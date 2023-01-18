Levante vs Atletico Madrid LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Copa del Rey 2022 Match
Image: VAVEL

11:00 AM2 hours ago

Stay tuned for the Levante vs Atletico Madrid live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Levante vs Atletico Madrid live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
10:55 AM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch Levante vs Atletico Madrid online live stream

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Levante vs Atlético Madrid can be tuned in from the live streams on the ESPN+ App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

10:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is the match of Levante vs Atletico Madrid, match corresponding to the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey?

This is the kick-off time for the match Levante vs Atletico Madrid on January 18, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 16:00 hours

Bolivia: 16:00 hours

Brazil: 16:00 hours

Chile: 16:00 hours

Colombia: 14:00 hours

Ecuador: 2:00 p.m.

Spain: 7:00 p.m.

United States: 14:00 hours PT and 16:00 hours ET

Mexico: 14:00 hours

Paraguay: 16:00 hours

Peru: 4:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 4:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 3:00 p.m.

Japan: 3:00 p.m.

India: 14:00 

Nigeria: 2:00 p.m.

South Africa: 2:00 p.m.

Australia: 16:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 15:00

10:45 AM3 hours ago

Atlético Madrid Statements

Diego Simeone spoke before the match that will define the next qualifier for the quarterfinals: "We have just played a good match and generated chances, which is what we have to do. With tranquility and confidence the goals will come. Tomorrow we will face an opponent that has been doing extraordinarily well since their coach arrived and is in an ideal position to return to the First Division. They are a good opponent and a good stadium and that's why we must take the match to where we can hurt them."

 "I see them with enthusiasm, they have a great illusion with reversing this situation that we have already told that until the break for the World Cup was being a regular to bad season, but then since the return we are having a good performance. We hope to continue on this path.

"These are situations that need to be improved and we are dealing with them and talking about how to improve them."

"Yes, we are prepared for anything that can happen. We have very good players and in the market people are always coming in and out, so we are prepared because we understand the game we are in."

"I still think the same, I didn't see that play and not seeing it I can't give much of an opinion."

 "Not to me personally, none."

 "Yes, he's going to play tomorrow".

"I think that since we came back from the World Cup the team is playing better and is in continuous growth even if we could not win against Barcelona and were not convincing against Almería, but I am looking for the positive things and I see the team better and hopefully we can find the necessary forcefulness to accompany what is needed in soccer, which is to win and score goals".

10:40 AM3 hours ago

Levante statements

Javi Calleja spoke before facing Atlético Madrid: "The team is growing in all aspects, both mentally and in maturity. They know how to live different scenarios. All matches are. It is always a good time to see the level of the team. The more quality the opponent has, the more you can see where you are. It's a very good moment for everyone to enjoy. If we go through it will be a great joy. If we don't, it won't be a drama. We have to keep focused on the objective of promotion without obsessing about results, but rather on the process".

"I've been rotating, but I've used players who are more regulars in the league. I want to mix it up. I will see to make a competitive match".

10:35 AM3 hours ago

How does Atlético Madrid arrive?

Atlético Madrid arrives after a one-goal draw against Almería, so they will be looking to give a pleasing match and qualify to the quarterfinals.

10:30 AM3 hours ago

How does Levante arrive?

Levante arrives after beating Granada three goals to one, adding an extremely important victory in the second division of LaLiga.

10:25 AM3 hours ago

The match will be played at the Ciudad de Valencia Stadium.

The match Levante vs Atlético Madrid will be played at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, located in Valencia, Spain. The stadium has a capacity of 40 000 people. 
10:20 AM3 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Levante vs Atletico Madrid, corresponding to the match of the Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey. The match will take place at the Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, at 15:00hrs.
