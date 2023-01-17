Algeria vs Ethiopia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match
Photo: Disclosure/African Nations Championship

Watch Algeria vs Ethiopia Live Score Here

Don't miss a detail Algeria vs Ethiopia match live updates and live commentary here on VAVEL
Speak up, Bougherra!

“We came to win and we won”, he said after the match.

“ It's true that we made a mistake in the game. Our left side struggled with Libya's compact game. It wasn’t easy to find spaces and build with strength. Yes, there were lapses in concentration to tell the truth”, he admitted.

“However, I am a little disappointed with our reaction after the goal. We cannot let our guard down, not even at the African Cup of Nations and especially in front of the our supporters”.



“But well, the first game is the best. It is always the most complicated one. Libya did not make things easy for us.  It's an Italian team, very solid defensively, very disciplined."


Probable Algeria!

Guendouz; Belkhiter, Belaid, Abdellaoui, Laoufi; Draoui, Mrezigue, Lhamri, Kendouci, Bentahar, Mahious.
How do you get to Algeria?

Owner of the house, Algeria beat Libya in the debut of the competition and can qualify for the next phase in case of victory against Ethiopia.
Open quotes!

“We know that the Algerian people love football –   It's the number one sport here. However, this is not the case. It is a situation that frightens us. I have a group of professionals, all the members of my team know what they have to do”, said technician Abate.

“We will have to attack, score and win”, said Ethiopian national team captain Mesud Ahmad.

“We are definitely not the favorites for this clash, but that doesn’t mean that we are going to give this game to the Algerians. See how Madagascar gave it their all against Ghana and won yesterday &agra; night. We've all seen the surprises of the World Cup in Qatar. We hope to do great things in this competition”, said Abate.

“We are not complete. Yigezu Bogale needs an MRI, his knee is still injured. a little swollen from the last game”.

Ethiopia likely!

Gebremichael; Hamid, Debebe, Solomon, Yesuf; Mohammed, Panom, Fareje; Gebremijael, Gugsa, Markneh.
How do you get to Ethiopia?

Ethiopia drew 0-0 with Mozambique in the debut of the competition. To dream of the next phase, you will have to do it. than beat Algeria. Otherwise, there is a risk of being in last place in the third and final round.
African Nations Championship

African Nations Championship also known as CHAN, is a secondary tournament of national teams on the African continent, behind the African Cup of Nations, the famous CAN. The cup is organized every two years by the Confederation of African Football, with different organizers from the other tournament.

The first edition of the tournament took place in 2009, in Ivory Coast, when RD Congo was champion beating Ghana in the big decision. In 2011, the competition had an increase in the number of participants, where it went from eight to 16 selections.

Like the Africa Cup of Nations, the tournament has a 54-team tie. The regulation of the tournament has 16 classified selections and they play in four groups and in three duels. The top two qualify for the next stage, where a knockout is held and whoever loses is out.

Six editions of the tournament have already taken place and all in different countries. The first champion was RD Congo, who won in 2009 and 2016, being the biggest winner of the competition alongside Morocco, current champion of the cup, in 2018 and 2020.

In addition to them, Tunisia and Libya also won in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Mali and Ghana reached the final twice, but lost both times. In the last edition played in Cameroon, Tunisia defeated Mali by 2-0.

The defending champions' campaign was against Rwanda, Togo and Uganda in the group stage. In the quarterfinals, a 3-1 victory against Zambia and then 4-0 in the semifinal against the hosts. Soufiane Rahimi, player from Morocco, was the competition's top scorer with five goals and was also elected the best athlete of that tournament.

In this edition played in Algeria, the tournament runs from January 13 to February 4. Originally scheduled from 10 July to 1 August 2022,[1] CAF rescheduled the tournament to January 2023 following an announcement at an executive committee meeting held on 10 September 2020 via videoconference, citing the postponement of the African Championship of Nations from 2020 to 2021 and the Africa Cup of Nations from 2021 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa, as well as the already scheduled 2022 FIFA World Cup in November-December 2022.

There will be four stadiums: Nelson Mandela Stadium, in Algiers, Miloud Hadefi Stadium, in Oran, Mohamed Hamlaoui Stadium, in Constantine and 19 May 1956 Stadium, in Annaba, the largest of which has a capacity for 58,000 fans.

In 2023, the competition will feature great teams that have players who play in the top five leagues in Europe and with rosters full of stars, such as Algeria itself, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Ghana, Mali, Cameroon and Morocco, which arrived in semifinal of the World Cup in Qatar, eliminating powerful teams like Belgium, Spain and Portugal, falling only to France, World Cup runner-up.

The game will be played at Baraki's Nelson Mandela Stadium

The Algeria vs Ethiopia game will be played at Baraki's Nelson Mandela Stadium, with a capacity of 40.000 people.
Welcome to VAVEL.com coverage of the African Nations Championship: Algeria vs Ethiopia live updates

My name is Thomas Alencar and I will be your host for this game. We will provide pre-match analysis, score updates and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.