A New Era Begins in Columbus

2023 is set to begin a new chapter in the Columbus Crew books. The 2022 season saw the Black & Gold have a season high of 16 draws which ultimately led to the firing of head coach Caleb Porter at the conclusion of the season following the 2-1 loss at Orlando City. The Crew began their search for a new face to steer the helm. With the offseason beginning early for a star-studded team, the front office had to make tough decisions on who to keep and to let go. The Crew saw the departures of four key players in Pedro Santos, Derrick Etienne Jr and Artur and Jonathan Mensah.

The Columbus Crew had some big holes to fill. Most notably. the biggest hole to fill was at left back now that Santos is no longer with the Club.

Fastforward two months after firing the head coach, the Black & Gold found their man, Wilfried Nancy. With the hiring of a new head coach, there will be a new identity for the team.

Now that the preseason has started, the Black & Gold look to get the growing pains of learning a new system out of the way quickly as the beginning of the season begins to approach. In this new system, Coach Nancy is looking to bring a new sense of unity on the pitch. The Black & Gold are now learning a new aspect of possession.

From the time the doors have opened to everyone returning from winter break till now, coach Nancy has been teaching possession and attacking with and without the ball. Last season, we saw Columbus not have many touches when it came to possession and attacking, but now things have changed. The focus this year will be to control the game with and without the ball.

Columbus has made a little noise in free agent signings this off season. adding players Christian Rameriez and Jimmy Medranda and home-grown player Keegan Hughes to the roster. They will certainly add depth and experience to the team and also give Coach Nancy some extra weapons on defense to use.

As the Crew enter their final week in Florida training, Columbus made some positive noise and signed defender Philip Quinton to a first team contract, and then made some unusual noise and traded captain Jonathan Mensah to the San Jose Earthquakes for $500,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM).

During the media call following the trade, Club President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko reiterated, "I want to take a moment and thank Jonah for everything that he has brought to this club." Bezbatchenko continued on about the legacy and type of player Mensah is, saying "He plays with tenacity and fire and passion, but off the field he someone who lives his life with grace and generosity and connects with the community in a way that we rarely get to see."

Now that Mensah has been traded, there is a vacancy in the captain slot. Which begs the question on who the next captain for the Black & Gold will be. Bezbatchenko elaborated a little bit about what is next, stating "I'm sure coach Nancy will speak to the leadership group that he speaks to regularly about who the appropriate person will be, but I'm excited about that step because that is an evolution for the club."

With the starting rosters still being decided upon, the lineup could look like Cucho Hernandez, Lucas Zelarayan, Christian Rameriez, Aidan Morris, Luis Diaz, Darlington Nagbe, Mo Farsi, Milos Degenek, Steven Moreira and Eloy Room. As far as substitutions should be Jimmy Medranda, Jacen Russell-Rowe, Josh Williams, Phillip Quinton, Noah Fuson, Kevin Molino, Will Sands, Isaiah Parente, Yaw Yeboah, Sean Zawadzki and back up keepers Brady Scott, Patrick Schulte, and Evan Bush.

As we approach the season opener, there will be key games in determining the success of Columbus this year.

Here are some matches that should be the determining matches for a successful season for the Crew.

February 25th @ Philadelphia: A new chapter begins. The first game of the season is always important so that you can set the tone for your team for the season. The new look Crew roll into Philadelphia and take on the reigning Eastern Conference Champs in what is sure to be a tough matchup.

March 4th vs D.C. United: Merry Crewsmas Columbus! In what is to be a lot of tears shed and smiles and cheers for Pedro Santos as he returns to Columbus for the first time since signing with D.C. However, the Black & Gold look to show the club supporters and the rest of the league that Lower.com Field is once again a fortress.

May 17th vs L.A. Galaxy The Galaxy travel to Lower.com Field for the first time to take on the Crew. This will be an exciting matchup of both team's rockstars in Chicharito vs Cucho. This will surely be a galactic battle.

May 20th @ FC Cincinnati: Visiting the "Little Brother" In the first round of Hell Is Real Derby, the Black & Gold will travel down I-71 and take on FC Cincinnati. With Cincinnati coming off their first MLS playoff berth since joining MLS, they will look to carry momentum into the 2023 season. Columbus is unbeaten against other team from Ohio and look to stay unbeaten in round 1 of Hell Is Real 2023.

July 15th @ Portland Timbers: I'm yelling Timber!" The Black & Gold will travel cross-country to take on the Timbers. With a controversial ending to last season's match, the Crew have a few axes to grind with the Timbers. Columbus will look to finish the first half of the season on a high note going into the Leagues Cup tournament.

August 20th vs FC Cincinnati: Are you afraid yet? In the final round of the Hell Is Real Derby, the Crew look to defend Lower.com Field against their "Little Brother" FC Cincinnati and sweep the season series.

October 21st vs CF Montreal: Thank you to all the Supporters! Decision Day! A do-or-die game that could see Columbus miss the playoffs for the third season in a row in which the Crew host Wilfried Nancy's former Club, this match is about all the fans and supporters. Depending on how the rest of the season goes Decision Day 23' could be truly a wonderful day for all Crew fans to celebrate and enjoy.

This offseason has been tearjerker for Columbus fans so far. While some of the transactions by the club have either been a head scratcher or have brought tears to your eyes, the new look the Crew should bring a lot of excitement to your hearts. So unpack all the fan gear and get your vocal cords ready, because February 25th and the season opener will be here before you know it.