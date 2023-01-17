Wigan Athletic vs Luton Town LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Wigan Athletic vs Luton Town live from the FA Cup 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for Wigan Athletic vs Luton Town live for the Third round of the FA Cup 2022-2023, as well as the latest information from the DW Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Argentina: 4:45 p.m. No Transmission
Bolivia: 3:45 p.m. No Transmission
Brazil: 4:45 p.m. No Transmission
Chile: 4:45 p.m. No Transmission
Colombia: 2:45 p.m. No Transmission
Ecuador: 2:45 p.m. No Transmission
US (ET): 3:45 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 7:45 p.m. No Transmission
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. No Transmission
Paraguay: 4:45 p.m. No Transmission
Peru: 2:45 p.m. No Transmission
Uruguay: 4:45 p.m. No Transmission
Venezuela: 3:45 p.m. No Transmission
The Luton striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Englishman continues his development and arrives as a reinforcement for the team after a good season in the EFL Championship, in which he scored 9 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the Luton Town forward and continue showing the great level of last season. At the moment he marches with 11 goals and 4 assists in 28 games played.
How does Luton arrive?
Luton Town continues their EFL Championship season, ranking seventh with 21 points, after 5 wins, 6 draws and 3 losses. The team have made big moves bringing in the likes of Carlton Morris, Luke Freeman, Ethan Horvath, Alfie Doughty and Cauley Woodrow to fight for a good year and try to seek promotion to the Premier League. At the moment, the club is only 4 points below the leaders and will try to take advantage of the game with Norwich to climb positions in the table. The Luton team is going through a great run, adding 11 of the last 15 points and will try to extend it to get into the top 5 of the championship.
The Wigan Athletic striker is one of the great important figures of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and to be able to show his high level as an offensive leader, he will be able to have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team returns to the Premier League. During last season he played 50 games, where he had 7 assists and helped score 27 goals. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. At the moment, he is marching with 10 goals and 3 assists in 27 games played.
How does the Wigan get here?
Wigan Athletic comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing on its way this season with the aim of fighting for promotion. For now, the team is in the twenty-fourth position of the EFL Championship with 25 units, after 6 wins, 7 draws and 14 losses. The club has made several additions, including Ryan Nyambe, Steven Caulker, Miguel Azeez, Christ Tiehi and Ashley Fletcher. The Wigan team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League. Wigan has focused on trying to get as far as possible in the cup tournament, since the mission of returning to first division seems a bit far away for this year, this time they managed to repeat the duel against Luton by drawing the game. first time to 1 goal and now looking to surprise and get into the next round of the FA Cup.
The DW Stadium located in the city of Wigan will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this FA Cup season. This stadium has a capacity for 25,100 fans and was inaugurated in 1999.
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the Wigan Athletic vs Luton Town live match, corresponding to the duel of the Third round of the FA Cup 2022-2023. The match will take place at the DW Stadium, at 2:45 p.m. sharp.