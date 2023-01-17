Alaves vs Sevilla LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Alavés vs Sevilla live stream.
Where and how to watch Alavés vs Sevilla online live streaming
Alavés vs Sevilla can be tuned in from the live streams on ESPN+ App.
What time is the match of Alaves vs Sevilla, match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 14:00 hours
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 16:00 hours
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 15:00 hours
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 3:00 p.m.
Leon's Statements
"Before arriving I made an analysis that I passed on to the president and vice-president and what I intended to put together a team in accordance with what I feel as a coach. On the 31st the incorporations will be closed and I will have to see from then on how I handle a situation that I did not expect and that makes me stronger as a coach because I have to make a team work with different tools, hoping that something qualitative will appear to decompress in some aspects of the game. I am not in a position to decide whether the project corresponds or not. The projects are managed by the power of the club. I analyzed the situation, globally it has had a tone of operation but not of results. We will have to see what decisions will be made for the next games.
"When I arrived the club was in the same situation, very compromised, with institutional and sporting problems and I came to help from my way of feeling soccer. On that path I get up every day to give the best I have and transfer to the team a way of being. We have to understand as coaches that we have to improve in all collective and individual items so that this qualitative capacity leads to winning or not winning matches".
"A very aggressive team, more so as a home team, and they will try to put a lot of pressure on us. I saw many games there in previous years, the fans encourage them to attack. It's a team that has a lot of energy to recover the ball, a lot of attack and it's a challenge because they have a squad prepared to suffer."
"I've been here before and in many teams and they know the way: few passes in their own field and many in the opponent's. When the ball comes back we have to improve that. When the ball comes back we have to improve that restart that makes us uncomfortable and we don't make the ideal decisions. I don't think it's comfortable to play with many passes in our own field, we have to go out and improve to reach the opponent's field in better conditions. I want the team to be protagonist from the ball. I don't think the team should play with the ball traveling all the time to a recipient that is not their own".
How is Sevilla coming?
How does Alavés arrive?