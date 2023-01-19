PSG vs Riyadh LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch the Riyadh XI vs PSG?
If you want to watch the Riyadh XI vs PSG match, it will not be available on television.
What time is the Ruyadh XI vs PSG friendly match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Leo Messi
A total of 36 times Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have met, with a favorable balance for the Argentinean, who has won 16 times, 11 times for the Portuguese and the rest of the matches have ended in a draw.
Watch out for this player in the Riyadh XI
The captain of this team will be Cristiano Ronaldo, who will make his debut in Saudi Arabia, although it will not be in an official match, but in a friendly. The Portuguese star is a new player of Al Nassr, becoming the highest paid player. A striker with experience in the big leagues, the Spanish League, the Premier League or Serie A. Cristiano Ronaldo has not scored since November 24 when he scored in the Qatar 2022 World Cup with the Portuguese national team against Ghana,
Watch out for this one playing at Paris Saint Germain
Kylian Mbapp is the top scorer in Ligue 1 with 13 goals scored and two assists. In addition, the current world runner-up has seven goals and three assists in the UEFA Champions League. The 24-year-old French striker has yet to make his debut in 2023 and the last time he scored a goal was last December 28 to give him the three points against Strasbourg by converting the penalty;
How is Riyadh XI coming along?
The Riyadh XI is a mix of the best players between the teams Al Hilal and Al Nassr. Al Hilal has seven matches in a row and in their last match they won 2-0 against Al Dahl. This team has not lost an official match since last October 2 when they were defeated. They are currently in second place with 29 points, just one point behind the leader, Al Nassr, which has 30 points with 27 goals scored and six conceded. They are coming from a draw in their most recent match against Al Shabab and have now gone 12 consecutive matches without defeat. Their last defeat was on September 3 when they lost by the minimum at home to Al Taawon.
How are Paris Saint-Germain coming along?
Paris Saint Germain comes from losing at home against Stade Rennais in their most recent match by the minimum (0-1). This is their second defeat in this 2023 in Ligue 1, they have lost two of the three matches they have played in the national league. Despite this bad start to the year, they remain at the top of Ligue 1 with a total of 47 points and only three points ahead of second-placed Lens. They are already in the round of 32 of the Coupe de France and in the next European competition, the UEFA Champions League, they will face Bayern Munich in the round of 16.
Background
This will be the first time that Paris Saint-Germain has played against a Saudi Arabian team and also the first time that the Parisian team has played against a Saudi Arabian team. Neither the teams that make up the Riyadh XI, Nassr and Al Hilal have ever faced a French team in their history.
Venue: The match will be played at the King Fahd International Stadium, a stadium located in Riyadh in the capital of Saudi Arabia. It was inaugurated in 1987 and has a capacity of 68752 spectators.
Preview of the match
Paris Saint-Germain and Riyadh XI will meet in a friendly match.
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Riyadh XI vs PSG in friendly match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match.