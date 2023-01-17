Leon vs Necaxa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023 Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

Stay tuned for live coverage of Leon vs. Necaxa

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Leon vs Necaxa live, as well as the latest information from the Nou Camp Stadium. 
Where and how to watch Leon vs Necaxa live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Leon vs Necaxa can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

What time is the match of Leon vs Necaxa, matchday 2 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX?

This is the kickoff time for the Leon vs Necaxa match on January 16, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 23:00 hours

Bolivia: 23:00 hours

Brazil: 23:00 hours

Chile: 23:00 hours

Colombia: 21:00 hours

Ecuador: 21:00 hours

Spain: 02:00 hours

United States: 21:00 hours PT and 23:00 hours ET

Mexico: 21:00 hours

Paraguay: 23:00 hours

Peru: 23:00 hours

Uruguay: 23:00 hours

Venezuela: 22:00 hours

Japan: 22:00 hours

India: 21:00 hours 

Nigeria: 9:00 p.m.

South Africa: 9:00 p.m.

Australia: 23:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 10:00 p.m.

Leon's Statements

Nicolás Larcamón spoke ahead of the match: "Our first final is on Monday (they host Necaxa). I'm starting a project that I'm very excited about, which I hope will be very successful so that we can have a very long stay and leave a mark. It is always important to get off to a good start.

"Tournament by tournament, market by market, (the squad) is being modified, players arrive, I think this is normal in any project and it is necessary, but I think the word "restructuring" implies a "clean slate" and I don't think this is the situation this club needs. I believe that here there is a human and sporting aspect that can compete very, very well".

How is Necaxa coming?

Necaxa is coming into this match after a tough defeat against San Luis by three goals to two, so they will be looking to turn the page and get the three points from this match.

How will Leon arrive?

León was unable to debut in the first matchday due to the suspension of the match in Mazatlán because of all the violence that broke out in Sinaloa, so they will only be making their Liga MX debut this Monday.
The match will be played at Camp Nou Stadium.

The León vs Necaxa match will be played at the Nou Camp Stadium, located in León, Guanajuato. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match León vs Necaxa, corresponding to Matchday 2 of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX. The match will take place at the Nou Camp Stadium at 22:00 hrs.
