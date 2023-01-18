Levante vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey 2022 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Levante vs Atletico Madrid live stream.
Where and how to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid online live stream
Levante vs Atlético Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN+ App.
What time is the match of Levante vs Atletico Madrid, match corresponding to the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey?
Argentina: 16:00 hours
Bolivia: 16:00 hours
Brazil: 16:00 hours
Chile: 16:00 hours
Colombia: 14:00 hours
Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.
Spain: 7:00 p.m.
United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET
Mexico: 14:00 hours
Paraguay: 16:00 hours
Peru: 4:00 p.m.
Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.
Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.
Japan: 3:00 p.m.
India: 14:00
Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.
South Africa: 2:00 p.m.
Australia: 16:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 15:00
Atlético Madrid Statements
"I see them with enthusiasm, they have a great illusion with reversing this situation that we have already told that until the break for the World Cup was being a regular to bad season, but then since the return we are having a good performance. We hope to continue on this path.
"These are situations that need to be improved and we are dealing with them and talking about how to improve them."
"Yes, we are prepared for anything that can happen. We have very good players and in the market people are always coming in and out, so we are prepared because we understand the game we are in."
"I still think the same, I didn't see that play and not seeing it I can't give much of an opinion."
"Not to me personally, none."
"Yes, he's going to play tomorrow".
"I think that since we came back from the World Cup the team is playing better and is in continuous growth even if we could not win against Barcelona and were not convincing against Almería, but I am looking for the positive things and I see the team better and hopefully we can find the necessary forcefulness to accompany what is needed in soccer, which is to win and score goals".
Levante statements
"I've been rotating, but I've used players who are more regulars in the league. I want to mix it up. I will see to make a competitive match".
