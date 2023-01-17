Napoli vs Cremonese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Coppa Italia Match
Tune in here Napoli vs Cremonese in Coppa Italia

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Napoli vs Cremonese match in the Coppa Italia.
What time is Napoli vs Cremonese match for Coppa Italia?

This is the start time of the game Napoli vs Cremonese of January 17th, in several countries:

México: 14:00 horas CDMX

Argentina: 16:00 horas

Chile: 15:00 horas

Colombia: 14:00 horas

Perú: 14:00 horas

EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET

Ecuador: 14:00 horas

Uruguay: 16:00 horas

Paraguay: 15:00 horas

España: 21:00 horas

 

Where and how to watch Napoli vs Cremonese live

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

If you want to watch Napoli vs Cremonese in streaming it will be available on Star+.

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

 

Background

 This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as Napoli have the scales on their side with 10 wins, 2 of Cremonese and 2 draws.

 

Last 5 meetings

In the last 5 duels between states two squads, the dominance has been for Napoli, who has 2 wins, leaving 1 win for Cremonese and 2 draws.

2022/2023, Matchday 9, US Cremonese 1-4 Napoli

1995/1996, Matchday 25, US Cremonese 1-1 Napoli

1995/1996, Matchday 8, Naples 0-0 US Cremonese

1994/1995, Matchday 19, Naples 1-0 US Cremonese

1994/1995, Matchday 2, US Cremonese 2-0 Napoli

 

How are Napoli coming?

The locals in their last 5 matches have performed well, as they have only had three wins in the last matches, their best result was the 5-1 against Juventus, having a streak of 3 wins, 0 draws and 2 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this start of the tournament.

Napoli 5-1 Juventus, 13 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A

Sampdoria 0-2 Napoli, 8 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A

Internazionale 1-0 Napoli 4 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A

Napoli 2-3 Villarreal, 17 Dec, 2022, Friendly match

Napoli 3-1 Crystal Palace, 11 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match

 

How are Cremonese coming?

The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 0-0 against AC Milan in Serie A before the World Cup, having a streak of 0 wins, 1 draw and 4 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this beginning of the tournament.

Cremonese 2-3 Monza, 14 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A

Hellas Verona 2-0 Cremonese, 9 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A

Cremonese 0-1 Juventus, 4 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A

Empoli 2-0 Cremonese, 11 Nov, 2022, Italy Serie A

Cremonese 0-0 AC Milan, 8 Nov, 2022, Italian Serie A

 

Watch out for this Napoli player

The Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, 24 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 13 games as a starter and 1 as a substitute, managing to score 12 goals in the tournament and 3 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, in this competition he has not managed to score.

Watch out for this Cremonese player

The Nigerian striker, David Okereke, 25 years old, has had a good performance, the striker has played 15 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and stand out against teammates of high caliber, besides that he has already made his debut in this competition, having 2 goals to his credit.

Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Napoli vs Cremonese match, corresponding to the round of 16 of the Coppa d'Italia. The match will take place at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium at 15:00.

 

