Napoli vs Cremonese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Coppa Italia Match

Tune in here Napoli vs Cremonese in Coppa Italia
What time is Napoli vs Cremonese match for Coppa Italia?
México: 14:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how to watch Napoli vs Cremonese live
If you want to watch Napoli vs Cremonese in streaming it will be available on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
Last 5 meetings
2022/2023, Matchday 9, US Cremonese 1-4 Napoli
1995/1996, Matchday 25, US Cremonese 1-1 Napoli
1995/1996, Matchday 8, Naples 0-0 US Cremonese
1994/1995, Matchday 19, Naples 1-0 US Cremonese
1994/1995, Matchday 2, US Cremonese 2-0 Napoli
How are Napoli coming?
Napoli 5-1 Juventus, 13 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Sampdoria 0-2 Napoli, 8 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Internazionale 1-0 Napoli 4 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
Napoli 2-3 Villarreal, 17 Dec, 2022, Friendly match
Napoli 3-1 Crystal Palace, 11 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
How are Cremonese coming?
Cremonese 2-3 Monza, 14 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Hellas Verona 2-0 Cremonese, 9 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Cremonese 0-1 Juventus, 4 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
Empoli 2-0 Cremonese, 11 Nov, 2022, Italy Serie A
Cremonese 0-0 AC Milan, 8 Nov, 2022, Italian Serie A