous player for the opposing defenses, so the opposing defenses must be attentive at all times of Mohamed Salah as a single oversight could end in a goal in favor of the Red's.

10:15 AM2 hours ago

Liverpool's final lineup:

Alison; A. Robertson, V. Van Dijk, J. Matip, T. Alexander Arnold; Thiago, Fabinho, J. Henderson; A. Oxlade-Chamberlain, D. Nunez, M. Salah.
10:10 AM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Wolverhampton player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the emblematic center forward of Wolves, from Mexico to the whole world, Raul Jimenez. The Mexican is gradually returning to the level that once led Wolves to fight for great things in the English league, however, that does not prevent El Lobo de Tepeji from being a lethal predator in the box and at any time, give Wolves the advantage to try to win the match. 

10:05 AM2 hours ago

Last Wolverhampton line-up:

Jose Sa; M. Kilman, Tote Gomes, J. Castro; R. Nouri, M. Luiz, J. Moutinho, N. Semedo; G. Guedes, R. Jimenez, H. Hwang.
10:00 AM2 hours ago

Background:

Wolves and Liverpool have met on a total of 111 occasions (36 wins for Wolverhampton, 18 draws, 57 wins for Liverpool) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, Liverpool have the advantage with 127 goals scored, while Liverpool have scored only 172 goals. Their last meeting dates back to the first match of the FA Cup third round where both clubs drew in a thrilling 2-2 draw.
9:55 AM2 hours ago

About the Stadium

The Molineux Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England, is located in the city of Wolverhampton and has capacity for over 60,000 people counting seats and boxes. It is currently the home of the Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club or better known as Wolves, who play their home matches in the English Premier League.

It has a long and illustrious history as one of the first in the country to install artificial lighting, as well as some of the first to host European Cup matches in the 1950s. It has also played host to the England national soccer team.

A curious fact is that despite having only 60,000 seats for capacity, the record attendance is up to 80,000 people.

9:50 AM2 hours ago

They cannot be eliminated

On the other hand, Liverpool, despite the bad start of the campaign they had, have gradually raised the performance of the team that has led them to reap good results although the doubts have not disappeared completely because they have not managed to establish themselves within the Big Six of the Premier League and much less have secured Champions League places, as well, in the UEFA Champions League they will have a difficult duel for survival in the round of 16 and currently, they have dropped important points for the final stage of the season, a reflection of this season was the draw against Wolves in the FA Cup tie where twice they were ahead on the scoreboard and twice they lost the lead, having as a consequence now the play-off match away from home.  
9:45 AM2 hours ago

They want to surprise both home and away

On the other hand, Wolves have had a tough season because despite all the attempts to strengthen the team, the change in the technical direction and the small flashes they have shown throughout the season, the lycanthropic team has not managed to lift their spirits and they are still fighting for relegation places in the Premier League, also, in the Carabao Cup they were eliminated against Nottingham Forest after having played their hearts out to reach the semifinals, however, the penalty kicks were the executioner of Wolves. Now, in the FA Cup, they brought out the grit that has characterized them so much and did not let themselves be imposed by a packed Anfield Stadium, managing to draw 2-2 and forcing the tie to be decided in a Molineux Stadium full of their people and supporting them from the first minute, looking for the victory that will not only qualify them to the next round, but also lift their spirits and that this victory will serve as a push to save them from relegation.
9:40 AM2 hours ago

The FA Cup returns

After such a long wait, the emotions of the FA Cup return to England to define the teams that will reach the next round of the oldest tournament in the world with their minds focused on arriving at Wembley Stadium with the intention of being crowned as the new champion of the competition and writing their name in golden letters. It has been a long road for both teams, being challenging and full of challenges that they have had to overcome to stay alive and reach this stage. For this match, destiny allied with soccer to give us 90 more minutes of emotions between Wolverhampton and Liverpool, two clubs that had the expectation of being already qualified for the next round a week ago, however, the desire to win and the will to not give up, made both clubs draw in the first elimination duel and had to lengthen the story to define the winner and creditor of the ticket that will take them to the next round.
9:35 AM2 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Wolves vs Liverpool match will be played at Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhampton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
9:30 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 FA Cup: Wolves vs Liverpool!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo