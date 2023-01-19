Juventus vs Monza LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Coppa Italia Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Juventus vs Monza in Coppa Italia
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Juventus vs Monza match in the Coppa Italia.
What time is Juventus vs Monza match for Coppa Italia?
This is the start time of the game Juventus vs Monza of January 19th, in several countries:
México: 14:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 16:00 horas
Chile: 15:00 horas
Colombia: 14:00 horas
Perú: 14:00 horas
EE.UU.: 15:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 14:00 horas
Uruguay: 16:00 horas
Paraguay: 15:00 horas
España: 21:00 horas
Where and how to watch Juventus vs Monza live
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Juventus vs Monza in streaming, it will be available on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 5th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as Juve have the balance on their side with 3 wins, 1 of Monza and 0 draws.
Monza 1-0 Juventus, Sep 18, 2022, Italian Serie A
Monza 1-2 Juventus, 31 Jul, 2021, Friendly match
Monza 0-1 Juventus, 27 Aug, 1986, Coppa Italia
How are Juve coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have performed well, as they have only had one loss in the last matches, their best result was the 1-0 against Cremonese, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, in order to have confidence in this start of the tournament.
Napoli 5-1 Juventus, 13 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Juventus 1-0 Udinese, 7 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Cremonese 0-1 Juventus, 4 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Juventus 1-1 Standard Liege, 30 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
Juventus 1-0 Rijeka, 22 Dec, 2022, Friendly match
How are Monza coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Salernitana in Serie A, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat, a not very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this beginning of the tournament.
Cremonese 2-3 Monza, 14 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Monza 2-2 Internazionale, 7 Jan, 2023, Italian Serie A
Fiorentina 1-1 Monza, 4 Jan, 2023, Italy Serie A
Monza 3-0 Salernitana, 13 Nov, 2022, Italian Serie A
Lazio 1-0 Monza, 10 Nov, 2022, Italian Serie A
Watch out for this Juventus player
The Serbian striker, Dusan Vlahovic 22 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 10 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 6 goals in the tournament and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, in this competition he has not managed to score.
Watch out for this Monza player
The Brazilian forward, Carlos Augusto, 24 years old, has had a good performance, the forward has played 17 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, scoring 4 goals and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and stand out against high caliber teammates, besides that he has not made his debut in this competition.
First target
Juventus continues to move forward little by little in its plans to complete the shoring up of the current project and to prepare for new moves in the best possible way.
All this in the midst of a clear institutional crisis, with a new board of directors waiting to be elected in the near future. So the Piedmontese team has already decided to make a move for a new defender who can help shore up the defensive potential of the vecchia signora.
Jakub Kiwior, a 22-year-old Polish player who has started 17 games for his team this season. A top level defender for whom big teams are already competing, although Juventus wants to take the lead in order to prevent this player from escaping.
