Wolves vs Liverpool Live Score Updates (0-1)

The game kicks off
IN A FEW MOMENTS WE BEGIN
LIVERPOOL'S LINE-UP IS READY
WOLVES LINEUP LIST
SEMIFINALS AND FINAL
WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF THEY TIE IN THIS MATCH?
WHY WAS THERE A REPLAY?
WOLVES' LAST DUEL
LIVERPOOL'S LAST DUEL
THE WAIT IS OVER
Tune in here Wolves vs Liverpool Live Score
What time is Wolves vs Liverpool match for FA Cup Match?
|
Where to watch Wolves vs Liverpool around the world?
|
Country
|
Start date
|
Local time
|
TV CHANNELS AND STREAMS
|
United States
|
January 17, 2023
|
14:45
ET
|
Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.
|
Argentina
|
January 17, 2023
|
16:45
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Bolivia
|
January 17, 2023
|
15.45
|
Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.
|
Brazil
|
January 17, 2023
|
16:45
|
WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.
|
Chile
|
January 17, 2023
|
16:45
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Colombia
|
January 17, 2023
|
14:45
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Ecuador
|
January 17, 2023
|
14:45
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
|
Spain
|
January 17, 2023
|
20:45
|
DAZN y Movistar +
|
Mexico
|
January 17, 2023
|
13:45
|
Star +
|
Peru
|
January 17, 2023
|
14:45
|
ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
Watch out for this Liverpool player:
Liverpool's final lineup:
Watch out for this Wolverhampton player:
Last Wolverhampton line-up:
Background:
About the Stadium
It has a long and illustrious history as one of the first in the country to install artificial lighting, as well as some of the first to host European Cup matches in the 1950s. It has also played host to the England national soccer team.
A curious fact is that despite having only 60,000 seats for capacity, the record attendance is up to 80,000 people.