Napoli vs Cremonese LIVE: Score Updates (0-1)

The match kicks off
They take the field
Napoli's upcoming matches
Sat., Jan. 21, Salernitana vs Napoli, Italian Serie A
Sun., Jan. 29 Napoli vs AS Roma, Italian Serie A
Cremonese's starting XI
🔥 𝕊𝕋𝔸ℝ𝕋𝕀ℕ𝔾 𝕏𝕀 🔥— U.S. Cremonese (@USCremonese) January 17, 2023
Ecco l'undici scelto da Mister #Ballardini per #NapoliCremonese 📝⤵️
A disposizione: Saro, Sarr, Valeri, Aiwu, Buonaiuto, Felix, Milanese, Tsadjout, Zanimacchia#CoppaItaliaFrecciarossa #SolAmAi #ForzaGrigiorossi #DaiCremo #SerieATIM 🔘🔴 pic.twitter.com/CeOLICQRTo
Napoli's XI
📃 I NOSTRI 11:— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) January 17, 2023
Meret, Bereszynski, Jesus, Ostigard, Olivera, Ndombele, Gaetano, Elmas, Raspadori, Zerbin, Simeone.#NapoliCremonese
💙 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/ljxXtjFTAA
Upcoming matches for Cremonese
Mon., Jan. 23, Bologna vs Cremonese, Italian Serie A
Sat., Jan. 28, Cremonese vs Internazionale, Italian Serie A
Diego Armando Maradona Stadium
Losing prominence
With Chucky in the starting lineup, in the 89th minute, the Partenopei consolidated their position at the top of Serie A with a 5-1 win over Juventus, so the Mexican player is taking advantage of every minute he has to get a starting position.
In the controversy
"I used Agnelli because I needed to fuck off about the funds, which was another bullshit. There were a number of presidents who wanted to get funding for the league. All the deadbeats in Serie A were selling the next seven or eight years to a fund for breadcrumbs," De Laurentiis said.
He moves fans
A video of an Italian fan went viral. In the video, the Mexico City native is seen at the entrance where a dozen people were already waiting for him to take a picture with him. In response, Chucky attended to the fans, but the scene changed when a child approached his door.
He wants to armor Kvaratskhelia
Back in the squad
Where we could see a direct duel between Mexicans, if both Hirving Lozano and Johan Vasquez play.
Tune in here Napoli vs Cremonese in Coppa Italia
What time is Napoli vs Cremonese match for Coppa Italia?
México: 14:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how to watch Napoli vs Cremonese live
If you want to watch Napoli vs Cremonese in streaming it will be available on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
Last 5 meetings
2022/2023, Matchday 9, US Cremonese 1-4 Napoli
1995/1996, Matchday 25, US Cremonese 1-1 Napoli
1995/1996, Matchday 8, Naples 0-0 US Cremonese
1994/1995, Matchday 19, Naples 1-0 US Cremonese
1994/1995, Matchday 2, US Cremonese 2-0 Napoli
How are Napoli coming?
Napoli 5-1 Juventus, 13 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Sampdoria 0-2 Napoli, 8 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 1-0 Napoli 4 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
Napoli 2-3 Villarreal, 17 Dec, 2022, Friendly match
Napoli 3-1 Crystal Palace, 11 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
How are Cremonese coming?
Cremonese 2-3 Monza, 14 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Hellas Verona 2-0 Cremonese, 9 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Cremonese 0-1 Juventus, 4 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
Empoli 2-0 Cremonese, 11 Nov, 2022, Italy Serie A
Cremonese 0-0 AC Milan, 8 Nov, 2022, Italian Serie A