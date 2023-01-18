Betis vs Osasuna: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Copa del Rey Match
Photo: Betis

10:00 AM27 minutes ago

How and where to watch the Betis vs Osasuna match live?

If you want to watch the game Betis vs Osasunay live on TV, your options is: No transmission

If you want to directly stream it: No transmission

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:55 AM32 minutes ago

What time is Betis vs Osasuna match for Copa del Rey?

This is the start time of the game Betis vs Osasuna of 18th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Bolivia 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Brazil 5 pm: Star+

Chile 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Colombia 3 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Ecuador 3 pm:DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

USA 3 pm ET: No transmission

Spain 9 pm: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Mexico 2 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Paraguay 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Peru 3 pm:DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Uruguay 5 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

Venezuela 4 pm: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports

9:50 AM37 minutes ago

Speak up, Arrasate!

"The time has come, so far in the Cup we have broken the record, we have beaten teams from lower echelons, with all due respect to them, but it was what we had to do and now we are entering another dimension, we have to win the champion at home. We are going with a terrible illusion, we know that it is difficult, but we have that confidence that the last two results gave us that self-esteem that is also necessary to compete at the highest level.

We must assume that we play at the home of the champion, that they are in a great moment, they were about to beat Barcelona the other day in the semifinal, we already know this. In view of this, what can we do, find our best version. Already in the League I think we played a good game there, we lost, but that's the goal, to be competitive, bring our best version and the Cup is full of magic moments and believing a little bit in that will have our moment and will play moments of suffering, but if we are successful we can complicate their life and we go with that illusion".

9:45 AM42 minutes ago
Photo: Osasuna
9:40 AMan hour ago

Related players of Osasuna

Of Jagoba Arrasate's squad, Ibáñez will not be able to play due to suspension, as will Torró, who will not participate against Elche in the LaLiga match due to an accumulation of cards. Nacho Vidal and Rubén Peña remain in the medical department.

Goalkeepers: S. Herrera, Juan Pérez and Aitor Fernández

Defenders: Juan Cruz, Unai García, David García, Manu Sánchez, Aridane y Diego Moreno

Midfielders: Torró, Moncayola, Darko, Kike Barja, Abde, Rubén García, Moi Gómez, Ibáñez, Saverio, and Aimar

Forwards: Chimy Ávila, Budimir and Kike García

9:35 AMan hour ago

Speak up, Pellegrini!

"I see the future as always. We have to use the squad as we did lately. There are casualties, but this team has always responded. We are eager to carry this forward. He (Abner) is a player who can give us a lot, he has technique, speed and is young. He should be ready for the needs we have after Álex Moreno left. Fekir has a small calf tear, we can't know how many weeks it might be. But he is out of the game. Rui Silva has muscle discomfort, Guardado is suspended, Joaquín has not yet recovered from his soleus muscle injury, and Juanmi still has some discomfort from his ankle surgery. The others are available.

I see them (Osasuna) as a very difficult opponent, they are having a great campaign and will be looking for a place in the next phase. Hopefully, we will be at the level of the previous games to be able to overcome them. We saw that potential from the beginning. He plays very fast, very powerful (the other Brazilian Luiz Henrique). Technically we see that he has important things. He played many games contributing very little to the team, but we had to give him confidence and he is improving. He really wants to learn and I am very happy for him".

9:30 AMan hour ago
Photo: Betis
9:25 AMan hour ago

Related players of Betis

Manuel Pellegrini has something new in the list of related parties. The Brazilian defender Abner, ex-Athletico-PR, who was officially announced last Sunday (15). The contract will run until June 2029.

Goalkeepers: Bravo and Dani Martín

Defenders: Montoya, Sabaly, Edgar, Víctor Ruiz, Pezzella, Luiz Felipe, Abner, Juan Miranda, Aitor Ruibal

Midfielders: Guido Rodríguez, Paul Akouokou, William Carvalho, and Sergio Canales

Forwards: Luiz Henrique, Rodri, Borja Iglesias, Willian José and Loren Morón

9:20 AMan hour ago

Here come the Rojillos

Coming from three wins, two draws and one defeat, counting two games in the Cup itself and the rest in the League, Osasuna appears just behind their next opponent in the Spanish championship, in seventh, with 27 points. In the current competition, the Rojillos have been playing since the first round and have dispatched Fuentes, Arnedo and Gimnàstic.
9:15 AMan hour ago

How come the Verdiblancos

Betis was one of the teams that played in the semifinals of the Spanish Supercup, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, but ended up being eliminated on penalties to Barcelona. In LaLiga, the Verdiblancos are situated in the sixth position, within the Conference League, with 28 points. Adding up all competitions, the team from Seville comes from two wins, including the triumph of classification in the Copa del Rey, and two draws.
9:10 AMan hour ago

Eye on the game

Betis vs Osasuna live this Wednesday (18), at the Benito Villamarín at 3 pm ET, for the Copa del Rey.The match is valid for the round of 16 of the competition.
9:05 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Copa del Rey match: Betis vs Osasuna Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
