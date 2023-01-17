Algeria vs Ethiopia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Speak up, Bougherra!
“ It's true that we made a mistake in the game. Our left side struggled with Libya's compact game. It wasn’t easy to find spaces and build with strength. Yes, there were lapses in concentration to tell the truth”, he admitted.
“However, I am a little disappointed with our reaction after the goal. We cannot let our guard down, not even at the African Cup of Nations and especially in front of the our supporters”.
“But well, the first game is the best. It is always the most complicated one. Libya did not make things easy for us. It's an Italian team, very solid defensively, very disciplined."
“We will have to attack, score and win”, said Ethiopian national team captain Mesud Ahmad.
“We are definitely not the favorites for this clash, but that doesn’t mean that we are going to give this game to the Algerians. See how Madagascar gave it their all against Ghana and won yesterday &agra; night. We've all seen the surprises of the World Cup in Qatar. We hope to do great things in this competition”, said Abate.
“We are not complete. Yigezu Bogale needs an MRI, his knee is still injured. a little swollen from the last game”.
African Nations Championship
The first edition of the tournament took place in 2009, in Ivory Coast, when RD Congo was champion beating Ghana in the big decision. In 2011, the competition had an increase in the number of participants, where it went from eight to 16 selections.
Like the Africa Cup of Nations, the tournament has a 54-team tie. The regulation of the tournament has 16 classified selections and they play in four groups and in three duels. The top two qualify for the next stage, where a knockout is held and whoever loses is out.
Six editions of the tournament have already taken place and all in different countries. The first champion was RD Congo, who won in 2009 and 2016, being the biggest winner of the competition alongside Morocco, current champion of the cup, in 2018 and 2020.
In addition to them, Tunisia and Libya also won in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Mali and Ghana reached the final twice, but lost both times. In the last edition played in Cameroon, Tunisia defeated Mali by 2-0.
The defending champions' campaign was against Rwanda, Togo and Uganda in the group stage. In the quarterfinals, a 3-1 victory against Zambia and then 4-0 in the semifinal against the hosts. Soufiane Rahimi, player from Morocco, was the competition's top scorer with five goals and was also elected the best athlete of that tournament.
In this edition played in Algeria, the tournament runs from January 13 to February 4. Originally scheduled from 10 July to 1 August 2022,[1] CAF rescheduled the tournament to January 2023 following an announcement at an executive committee meeting held on 10 September 2020 via videoconference, citing the postponement of the African Championship of Nations from 2020 to 2021 and the Africa Cup of Nations from 2021 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, as well as the already scheduled 2022 FIFA World Cup in November-December 2022.
There will be four stadiums: Nelson Mandela Stadium, in Algiers, Miloud Hadefi Stadium, in Oran, Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, in Constantine and 19 May 1956 Stadium, in Annaba, the largest of which has a capacity for 58,000 fans.
In 2023, the competition will feature great teams that have players who play in the top five leagues in Europe and with rosters full of stars, such as Algeria itself, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon and Morocco, which arrived in semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar, eliminating powerful teams like Belgium, Spain and Portugal, falling only to France, World Cup runner-up.