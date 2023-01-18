Senegal vs Uganda LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Senegal vs Uganda in African Nations Championship
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Senegal vs Uganda match in the African Nations Championship.
What time is Senegal vs Uganda match for African Nations Championship?
This is the start time of the game Senegal vs Uganda of January 18th, in several countries:
México: 13:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 horas
Chile: 14:00 horas
Colombia: 13:00 horas
Perú: 13:00 horas
EE.UU.: 14:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:00 horas
Uruguay: 15:00 horas
Paraguay: 14:00 horas
España: 20:00 horas
México: 13:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 horas
Chile: 14:00 horas
Colombia: 13:00 horas
Perú: 13:00 horas
EE.UU.: 14:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:00 horas
Uruguay: 15:00 horas
Paraguay: 14:00 horas
España: 20:00 horas
Where and how to watch Senegal vs Uganda live
The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Senegal vs Uganda on streaming, it will not be tuned.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
If you want to watch Senegal vs Uganda on streaming, it will not be tuned.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 7th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as Senegal have the balance on their side with 3 wins, 0 for Uganda and 3 draws
Last 5 meetings
In the last 4 duels between states two squads, the dominance has been for Senegal, who has 2 wins, leaving 0 wins for Uganda and 2 draws.
Uganda 0-1 Senegal, 5 Jul, 2019, Africa Cup of Nations
Senegal 0-0 Uganda, 5 Jun, 2017, International Friendlies
Senegal 1-0 Uganda, 7 Sep, 2013, African Qualifiers
Uganda 1-1 Senegal, 9 Jun, 2012, African Qualifiers
Uganda 0-1 Senegal, 5 Jul, 2019, Africa Cup of Nations
Senegal 0-0 Uganda, 5 Jun, 2017, International Friendlies
Senegal 1-0 Uganda, 7 Sep, 2013, African Qualifiers
Uganda 1-1 Senegal, 9 Jun, 2012, African Qualifiers
Watch out for this player from Senegal
The Senegalese midfielder, Moussa Ndiaye, 20 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played his first game as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score his first goal in this edition of the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his selection, in this competition he has not managed to score in this edition.
Watch out for this player from Uganda
The Ivorian forward, Emmanuel Okwi of 30 years old has had a good performance, the forward has played 4 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 2 goals and 0 assists, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and highlight before the high caliber teammates.