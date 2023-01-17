Alaves vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey 2022 Match
Image: Sevilla

11:00 AMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Alavés vs Sevilla live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Alavés vs Sevilla live, as well as the latest information from the Nou Camp Stadium. 
10:55 AMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Alavés vs Sevilla online live streaming

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN channel.

Alavés vs Sevilla can be tuned in from the live streams on ESPN+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

10:50 AMan hour ago

What time is the match of Alaves vs Sevilla, match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey?

This is the kick-off time for the Alavés vs Sevilla match on January 17, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 14:00 hours

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 16:00 hours

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 15:00 hours

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.

10:45 AMan hour ago

Leon's Statements

Jorge Sampaoli spoke before the match: "There are a lot of things to analyze. The final photo is not everything that the match reflected in ninety minutes. It's the first game we've lost since November and it was at the end. We could have won it and we ended up losing it in a punctual mistake, in a decision and that's what soccer is all about. We have to continue to deepen and improve the structure, that's what the coach is there for, so that the team has a structure and that beyond the rivals we believe that this is the place to grow".

"Before arriving I made an analysis that I passed on to the president and vice-president and what I intended to put together a team in accordance with what I feel as a coach. On the 31st the incorporations will be closed and I will have to see from then on how I handle a situation that I did not expect and that makes me stronger as a coach because I have to make a team work with different tools, hoping that something qualitative will appear to decompress in some aspects of the game. I am not in a position to decide whether the project corresponds or not. The projects are managed by the power of the club. I analyzed the situation, globally it has had a tone of operation but not of results. We will have to see what decisions will be made for the next games.

"When I arrived the club was in the same situation, very compromised, with institutional and sporting problems and I came to help from my way of feeling soccer. On that path I get up every day to give the best I have and transfer to the team a way of being. We have to understand as coaches that we have to improve in all collective and individual items so that this qualitative capacity leads to winning or not winning matches".

"A very aggressive team, more so as a home team, and they will try to put a lot of pressure on us. I saw many games there in previous years, the fans encourage them to attack. It's a team that has a lot of energy to recover the ball, a lot of attack and it's a challenge because they have a squad prepared to suffer."

"I've been here before and in many teams and they know the way: few passes in their own field and many in the opponent's. When the ball comes back we have to improve that. When the ball comes back we have to improve that restart that makes us uncomfortable and we don't make the ideal decisions. I don't think it's comfortable to play with many passes in our own field, we have to go out and improve to reach the opponent's field in better conditions. I want the team to be protagonist from the ball. I don't think the team should play with the ball traveling all the time to a recipient that is not their own".

10:40 AMan hour ago

How is Sevilla coming?

Sevilla lost to Girona in their last LaLiga duel, two goals to one, so they will be looking to turn their mood around and advance to the quarterfinals.

10:35 AMan hour ago

How does Alavés arrive?

Alavés arrives after losing to Oviedo by the minimum in the second division of LaLiga, so they will seek to emerge victorious and advance to the next phase.

10:30 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Mendizorroza Stadium.

The Alavés vs Sevilla match will be played at the Mendizorroza Stadium, located in Vitória, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
10:25 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Alavés vs Sevilla live stream, corresponding to the Copa del Rey Round of 16 match. The match will take place at the Mendizorroza Stadium, at 15:00hrs.
