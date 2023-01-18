AC Milan vs Inter LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Italian Supercup

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow AC Milan vs Inter Milan live from the Italian Super Cup 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial line-ups for AC Milan vs Inter Milan live for the 2022-2023 Italian Super Cup, as well as the most recent information from the King Fahd International Stadium. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan online and live from the Italian Super Cup 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the AC Milan vs Inter Milan match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 15 hours on ESPN2, Star+
Brazil: 16 hours on Star+
Chile: 16 hours on Fox Sports, Star+
Colombia: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 14 hours on ESPN, Star+
USA (ET): 14 hours on Paramount+
Spain: 20 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 13 hours on ESPN, Star+
Paraguay: 16 hours on Star+, ESPN
Peru: 14 hours on Star+, ESPN
Uruguay: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Venezuela: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Lautaro Martinez, a must see player!
The Internazionale striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and fight Milan and Juventus for the Serie A championship, taking many minutes to show his quality. During last season he played 49 games, where he got 25 goals and 4 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. Lautaro was one of the 23 we saw with the Argentine team at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He started the season in a good way, so far he has 11 goals and 6 assists in 25 games played.
How does Inter get here?
Internazionale comes to this duel with the aim of the team continuing to fight at the top of Serie A, the team is in second position, 1 points behind Roma with 9 units, after 3 wins and 1 loss . Inter started the season with a pair of victories against Lecce and Spezia, more recently losing to Lazio and beating Cremonense. Those led by Inzaghi come into this season with a great squad, including Lautaro Martínez, Romelo Lukaku, Stefan De Vrij, Marcelo Brozovic and Hakan Calhanoglu. Undoubtedly, Inter is one of the candidates to fight for the Serie A championship, but its most important objective is to fight among the best in the UEFA Champions League, in which the team will meet in the Group Phase with the Barcelona, Bayern Munchen and Viktoria Plzen in Group C. Like Milan, Internazionale will compete in the Coppa Italia, Serie A and Champions League.
Rafael Leao, a must see player!
The AC Milan winger is going through a great moment with the team as he is one of the great promises within the Portugal team and his team. During last season he played 42 games, where he contributed 14 goals and 10 assists. His mission now is to add his ability and help AC Milan continue to be among the great Italian powers and can take the team to the finals of the biggest tournaments possible. Leao will seek to take advantage of this tournament to improve his performance and he won a place in Portugal's squad in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. He currently has 9 goals and 9 assists in 24 games played.
How does Milan get here?
Il Rossoneri starts the 2022-2023 season of Serie A as the current champion and with the best intentions of fighting for one more Calcio Italiano title. Milan are one of the biggest teams in Italy and after having achieved one more title, they will look to succeed on the international stage again. This season the team will participate in the UEFA Champions League in Group E along with Chelsea, Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb, so their mission will be to qualify for the Round of 16. AC Milan participates in Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League, so it is expected to have a healthy squad throughout the season. Some interesting names in this group are Rafael Leao, Tiémoué Bakayoko, Olivier Giroud and Pierre Kalulu, these are the players who have a great preparation and will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the football year. AC Milan is in the second position of the table with 38 points after 11 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses.
Where's the game?
The King Fahd International Stadium located in the city of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia will host this duel between two teams seeking to win the 2022-2023 Italian Super Cup title. This stadium has a capacity for 68,800 fans and was inaugurated in 1982.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the AC Milan vs Inter Milan match, corresponding to the Italian Super Cup match 2022-2023. The match will take place at the King Fahd International Stadium, at 2:00 p.m.