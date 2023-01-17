Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City match live?
Speak up, John Eustace!
It's all about attitude, we go there and try to get it right and whoever we choose will be ready for the fight".
Probable lineup for Birmingham
Birmingham squad
Defenders: Maxime Coling, George Friend, Marc Roberts, Auston Trusty, Harlee Dean, Emmanuel Longelo, Nico Gordon, Kevin Long, Dion Sanderson, Mtichell Roberts
Midfielders: Hannibal, Juninho Bacuna, Jordan Graham, Reda Khadra, Tahith Chong, Jordan James, Gary Gardner, Jobe Bellingham, Tate Campbell, Krystian Bielik, George Hall, Alfie Chang, Ryam Stirk, Jonathan Leko, Josh Williams
Forwards: Troy Deeney, Scott Hogan, Lukas Jutkiewicz, Sam Cosgrove
Coach: John Eustace
Speak up, Burchnall!
In many of the games we played, the margins were small. We advanced in many games, which shows that we approached the game the right way, but sometimes when you're ahead, you need to keep going. When you can't, you can be vulnerable and it's a great blow from them.
I like to approach it as a game (against Birmingham) that we can win and a chance to work on things. It means we can take a look at it in a different way and that's a good situation. The fans have been great. I'm so aware that it's a tough time and when we don't play well, we feel it a little bit. The players gave absolutely everything today and if we can deliver that every week, the fans will be happy.
The window is open and I think there are one or two pieces of the puzzle that we would like to add, but certainly moving in the right direction."
Probable lineup for Forest Green
Forest Green squad
Defenders: Corey O'keeffe, Dominic Bernard, Oliver Casey, Baily Cargill, Jamie Robson, Jordan Moore-Taylor, Jacob Jones, Udoka Dodwin-Malife, Brandon Cooper, Murphy Bennett
Midfielder: Dylan Mcgeouch, Ben Stevenson, Regan Hendry, Armani Little, Kyle Mcallister, Sean O'brien, Myles Peart-Harris, David Davis, Harvey Bunker, Reece Brown, Finley Bell
Forwards: Mathew Stevens, Brayan Fiabema, Josh March
Coach: Ian Burchnall
