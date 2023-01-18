Crystal Palace vs Manchester United LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Crystal Palace vs Manchester United can be tuned in from the live streams of Paramount +.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Watch out for this Manchester United player
Marcus Rashford, striker. Manchester United youth player is playing his eighth season with the team and it seems that it will be one of the best in his career, the Englishman had gone through complicated seasons with low performance and injuries, but now he maintains a goal per game scoring streak, if he continues like this he will help the team to transcend and return to Champions League, the player is in the orbit of PSG, but with his great level and that of the team he will surely sign an extension soon.
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player
Wilfried Zaha, striker. Out of Manchester United's academy, Zaha is playing his 13th season in the Premier League, with 30 years old he is a fundamental piece of Crystal Palace, in this season he has played 17 games adding 6 goals to his account, close to 70 goals the Ivorian striker is a constant danger in the area of the rivals.
Background
Crystal Palace 1-0 Manchester United
Manchester United 1-0 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace 0-0 Manchester United
Manchester United 1-3 Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace 0-2 Manchester United
Arbitration quartet
Central: Robert Jones. Assistants: Adam Nunn and Nick Hopton. Fourth official: Stuart Attwell.
Manchester United at its best in many years
Manchester United started the season with many doubts due to the management of Erik Ten Hag, little by little the results were coming, but its great star Cristiano Ronaldo, was not happy with his contribution to the team, the team with all its internal problems managed to position itself very close to the top five, for the break for the World Cup, Ronaldo made statements against the team and the coach and weeks later it was announced his disengagement with the team, The resumption of the Premier League came and the level of play of Manchester United was on the rise, in the cups United managed to advance in the FA Cup and in the Carabao Cup they qualified to the semifinals, recently beat Manchester City and with that climbed to third place, now Newcastle recovered the third place, but a victory of United could even put them in second place, no doubt the best moment of the team is this one and they are taking advantage of it.
Crystal Palace to improve its season
Crystal Palace has managed to stay in the Premier League for several consecutive seasons, in recent years has been characterized by having good players in their squad and then sell them to other Premier League teams, usually the team usually remains in mid-table as it did last season achieving the 12th position, currently going through a bad time losing four of the last five games, They were also eliminated in the FA Cup by Southampton after being defeated 1-2, the next matches are essential to avoid relegation problems, prior to the World Cup break, Newcastle left them out of the EFL Carabao Cup in a penalty shootout, a few days after the game against United they will face each other again in the Premier League and it will be important to take points from them to avoid being at risk.
Matchday 20 of the Premier League is played
The Premier League continues to be played and is reaching the 20th matchday, many surprises have arisen this season and the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United duel has become a very relevant game for the aspirations of both, a defeat at this stage can weigh a lot, so both will go looking for the three points.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream, corresponding to the Premier League 2023. The match will take place at Selhurst Park Stadium at 3:00 pm ET.