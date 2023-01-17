Swansea City vs Bristol City LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Swansea City vs Bristol City live, as well as the latest information from the Swansea.com Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.
How to watch Swansea City vs Bristol City live?
If you want to watch the match Swansea City vs Bristol City live it will not be possible to follow it on television;
What time is the Swansea City vs Bristol City match?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Bolivia: 2:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Chile: 2:45 PM
Colombia: 1:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
USA (ET): 2:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Paraguay: 2:45 PM
Perú: 1:45 PM
Uruguay: 3:45 PM
Australia: 5:45 PM
Watch out for this player at Bristol City
Nahki Wells has nine goals and three assists in the EFL Championship this season, plus two assists in the Carabao Cup. The 32-year-old striker is fresh from scoring against Birmingham City.
Watch out for this player at Swansea City
Joel Piroe has scored 10 goals this season. The 23-year-old Dutch striker has scored in his last two games and has four goals in his last four matches.
How does Bristol City arrive?
Bristol City comes after a 4-2 home win over Birmingham City and has now gone four consecutive matches without defeat. They have not lost since December 26th. They are currently in tenth place with 32 points, six points clear of the relegation zone and nine points off the Premier League Playoff places.
How are Swansea City coming along?
Swansea City are coming from a 1-3 win in their last match against Sunderland. They are in the Championship in the tenth position with 38 points, just three points away from the Playoffs places for promotion from the Premier League and have a 12-point advantage over the relegation zone;
Background
Numerous clashes with a favorable balance for Bristol City who have won 19 times, 17 times Swansea City and the remaining 15 duels ended in a draw. The last time they met was just over a week ago when they drew to one, in a match in which Swansea City started winning with Piroe's goal, but Bristol drew with Semenyo's goal;
Venue: The match will be played at the Swansea com Stadium, which was inaugurated in 2005 and has a capacity of 21088 spectators.
Preview of the match
Swansea City and Bristol City will face each other in the replay match, as they drew 1-1 in the first match.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Swansea City vs Bristol City in EFL Championship
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.