Kilmarnock vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Follow here Kilmarnock vs Rangers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Kilmarnock vs Rangers Scottish Premiership match.
What time is the Kilmarnock vs Rangers match for Scottish Premiership Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Kilmarnock vs Rangers of January 18th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM.
Argentina: 4:00 PM.
Bolivia: 3:00 PM.
Brazil: 3:00 PM.
Chile: 3:00 PM.
Colombia: 2:00 PM.
Ecuador: 2:00 PM.
United States (ET): 3:00 PM.
Spain: 10:00 PM.
Mexico: 2:00 PM.
Paraguay: 4:00 PM.
Peru: 3:00 PM.
Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
Kilmarnocklast lineup
These were the starting players of the last game:
Sam Walker, Ash Taylor, Chris Stokes, Joe Wright, Benjamin Chrisene, Lewis Mayo, Liam Polworth, Rory McKenzie, Alan Power, Kyle Vassell, and Scott Robinson.
Sam Walker, Ash Taylor, Chris Stokes, Joe Wright, Benjamin Chrisene, Lewis Mayo, Liam Polworth, Rory McKenzie, Alan Power, Kyle Vassell, and Scott Robinson.
Rangers last lineup
These were the starting players of the last game:
Jon McLaughlin, Ben Davies, Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic, James Tavernier, Malik Tillman, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Antonio-Mirko Colak, Ryan Kent and Fashion Sakala.
Jon McLaughlin, Ben Davies, Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic, James Tavernier, Malik Tillman, John Lundstram, Ryan Jack, Antonio-Mirko Colak, Ryan Kent and Fashion Sakala.
Rangers Players to Watch
There are three Rangers players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role in the team. The first is the Croatian striker Antonio-Mirko Colak (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 11 goals in 15 games played and scored in the previous game against Aberdeen. We could see him score on Wednesday and we should keep an eye on him. Another player is Borna Barisic (#31), he plays defense and at 30 years old is the team's best assister with 7 assists in 18 games. And finally, we should be aware of defenseman James Tavernier (#2), he is the second highest scorer on the team with 7 goals in 21 games played and also the third highest assister with 5 assists.
Rangers in the tournament
Unlike Kilmarnock, Rangers had a good start to the season in the Scottish Premiership, sitting at the top of the tournament table. Until week 21 of the tournament they have a total of 49 points after 15 games won, 4 tied and 2 lost. They are located in the second position of the general table and if they want to steal first place from Celtic FC they must win the game. Wednesday's game will be very difficult as both teams play at a similar level and Rangers will play away. Their last game was on January 8, 2023, they won 2-0 against Dundee United at Tannadice Park and thus achieved their fifteenth victory of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Kilmarnock Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to Kilmarnock's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score or assist in the game against Rangers. The first is midfielder Danny Armstrong (#11) who is the most important player on the team. The freshman is the team's leading scorer with 5 goals in 21 games played and is also the team's leading assister with 3 assists. Next up is Liam Polworth (#31), he plays in the midfielder position and during the tournament he has had 2 assists making him the second highest assister on the team. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced the Rangers multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Lastly, 32-year-old defenseman Ash Taylor (#5) has scored 4 goals in 20 games played, making him the second highest scorer. He is a great header so we could see him score on Wednesday.
Kilmarnock in the tournament
Kilmarnock had a bad start to the season in the Scottish Premiership, they are in the middle of the tournament table. Until week 21 of the tournament they have a total of 20 points after 5 games won, 5 tied and 11 lost. They are located in the ninth position of the general table and if they want to steal the eighth place from St. Johnstone they will have to win the game. Their last game was on January 7, ending in a 2-0 defeat against Celtic at Celtic Park and thus they got their eleventh loss of the season. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
The BBSP Stadium, Rugby Park will be the venue for this match, it is the home ground of Kilmarnock FC. It is located in the city of Kilmarnock, Scotland, and has a capacity of 18,128 spectators. It was inaugurated on August 1, 1899 and is one of the oldest stadiums in the country.