Wolves vs Liverpool Live Score Updates (0-1)
Photo: VAVEL

3:29 PM2 minutes ago

37

Thiago was activated in the game. A couple of details, some great passes and a clinic on how to put pressure on the ball. The Spaniard was key.
3:20 PM11 minutes ago

30

Milner, pure heart. A run down the left leads to a free kick for the Reds.
3:10 PM20 minutes ago

21

The Wolves start to wake up again. The home side's possession, however, is not dangerous. The Reds transmit more danger with just a few passes.
3:00 PM30 minutes ago

12

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL BY ELLIOT! GOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LIVERPOOL! The English midfielder drove the ball from midfield to just before the halfway line to fire a shot past Jose Sa.
2:55 PM35 minutes ago

8

Jose Sa's save! Liverpool came dangerously close to the penalty area but the Portuguese goalkeeper was on his toes and prevented the first goal.
2:51 PM40 minutes ago

3

Wolves are pressing high. They have come out intense, like any home game.
2:48 PM42 minutes ago

1

20 seconds and it was dark in the stadium for a moment. The light has returned but with less intensity. We will see how the match resumes.
2:47 PM43 minutes ago

The game kicks off

The game kicks off from Molineux Stadium, Wolves will look to beat Liverpool in the replay and keep the ticket at home. 
2:31 PMan hour ago

IN A FEW MOMENTS WE BEGIN

In a couple of moments we will start with the rebroadcast of Wolves vs Liverpool, a match corresponding to the third knockout round of the FA Cup. 
2:27 PMan hour ago

LIVERPOOL'S LINE-UP IS READY

This is the lineup that Liverpool sends to the field to get the victory today against Wolves, they want to continue advancing in the oldest tournament in the world.
2:24 PMan hour ago

WOLVES LINEUP LIST

This is the lineup that the Wolves send to the enemy's field with the mission of winning the qualification ticket and winning the glory at home, accompanied by their people.

2:24 PMan hour ago

SEMIFINALS AND FINAL

The replays will not take place in the semifinals or in the final, and these matches will also be played in a single match at Wembley, which acts as a neutral stadium. In this round, as in the final, there will be extra time in the event of a draw.
2:19 PMan hour ago

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF THEY TIE IN THIS MATCH?

For this "Replay" between Wolves and Liverpool, the tie-breaker criteria will be overtime and if no winner is achieved in the extra half hour of play, the winner will be defined by penalty kicks. The reason for not applying another "Replay" is due to the calendar of the competition that does not allow an extra game, also because the next round is already scheduled to be played on the last weekend of January. 
2:14 PMan hour ago

WHY WAS THERE A REPLAY?

The FA Cup is a tournament that, in addition to the participation of all the clubs in England (from the tenth division to the Premier League), has the characteristic that the matches are played with direct elimination, however, in case any of these duels ends in a draw, the winner is defined in a "Replay", where now the visitor in the first match, will be the home team in the second one. This criterion applies to almost all rounds, avoiding the semifinals and the grand final. 
2:09 PMan hour ago

WOLVES' LAST DUEL

On the other side, Wolves traveled to London to face the Hammers at the Olympic Stadium in London and try to get 3 important points with the hope of starting to get back on track and save themselves from relegation in the Premier League, the same intention that was reflected from the first minute with the high revolutions at which the match started, however, the goal did not come in the whole first half. It was not until the 48th minute that Daniel Podence scored the only goal of the match, so Wolves sealed the 1-0 in their favor and moved out of the red zone of the general table. 
2:04 PMan hour ago

LIVERPOOL'S LAST DUEL

On the other hand, Liverpool visited Brighton to play one of the most important duels of the season, as not only 3 points were at stake, but also the opportunity to mathematically fight to enter the famous Big Six places in England. Therefore, the Seagulls started to press from the first minute of the game and it was not until the second half that a double by Solly March and a goal by Danny Welbeck put Brighton in seventh place overall, sealing the victory over Liverpool by a score of 3-0.
1:59 PM2 hours ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over, the FA Cup is back with many more emotions, goals, saves, dramas and everything that comes with the best tournament between clubs in England with one more match corresponding to the 2022/2023 season. Little by little, the teams begin to prepare to face the final part of the season and close the soccer year in search of improving their performance and the hope of lifting a title for their fans. On this occasion, Wolves will face Liverpool in the second match to define the lucky one that will advance to the next round of the FA Cup. 
1:54 PM2 hours ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

1:49 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Wolves vs Liverpool Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Wolves vs Liverpool match.
1:44 PM2 hours ago

What time is Wolves vs Liverpool match for FA Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Wolves vs Liverpool of 17th January in several countries:

Where to watch Wolves vs Liverpool around the world?

Country

Start date

Local time

TV CHANNELS AND STREAMS

United States

January 17, 2023

14:45

ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

January 17, 2023

16:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

January 17, 2023

15.45

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

January 17, 2023

16:45

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

January 17, 2023

16:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

January 17, 2023

14:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

January 17, 2023

14:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

January 17, 2023

20:45 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

January 17, 2023

13:45

Star +

Peru

January 17, 2023

14:45 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
1:39 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Liverpool player:

For this match, the player to watch will be left winger and African runner-up; Mohamed Salah. The pharaoh Salah is the most important piece in the team if we talk about leadership and offense, he is also one of the most experienced men on the field and with the ability to make the difference in such a tight match because his great ball control and dribbling skills between defenders, make him a very dangerous player for the opposing defenses, so the opposing defenses must be attentive at all times of Mohamed Salah as a single oversight could end in a goal in favor of the Red's.

1:34 PM2 hours ago

Liverpool's final lineup:

Alison; A. Robertson, V. Van Dijk, J. Matip, T. Alexander Arnold; Thiago, Fabinho, J. Henderson; A. Oxlade-Chamberlain, D. Nunez, M. Salah.
1:29 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Wolverhampton player:

For this match, the player to watch will be the emblematic center forward of Wolves, from Mexico to the whole world, Raul Jimenez. The Mexican is gradually returning to the level that once led Wolves to fight for great things in the English league, however, that does not prevent El Lobo de Tepeji from being a lethal predator in the box and at any time, give Wolves the advantage to try to win the match. 

1:24 PM2 hours ago

Last Wolverhampton line-up:

Jose Sa; M. Kilman, Tote Gomes, J. Castro; R. Nouri, M. Luiz, J. Moutinho, N. Semedo; G. Guedes, R. Jimenez, H. Hwang.
1:19 PM2 hours ago

Background:

Wolves and Liverpool have met on a total of 111 occasions (36 wins for Wolverhampton, 18 draws, 57 wins for Liverpool) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, Liverpool have the advantage with 127 goals scored, while Liverpool have scored only 172 goals. Their last meeting dates back to the first match of the FA Cup third round where both clubs drew in a thrilling 2-2 draw.
1:14 PM2 hours ago

About the Stadium

The Molineux Stadium is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in England, is located in the city of Wolverhampton and has capacity for over 60,000 people counting seats and boxes. It is currently the home of the Wolverhampton Wanderers Football Club or better known as Wolves, who play their home matches in the English Premier League.

It has a long and illustrious history as one of the first in the country to install artificial lighting, as well as some of the first to host European Cup matches in the 1950s. It has also played host to the England national soccer team.

A curious fact is that despite having only 60,000 seats for capacity, the record attendance is up to 80,000 people.

1:09 PM2 hours ago

They cannot be eliminated

On the other hand, Liverpool, despite the bad start of the campaign they had, have gradually raised the performance of the team that has led them to reap good results although the doubts have not disappeared completely because they have not managed to establish themselves within the Big Six of the Premier League and much less have secured Champions League places, as well, in the UEFA Champions League they will have a difficult duel for survival in the round of 16 and currently, they have dropped important points for the final stage of the season, a reflection of this season was the draw against Wolves in the FA Cup tie where twice they were ahead on the scoreboard and twice they lost the lead, having as a consequence now the play-off match away from home.  
1:04 PM2 hours ago

They want to surprise both home and away

On the other hand, Wolves have had a tough season because despite all the attempts to strengthen the team, the change in the technical direction and the small flashes they have shown throughout the season, the lycanthropic team has not managed to lift their spirits and they are still fighting for relegation places in the Premier League, also, in the Carabao Cup they were eliminated against Nottingham Forest after having played their hearts out to reach the semifinals, however, the penalty kicks were the executioner of Wolves. Now, in the FA Cup, they brought out the grit that has characterized them so much and did not let themselves be imposed by a packed Anfield Stadium, managing to draw 2-2 and forcing the tie to be decided in a Molineux Stadium full of their people and supporting them from the first minute, looking for the victory that will not only qualify them to the next round, but also lift their spirits and that this victory will serve as a push to save them from relegation.
12:59 PM3 hours ago

The FA Cup returns

After such a long wait, the emotions of the FA Cup return to England to define the teams that will reach the next round of the oldest tournament in the world with their minds focused on arriving at Wembley Stadium with the intention of being crowned as the new champion of the competition and writing their name in golden letters. It has been a long road for both teams, being challenging and full of challenges that they have had to overcome to stay alive and reach this stage. For this match, destiny allied with soccer to give us 90 more minutes of emotions between Wolverhampton and Liverpool, two clubs that had the expectation of being already qualified for the next round a week ago, however, the desire to win and the will to not give up, made both clubs draw in the first elimination duel and had to lengthen the story to define the winner and creditor of the ticket that will take them to the next round.
12:54 PM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Wolves vs Liverpool match will be played at Molineux Stadium, in Wolverhampton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
12:49 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 FA Cup: Wolves vs Liverpool!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
