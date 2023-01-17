Napoli vs Cremonese LIVE: Score Updates (0-1)
3:29 PMa few seconds ago

29'

Yellow card for Johan Vásquez
3:28 PMa minute ago

28'

Cremonese is making quite dangerous, taking advantage of counterattacks.
3:24 PM6 minutes ago

23'

The home side are looking for the goal, trying to have the ball, but they are leaving the defense flimsy and leaving gaps
3:19 PM10 minutes ago

18'

GOOOOOL! for Cremonese, Charles Pickel received a ball in the center of the box after a breakaway down the left flank.
3:16 PM13 minutes ago

15'

Napoli tries to get through on the right flank, but the Cremonese defense manages to clear the ball well
3:11 PM19 minutes ago

10'

Napoli controls the ball, keeping in the middle of the field, looking for spaces
3:06 PM23 minutes ago

5'

Napoli and Cremonese are battling for the ball, having a very even game
3:00 PM29 minutes ago

The match kicks off

The match between Napoli and Cremonese is ready, at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, where you can see a stadium with many people.
2:57 PM32 minutes ago

They take the field

Both teams take the field for the start of this Coppa Italia match at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.
2:55 PM34 minutes ago

Napoli's upcoming matches

The home side are coming off a 1-5 win over Juventus in their last match, but still have several games in hand.    
Sat., Jan. 21, Salernitana vs Napoli, Italian Serie A    
Sun., Jan. 29 Napoli vs AS Roma, Italian Serie A    
2:48 PM42 minutes ago

Cremonese's starting XI

This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Coppa Italia duel
2:43 PMan hour ago

Napoli's XI

This is the XI with which the locals will take the field at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, duel corresponding to the Coppa Italia.
2:38 PMan hour ago

Upcoming matches for Cremonese

The visitors are coming off a 3-2 loss to Monza in their last match, but still have several games in hand.        
Mon., Jan. 23, Bologna vs Cremonese, Italian Serie A    
Sat., Jan. 28, Cremonese vs Internazionale, Italian Serie A
2:33 PMan hour ago

Diego Armando Maradona Stadium

The Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, formerly known as San Paolo, is a multipurpose stadium located in the district of Fuorigrotta, in the city of Naples, capital of Campania, Italy, being the main sports facility of the city, is the usual home to S. S. C. Napoli, has a capacity for 55,000 spectators.
2:28 PMan hour ago

Losing prominence

Hirving Lozano has lost prominence in Luciano Spalletti's Napoli, and the players have taken advantage of this to avoid giving up his starting place.
With Chucky in the starting lineup, in the 89th minute, the Partenopei consolidated their position at the top of Serie A with a 5-1 win over Juventus, so the Mexican player is taking advantage of every minute he has to get a starting position.
2:23 PMan hour ago

In the controversy

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis could start a new Serie A controversy after confessing that he "used" his compatriot and former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli to avoid league deals with investment funds.
 "I used Agnelli because I needed to fuck off about the funds, which was another bullshit. There were a number of presidents who wanted to get funding for the league. All the deadbeats in Serie A were selling the next seven or eight years to a fund for breadcrumbs," De Laurentiis said. 
2:18 PMan hour ago

He moves fans

Hirving Lozano has demonstrated his closeness with the fans, which has made him one of the most sought-after players in the squad.
A video of an Italian fan went viral. In the video, the Mexico City native is seen at the entrance where a dozen people were already waiting for him to take a picture with him. In response, Chucky attended to the fans, but the scene changed when a child approached his door.
2:13 PMan hour ago

He wants to armor Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one of the sensations in European football. He is the offensive leader of Luciano Spalletti's Napoli, the Georgian winger, who is shining on the left flank, his impressive performance has put him in the sights of several teams where Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid stand out. The Georgian's contract expires in the summer of 2027, so Napoli's intention is for him to sign a contract for one more year.
2:08 PMan hour ago

Back in the squad

Johan Vásquez returned to the call-up list with Cremonese, as coach Davide Ballardini considered him for the Coppa Italia match against Napoli.
Where we could see a direct duel between Mexicans, if both Hirving Lozano and Johan Vasquez play.
 
2:03 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Napoli vs Cremonese in Coppa Italia

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Napoli vs Cremonese match in the Coppa Italia.
1:58 PM2 hours ago

What time is Napoli vs Cremonese match for Coppa Italia?

This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Cremonese of January 17th, in several countries:

México: 14:00 horas CDMX

Argentina: 16:00 horas

Chile: 15:00 horas

Colombia: 14:00 horas

Perú: 14:00 horas

EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET

Ecuador: 14:00 horas

Uruguay: 16:00 horas

Paraguay: 15:00 horas

España: 21:00 horas

 

1:53 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Napoli vs Cremonese live

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

If you want to watch Napoli vs Cremonese in streaming it will be available on Star+.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

 

1:48 PM2 hours ago

Background

 This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as Napoli have the scales on their side with 10 wins, 2 of Cremonese and 2 draws.

 

1:43 PM2 hours ago

Last 5 meetings

In the last 5 duels between states two squads, the dominance has been for Napoli, who has 2 wins, leaving 1 win for Cremonese and 2 draws.

2022/2023, Matchday 9, US Cremonese 1-4 Napoli

1995/1996, Matchday 25, US Cremonese 1-1 Napoli

1995/1996, Matchday 8, Naples 0-0 US Cremonese

1994/1995, Matchday 19, Naples 1-0 US Cremonese

1994/1995, Matchday 2, US Cremonese 2-0 Napoli

 

1:38 PM2 hours ago

How are Napoli coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have performed well, as they have only had three wins in the last matches, their best result was the 5-1 against Juventus, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this start of the tournament.

Napoli 5-1 Juventus, 13 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A

Sampdoria 0-2 Napoli, 8 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A

Internazionale 1-0 Napoli 4 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A

Napoli 2-3 Villarreal, 17 Dec, 2022, Friendly match

Napoli 3-1 Crystal Palace, 11 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match

 

1:33 PM2 hours ago

How are Cremonese coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against AC Milan in Serie A before the World Cup, having a streak of 0 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this beginning of the tournament.

Cremonese 2-3 Monza, 14 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A

Hellas Verona 2-0 Cremonese, 9 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A

Cremonese 0-1 Juventus, 4 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A

Empoli 2-0 Cremonese, 11 Nov, 2022, Italy Serie A

Cremonese 0-0 AC Milan, 8 Nov, 2022, Italian Serie A

 

1:28 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Napoli player

The Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, 24 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 13 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 12 goals in the tournament and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, in this competition he has not managed to score.

1:23 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Cremonese player

The Nigerian striker, David Okereke, 25 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 15 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and stand out against teammates of high caliber, besides that he has already made his debut in this competition, having 2 goals to his credit.

1:18 PM2 hours ago

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Napoli vs Cremonese match, corresponding to the round of 16 of the Coppa d'Italia. The match will take place at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium at 15:00.

 

