Betis vs Osasuna: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Copa del Rey Match

How and where to watch the Betis vs Osasuna match live?
What time is Betis vs Osasuna match for Copa del Rey?
Argentina 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Bolivia 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Brazil 5 pm: Star+
Chile 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Colombia 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador 3 pm:DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
USA 3 pm ET: No transmission
Spain 9 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Mexico 2 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Paraguay 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Peru 3 pm:DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Uruguay 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Venezuela 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports
Speak up, Arrasate!
We must assume that we play at the home of the champion, that they are in a great moment, they were about to beat Barcelona the other day in the semifinal, we already know this. In view of this, what can we do, find our best version. Already in the League I think we played a good game there, we lost, but that's the goal, to be competitive, bring our best version and the Cup is full of magic moments and believing a little bit in that will have our moment and will play moments of suffering, but if we are successful we can complicate their life and we go with that illusion".
Related players of Osasuna
Goalkeepers: S. Herrera, Juan Pérez and Aitor Fernández
Defenders: Juan Cruz, Unai García, David García, Manu Sánchez, Aridane y Diego Moreno
Midfielders: Torró, Moncayola, Darko, Kike Barja, Abde, Rubén García, Moi Gómez, Ibáñez, Saverio, and Aimar
Forwards: Chimy Ávila, Budimir and Kike García
Speak up, Pellegrini!
I see them (Osasuna) as a very difficult opponent, they are having a great campaign and will be looking for a place in the next phase. Hopefully, we will be at the level of the previous games to be able to overcome them. We saw that potential from the beginning. He plays very fast, very powerful (the other Brazilian Luiz Henrique). Technically we see that he has important things. He played many games contributing very little to the team, but we had to give him confidence and he is improving. He really wants to learn and I am very happy for him".
Related players of Betis
Goalkeepers: Bravo and Dani Martín
Defenders: Montoya, Sabaly, Edgar, Víctor Ruiz, Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Abner, Juan Miranda, Aitor Ruibal
Midfielders: Guido Rodríguez, Paul Akouokou, William Carvalho, and Sergio Canales
Forwards: Luiz Henrique, Rodri, Borja Iglesias, Willian José and Loren Morón
