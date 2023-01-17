Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the FA Cup Match
Photo: Birmingham City

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
10:00 AM2 hours ago

How and where to watch the Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, John Eustace!

"Gaz came back two days ago, he missed five months, so it's unlikely he'll be involved and we'll have to take a look at Nico Gordon. We'll have to make some changes, but it's very important that we get back to being competitive and get wins again. It's a chance for us to go there on Tuesday and be strong, we will go with a strong team and also respect the FA Cup and go to the next round.

It's all about attitude, we go there and try to get it right and whoever we choose will be ready for the fight".

9:50 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Birmingham

Etheridge; Colin, Sanderson, Long, Trusty, Friend; Bacuna, Mejbri, Chong; Jutkiewicz, Hogan
9:45 AM2 hours ago

Birmingham squad

Goalkeepers: Neil Etheridge, John Ruddy, Zach Jeacock

Defenders: Maxime Coling, George Friend, Marc Roberts, Auston Trusty, Harlee Dean, Emmanuel Longelo, Nico Gordon, Kevin Long, Dion Sanderson, Mtichell Roberts 

Midfielders: Hannibal, Juninho Bacuna, Jordan Graham, Reda Khadra, Tahith Chong, Jordan James, Gary Gardner, Jobe Bellingham, Tate Campbell, Krystian Bielik, George Hall, Alfie Chang, Ryam Stirk, Jonathan Leko, Josh Williams

Forwards: Troy Deeney, Scott Hogan, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Sam Cosgrove

Coach: John Eustace

9:40 AM2 hours ago

Speak up, Burchnall!

"So many new players showing up at one week's training and looking so together within the team is a good sign and a platform to build on. 

In many of the games we played, the margins were small. We advanced in many games, which shows that we approached the game the right way, but sometimes when you're ahead, you need to keep going. When you can't, you can be vulnerable and it's a great blow from them.

I like to approach it as a game (against Birmingham) that we can win and a chance to work on things. It means we can take a look at it in a different way and that's a good situation. The fans have been great. I'm so aware that it's a tough time and when we don't play well, we feel it a little bit. The players gave absolutely everything today and if we can deliver that every week, the fans will be happy.

The window is open and I think there are one or two pieces of the puzzle that we would like to add, but certainly moving in the right direction."

9:35 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup for Forest Green

Doohan; Godwin-Malife, Casey, Cooper, Robson; Hendry, Peart-Harris, Stevenson; McAllister, March, Bakayoko.
9:30 AM2 hours ago

Forest Green squad

Goalkeepers: Luke Mcgee, Lewis Thomas, Alfie Burnett

Defenders: Corey O'keeffe, Dominic Bernard, Oliver Casey, Baily Cargill, Jamie Robson, Jordan Moore-Taylor, Jacob Jones, Udoka Dodwin-Malife, Brandon Cooper, Murphy Bennett

Midfielder: Dylan Mcgeouch, Ben Stevenson, Regan Hendry, Armani Little, Kyle Mcallister, Sean O'brien, Myles Peart-Harris, David Davis, Harvey Bunker, Reece Brown, Finley Bell

Forwards: Mathew Stevens, Brayan Fiabema, Josh March

Coach: Ian Burchnall

9:25 AM2 hours ago

Blues

Birmingham City are 18th in the Championship, with 32 points. The Blues have not had a good run either, having lost their last four games, most recently a 4-0 defeat at Bristol.
9:20 AM3 hours ago

Green Devils

Forest Green Rovers are in League One, the third tier of English football, where they are in 25th and last place with 21 points. The Green Devils haven't won in five games, with 15 defeats, six draws, and five wins.
9:15 AM3 hours ago

Rescheduled game

The Match was scheduled to take place on Saturday (7), but was postponed due to heavy rain in Nailsworth. The winner of the qualifier will travel to Blackburn Rovers in the fourth round.
Estado do gramado impediu que o jogo fosse realizado (Foto: Forest Green Rovers)
The state of the pitch prevented the game from being played (Photo: Forest Green Rovers)
9:10 AM3 hours ago

Eye on the game

Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City live this Tuesday (17), at the New Lawn at 2:45 pm ET, for the FA Cup. The match is valid for the 3th round of the competition
9:05 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the FA Cup match: Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
VAVEL Logo