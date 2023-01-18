Leeds United vs Cardiff City Live Score Updates (3-0)

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
3:33 PM20 minutes ago

44

VAR COMES INTO ACTION! The VAR says there was no goal due to an offside call by Curtis Nelson. The match remains 3-0.
3:30 PM23 minutes ago

43

CARDIFF CITY GOAL! Curtis Nelson takes the opportunity to score the stoppage time goal.
3:28 PM26 minutes ago

36

LEEDS UNITED GOAL! Gnonto appeared again to score and extend the lead even more.
3:27 PM27 minutes ago

34

GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL FOR LEEDS UNITED! Rodrigo appeared to send the ball into the back of the net and extend the Peacocks' lead.
3:17 PM36 minutes ago

33

Attempt saved. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jack Harrison with a through bal
3:13 PM41 minutes ago

28

Offside, Leeds United. Sam Greenwood tries a through ball, but Jack Harrison is caught offside.
3:06 PMan hour ago

22

Attempt missed. Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) left footed shot from very close range.
3:01 PMan hour ago

15

The game has cooled down, Leeds have slowed down and Cardiff City have no attacking ideas.
2:57 PMan hour ago

8

Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
2:50 PMan hour ago

1

LEEDS GOAL! Gnonto takes advantage of Cardiff City's defensive mistake and gets the ball to score the first.
2:46 PMan hour ago

THE MATCH BEGINS

The match between Leeds United and Cardiff City kicks off, it will be a great duel for the last ticket to the next round of the FA Cup. 
2:32 PMan hour ago

IN A FEW MOMENTS WE BEGIN

In a couple of moments we will start with the broadcast of Leeds United vs Cardiff City, match corresponding to the third knockout round of the FA Cup.  
2:29 PMan hour ago

CARDIFF CITY'S LINEUP IS READY

This is the lineup that Cardiff City sends to the enemy's field with the mission to get the qualifying ticket and win the glory at home.

2:27 PMan hour ago

LEEDS UNITED LINE-UP LIST

This is the lineup that Leeds United sends to the field to get the victory today against Cardiff City, they want to continue advancing in the oldest tournament in the world.

2:23 PM2 hours ago

SEMIFINALS AND FINAL

The replays will not take place in the semifinals or in the final, and these matches will also be played in a single match at Wembley, which acts as a neutral stadium. In this round, as in the final, there will be extra time in case of a draw.
2:18 PM2 hours ago

WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF THEY DRAW IN THIS MATCH?

For this "Replay" between Leeds United and Cardiff City, the tie-breaker criteria will be overtime and in case there is no winner in the extra half hour of play, the winner will be defined by penalty kicks. The reason for not applying another "Replay" is due to the calendar of the competition that does not allow an extra game, also because the next round is already scheduled to be played on the last weekend of January. 
2:13 PM2 hours ago

WHY WAS THERE A REPLAY?

The FA Cup is a tournament that, in addition to the participation of all the clubs in England (from the tenth division to the Premier League), has the characteristic that the matches are played with direct elimination, however, in case any of these duels ends in a draw, the winner is defined in a "Replay", where now the visitor in the first match, will be the home team in the second one. This criterion applies to almost all rounds, avoiding the semifinals and the grand final. 
2:08 PM2 hours ago

CARDIFF CITY'S LAST MATCH

On the other side, Cardiff City hosted Wigan in another Championship matchday. The match was very even and with few arrivals from both teams, it was not until the last 10 minutes of the match that the game had emotions with a great goal by O'Dowda in the 82nd minute that seemed to seal the winning goal for Cardiff City, however, the match would not have a winner because in the added time, Will Keane scored the final 1-1. 
2:03 PM2 hours ago

LEEDS UNITED'S LAST MATCH

In Leeds United's last match, the Peacocks visited Villa Park to face the villains of Aston Villa in the start of the 20th round of the Premier League. The match started off well for Leeds United as Leon Bailey scored the 1-0 for Aston Villa in the 3rd minute and in the 64th minute, Buendia made it 2-0. Finally, in the dying moments of the match, Bamford scored the final 2-1, a heavy defeat for Leeds. 
1:58 PM2 hours ago

THE WAIT IS OVER

The wait is over, the FA Cup is back with many more emotions, goals, saves, dramas and everything that comes with the best tournament between clubs in England with one more match corresponding to the 2022/2023 season. Little by little the teams begin to prepare to face the final part of the season and close the soccer year in search of improving their performance and the hope of lifting a title for their fans. On this occasion, Leeds United will face Cardiff City in the second match to define the lucky one that will advance to the next round of the FA Cup. 
1:53 PM2 hours ago

Tune in here Leeds United vs Cardiff City Live Score

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Leeds United vs Cardiff City match.
1:48 PM2 hours ago

What time is Leeds United vs Cardiff City match for FA Cup Match?

This is the start time of the game Leeds United vs Cardiff City of 18th January in several countries:

Where to watch Wolves vs Liverpool around the world?

Country

Start date

Local time

TV CHANNELS AND STREAMS

United States

January 18, 2023

14:45

ET

Telemundo En Vivo, Syfy, NBC Sports Live Extra, NBC Deportes, NBC Universo, Olympics Channel, USA Network, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports Live Extra, Golf Channel, NBCSN.

Argentina

January 18, 2023

16:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Bolivia

January 18, 2023

15.45

Tigo Sports, Tigo Sports, ESPN 2, ESPN Play, ESPN Internacional.

Brazil

January 18, 2023

16:45

WatchESPN, ESPN, ESPN Brasil.

Chile

January 18, 2023

16:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Colombia

January 18, 2023

14:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Ecuador

January 18, 2023

14:45

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.

Spain

January 18, 2023

20:45 

DAZN y Movistar +

Mexico

January 18, 2023

13:45

Star +

Peru

January 18, 2023

14:45 

ESPN 2, ESPN Play, DIRECTV Sports, ESPN Internacional.
1:43 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Cardiff City player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Cardiff City's center forward; Sheyi Ojo. The current Cardiff City striker is a great player who knows how to take advantage of the spaces he has inside the box and to generate danger, also, last game he was one of the two heroes who put on the cape to hold Cardiff City and take them to the third round of the FA Cup.  

1:38 PM2 hours ago

Cardiff City's final lineup:

J. Alnwick; T. Sang, C. Nelson, J. Simpson, J. Bagan, J. Bagan, R. Sawyers; M. Harris, A. Rinomhota, S. Ojo, J. Philogene; I. Davies.
1:33 PM2 hours ago

Watch out for this Leeds United player:

For this match, the player to watch will be Brendan Aaronson, current attacking midfielder for the United States and Leeds United. The youngster who defends the colors of the Peacocks has become a fundamental piece to the attack of Leeds United will again want to take the limelight of the match, as he does with his great performances in each day of the Premier League.

1:28 PM2 hours ago

Last Leeds United line-up:

I. Meslier; P. Struijk, L. Cooper, R. Koch, R. Kristensen; Marc Roca, T. Adams; C. Summerville, B. Aaronson, D. Gnoto; Rodrigo.
1:23 PM3 hours ago

Background:

Leeds United and Cardiff City have met on a total of 61 occasions (17 wins for Leeds United, 15 draws, 29 wins for Cardiff City) where the scales are tipped in favor of the away side. In terms of goals, Cardiff have the advantage with 75 goals scored, while Leeds United have scored only 65 goals. Their last meeting dates back to the first match of the FA Cup third round where both clubs drew in a thrilling 2-2 draw.
1:18 PM3 hours ago

About the Stadium

Ellen Road is a sports venue located in the city of Leeds and is dedicated to the practice of professional soccer and is the current home of Leeds United, a team that plays its home games in the English First Division or popularly known as Premier League. The stadium has a capacity of 40,000 people and opened its doors in 1897, making it one of the oldest stadiums in the country still in use. Also, Ellen Road is one of the Stadiums that hosts the sport of Rugby and is the home of the England rugby team. 

A curious fact is that despite having only 60,000 seats for capacity, the record attendance is up to 80,000 people.

1:13 PM3 hours ago

Cannot be eliminated

On the other hand, Cardiff City wants to give something to talk about in this round of the FA Cup because they already managed to survive against Leeds United in the first 90 minutes of this story, now, the mission will be more difficult because they will not only have to beat the Peacocks to access the next round, they must have an iron mental armor to prevent the locality from weighing them down, however, if they win they could have not only the pass to the next round, but a great blow that elevates them to fight to be in the Premier League.
1:08 PM3 hours ago

They want to surprise both home and away

For their part, Leeds United have had a tough campaign to face as they have been on the edge of the line between fighting for not being relegated and fighting to move up in the general table, however, they have risked living with a limited margin of error as a defeat could put them in serious trouble and a victory could be their springboard to salvation at any moment, As far as the FA Cup is concerned, Leeds United looked to win away against Cardiff City and make their away form count while demonstrating with their soccer why the Peacocks are in the Premier League, however, they did not expect Cardiff City to pull out all the stops and close out a draw, leaving everything to be decided on the legendary Ellen Road turf.
1:03 PM3 hours ago

The FA Cup returns

After such a long wait, the emotions of the FA Cup return to England to define the teams that will reach the next round of the oldest tournament in the world with their minds focused on arriving at Wembley Stadium with the intention of being crowned as the new champion of the competition and writing their name in golden letters. It has been a long road for both teams, being challenging and full of challenges that they have had to overcome to stay alive and reach this stage. For this match, destiny allied with soccer to give us 90 more minutes of emotions between Leeds United and Cardiff City, two clubs that had the expectation of being already qualified for the next round a week ago, however, the desire to win and the will to not give up, made both clubs draw in the first elimination duel and had to lengthen the story to define the winner and creditor of the ticket that will take them to the next round.
12:58 PM3 hours ago

Kick-off time

The Leeds United vs Cardiff City match will be played at Ellen Raod, in Leeds, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 14:45 pm ET.
12:53 PM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2023 FA Cup: Leeds United vs Cardiff City!

My name is Luis Miguel and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo